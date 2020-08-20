Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

August is environmental awareness month, which gives us the perfect opportunity to make sustainable choices in our lives. While you can recycle, compost and reuse non-disposable items, you can also go green when you shop for other things.

TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin is highlighting four sustainable companies trying to help the environment one product at a time. Each one is committed to helping the planet in creative ways like creating clothing out of water bottles, shipping products in 100% recycled packaging or sourcing plant-based materials.

Read on to see how you can be more environmentally friendly by scoring some big deals on these green products.

Golde

Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori set out on a mission to bring "good vibes" to the wellness industry. That's when they founded Golde, a brand that makes superfood-boosted health and beauty essentials. The company sells everything from latte kits to face masks and they're all infused with natural and vegan ingredients.

Interested in giving your body a healthy boost? You can save 20% off sitewide with the code TODAYSHOW.

This matcha powder is sourced directly from Japan and will help you make a café-worthy drink from the comfort of your own home. Matcha is designed to give you a boost of energy without the crash you can get with coffee.

This instant latte blend is made with turmeric which is great for gut health, immunity and glowing skin. All you have to do is mix it with water for a warm and energizing drink.

The company also has options like cacao turmeric and matcha turmeric.

Bambu

It takes a lot to leave a secure job in pursuit of passion, but that's exactly what founders Jeff Delkin and Rachel Speth did when they started Bambu. For nearly 20 years, the company has provided shoppers with an alternative to plastic through the use of plant-based materials. Today, they sell compostable dinnerware, reusable straws, kitchen utensils and more.

To go green in your home, enter code ECOTODAY at checkout to save 15% sitewide.

All Bambu utensils are made with USDA-certified organic bamboo and are hand-brushed for a smooth finish. This set includes a spatula, a spoon and a slotted spoon.

This set of spoons will help you taste your dish, mix it up and scoop it out of a bowl. They're naturally stain-resistant and anti-microbial.

This petite fork and spoon are crafted for small hands and mouths. Each one is BPA-free and USDA-certified. They can also be hand washed with soap and water.

This set includes a large and medium cutting board finished with oil that helps the bamboo last longer. They're also great for serving appetizers or setting up a cheese plate for guests!

Girlfriend Collective

Founded by husband and wife duo Quang and Ellie Dinh, Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable activewear brand that focuses on transparency and eco-friendliness. With the environment at the top of its priority list, the company incorporates reusable and recyclable materials in everything from packaging to popular style items.

Right now, you can save 15% on leggings, shirts and more with the code GFTODAY15.

These ultra-comfortable leggings are the brand's bestselling product. Each pair is made with 25 recycled plastic water bottles and crafted in a fair trade certified factory.

Angela Roi

Angela Roi is a sustainable fashion brand that makes handbags and accessories with ethical materials. Every bag is PETA-certified, constructed with vegan textiles and made in a factory where artisans earn fair wages.

When husband and wife duo Angela and Roi Lee created the brand, they set out to make sustainable designer-style products at an affordable price. You can check them out for yourself by using the promo code THINKGREENTODAY to save $50.

The Grace Micro Crossbody is the brand's bestselling handbag. It's crafted with pebble-textured vegan leather and finished with silver-tone hardware. It also comes with two straps so you can wear it as a handbag or a crossbody.

