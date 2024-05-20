IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
May 20, 202404:33
  • Now Playing

    How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

    02:06

  • Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?

    02:11

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

    04:47

  • Simple ways to spend less and help the planet

    04:49

  • Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000

    00:32

  • How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches

    04:52

  • Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history

    00:26

  • Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike

    02:34

  • How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling

    03:50

  • Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free

    05:13

How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more

04:33

NBC’s Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to share tips on safeguarding your finances from hidden fees that get tacked on during daily purchases.May 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Are new deals from big brands really a big savings?

    02:06

  • Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?

    02:11

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06

  • Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

    04:47

  • Simple ways to spend less and help the planet

    04:49

  • Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000

    00:32

  • How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches

    04:52

  • Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history

    00:26

  • Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike

    02:34

  • How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling

    03:50

  • Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free

    05:13

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Tornados tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas

Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail

Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week

Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat

How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more

Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival

Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’

How to choose — and raise — the right pet for your family

Watch: Viral baby is really excited to go to Four Seasons Orlando

How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more

Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more

11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US

Director and star of ‘Back to Black’ talk honoring Amy Winehouse

How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement

Spruce up your space with The Home Edit's Walmart collection

'One Chicago' stars quizzed on topics their characters should know

STEM high school students take soccer to the air – with drones!

What women need to know about heart health and menopause

Al Roker honored for shining a light on national parks

Caitlin Clark shares her mantra as she takes on the WNBA

Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Emma Grede offers advice to owners pitching their small business

Howie Mandel says this season of 'AGT' is the 'most awe-inspiring'

The best way to cut a bell pepper? Hoda & Jenna try kitchen hacks

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Ageless beauty tips: 3 makeup techniques for mature skin

Brittany Howard talks making acting debut in ‘Thelma the Unicorn’

What does it mean when my kid says '4+4'?

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

Shop award-winning products to level up your beauty routine

TODAY’s Bestsellers: Stay cool in the sun with these products

Shop must-have products from AANHPI-owned businesses

TODAY Bestsellers: Summer dress, Crocs wedges and more

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!

Make eggs two ways for Mother’s Day: Shakshuka and a frittata!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes