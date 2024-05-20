IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah opens up about journey with fibroids
NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah stops by Studio 1A to share her journey of being diagnosed with fibroids. Essamuah is joined by Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, director of NYU Langone’s center for fibroid care to share how to spot the symptoms and what kind of treatment options are available.May 20, 2024
