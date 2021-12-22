These 12 reusable shopping bags will help you cut down on clutter and plastic

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're an avid shopper, you've likely brought home your fair share of plastic or paper bags, which come at a price in most states. For example, in New York, paper bags are five cents each. In Washington, it's eight cents. And in California, it's 10 cents.

An easy way to avoid clutter and constant fees is opting for a reusable bag. While you have to pay more upfront to buy it, you'll save money in the long run by never having to pay a fee again. Some stores, like Target, even offer discounts for bringing your own bags.

Whether you're running weekend errands or just making a quick trip to your local grocery store, we found several trendy, practical reusable bags that will help you be sustainable in style.

Reusable bags to shop

This popular reusable bag brand offers options in all shapes and sizes, from small Baby Baggus to longer wine Baggus. The standard style is available in 72 different colors and patterns, like this smiley face pattern that resembles a traditional plastic bag.

Save space and money with this double-sided bag that features avocados on one side and a plain brown paper bag style on the other. A bestseller in wildfloraLA's Etsy shop, it also comes in different fruit styles like peach, orange and lemon.

If you like everything to have its place inside your bag, this utility tote with pockets will make the perfect shopping companion. Once your trip is complete, it can collapse for easy storage.

This iconic blue tote bag from Ikea is instantly recognizable, if not for its giant blue size then for the sound of its crinkling plastic that can seemingly be heard from miles away. Noise aside, this large shopping bag is perfect for any and every errand you have and will fit everything you need. It also comes in medium, 20-gallon and even cooler bag options.For less than $1, this is a no-brainer!

For a bag that's less rigid but still has additional storage options, this Samsonite tote has three exterior pockets, including one with a zipper. It can be conveniently folded into a small pouch so you can throw it in your purse while you're out and about, only unfolding it when you're ready to use it.

Make grocery shopping a breeze with this set of five reusable bags that can be easily stored in a compact pouch. According to the Etsy shop PrimeLineRetail, the bags are made out of 100 percent ripstop nylon so you don't have to worry about the backs ripping open under weight.

This canvas tote from L.L. Bean is a classic that you can't go wrong with. Available in sizes ranging from small to extra large, there's something for every shopping occasion. It has over 1,900 five-star reviews and a 4.8-star average rating. "[It]s] the perfect beach bag, or grocery bag or anything bag. If you’re considering getting it, GET IT!" one recent five-star reviewer raved.

Show off your fresh produce from the farmers market in this sustainably-sourced string bag from Ecobags. When not in use, it folds up easily and can even fit in your pocket.

You won't need to use a separate basket in the grocery store anymore with this basket that doubles as a bag. Offered in seven colors, this bag is sure to become a new favorite for everything from errands to picnics when the weather gets warmer.

Roughly translating to "I don't care," this sassy market bag is perfect for everyday use or just to grab a few quick things from the grocery store. If you spend over $75 with the Latina-owned brand, you can get this bag for free with code FREEBAG.

Strut through the streets with confidence knowing you have a super cute tote bag on your arm and your purchase had a positive impact. As a part of Athleta's Artist Series, the brand makes a donation to a non-profit of the creator's choosing.

Bring home all of your latest purchases in this tote designed in a trendy puffer style. It has interior pockets and an external zip pocket to keep everything organize and also comes in red. One reviewer called it "super comfortable to carry" and even said they'd buy more colors if they were available.

