Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
May 20, 202402:10

Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail

02:10

President Biden and former President Trump delivered major speeches looking to rally their bases with less than six months to go until election day. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.May 20, 2024

Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail

