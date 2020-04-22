Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the average American produces around 4.5 pounds of waste each day. That's over 1,600 pounds of waste per year. While food makes up 22% of that, the second largest culprit is plastic, which accounts for 19%.

Whether you're simply curious about eco-friendly items or ready to completely overhaul your home with sustainable products, thinking about how we shop is a great place to start. Simple changes like replacing disposable items with reusable alternatives and supporting brands that source their products sustainably are just some of the ways you can help make a change.

This Earth Day, Shop TODAY rounded up 10 bestselling eco-friendly products on the market with proven success and rave reviews from customers. Ready to get on the reusable-products bandwagon? Keep scrolling to learn more about the eco-friendly items we can't get enough of.

Blueland is reimagining cleaning products with efficacious non-toxic formulas, eco-friendly packaging and accessible prices. The company launched on Earth Day 2019 with a mission to eliminate single-use plastic in favor of "Forever Bottles," reusable bottles with a tablet refill system.

In just one year, Blueland struck a deal with Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank" and sold over 1.1 million tablets, diverting over half a billion bottles from landfills and oceans. They've also gained celebrity fans including Drew Barrymore, Justin Timberlake and Kim Kardashian West to name a few.

Blueland's Clean Essentials Kit comes with three reusable cleaning bottles, one reusable foaming hand soap bottle, and four tablets (multi-surface, glass and mirror, bathroom, and foaming hand soap). All you have to do is add water! When it's time for tablet refills, they're just $2 each for life.

They may look like a pair of classic white sneakers, but these 100% vegan kicks are wildly popular and eco-friendly. The classic silhouette makes these incredibly versatile, and just because the lightweight design is made with bamboo and recycled plastic knit fabric doesn't mean you won't get total comfort. Inside, a cushy insole made with a mix of cork and memory foam hug your foot for all-day comfort.

After launching in October 2019, the Cariuma Ibi sneakers became an instant hit, racking up a waitlist with over 6,000 orders. The brand restocked its site this month with a mix of men's' and women's Ibi sneakers in nine different colors and a wide range of sizes.

The Skoy Cloth is a 100% biodegradable, reusable cleaning cloth that makes cleaning the house so much easier. From dishes to spills and everything in between, this absorbent Swedish dishcloth can do it all. This Amazon bestseller has over 1,500 verified five-star reviews and was designed to outlast 15 rolls of paper towels. It's machine-washable over 50 times and completely compostable once it's time to throw it out. Plus, you can't beat the price!

You may have heard of Avocado Green Mattress' bestselling and Consumer Reports-approved mattress, but the brand's pillow is also a top-rated bestseller.

Its organic green pillow is 100% vegan and handmade in Los Angeles. It has a medium plush feel and features nontoxic materials including GOLS organic certified latex and GOTS organic certified Kapok fill wrapped in a GOTS organic certified cotton cover. The pillow's inner liner is removable and washable — and you get 1/2 lb. of pillow fill to customize the firmness.

According to Pinterest, Stasher bags are all the rage, accounting for a spot in the site's top trending product list. On Amazon, the brand's large, 56-ounce stand-up bag is a top-seller with over 1,400 verified five-star reviews. What makes these reusable food storage bags so great?

The freezer- dishwasher- and microwave-safe bags are made with sturdy platinum silicone and without BPA, BPS, lead, latex, and phthalates. They have a wide bottom, making it easy to fill it with anything from sandwiches and snacks to produce and protein. Use them to cook in your Instant Pot or to store food in the fridge — either way, it will eliminate the need for those flimsy plastic bags.

Pela is the company behind the world's first 100% compostable, eco-friendly smartphone cases. The brand uses "Flaxstic," a flax-straw-based bioplastic to make cases that keep your devices protected from up to a 20-foot drop. Available in a wide range of stylish colors and designs, the Pela recently launched the world's first compostable Apple AirPods case and counts Jay-Z as an investor.

Another Pinterest-approved eco-friendly product? This reusable coffee cup designed by Australian baristas who wanted to put an end to single-use cups. Crafted with function in mind, the high-quality cup is made with tempered glass, features a cork sleeve and an ergonomic sipping lid. The brand has been around for 10 years and has contributed to diverting over 8 billion single-use cups (and counting!).

Love Beauty and Planet is an eco-friendly personal care brand with a wide range of products from hair care to body. Among the brand's bestsellers is their shampoos and conditioners made with packaging that's completely recyclable. They're all formulated with Fast Rinsing Technology designed to shorten shower time by 10 seconds to save water.

According to the brand, if every woman shortened her shower time by 10 seconds, it could save enough water to support the water needs of over half a million people in a year. Since its launch in 2018, Love Beauty and Planet has used the equivalent plastic of 36 million 16-ounce water bottles to create their 100% recyclable packaging and saved over one million pounds of waste from ending up in landfills.

If you've been thinking about ditching plastic wrap, Bee's Wrap is the perfect excuse to do it. The Amazon bestseller has over 1,000 verified five-star reviews and has been around since 2012.

Made with beeswax and organic cotton, this reusable wrap keeps your food fresh thanks to its breathable design. It also comes with string you can loop around and a button to secure your food. After each use, simply handwash, let it air dry and reuse!

Rothy's has long been known for their trendy eco-friendly shoes (which Meghan Markle is a fan of), but this year the sustainable fashion brand launched handbags. The new Essential Pouch is large enough to use as a clutch on the go or as an organizer within a bigger tote. Either way, all designs are crafted with a proprietary blend of marine plastic and Rothy’s signature thread, which is spun from single-use water bottles. The result? A flexible, durable piece with thoughtful details like removable straps, magnetic closures and beautiful hardware.

