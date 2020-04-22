Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Life and the way we live it has changed for all of us in the last few months. We're staying home, working from kitchen tables and converting living rooms into schools.

While we are all trying to find different approaches to our every day lives, some of us are also looking to source a more sustainable beauty routine, including vegan formulas and products with eco-friendly packaging.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day beauty expert, Bobbie Thomas joined Shop TODAY on Instagram to share her favorite eco-friendly beauty products.

These products take clean beauty a step further and Mother Nature would definitely give her stamp of approval to these beauty picks. From hand soap to stress-relieving formulas, shop these Thomas-approved eco-friendly beauty products below.

Eco-friendly beauty products to try now

The folks behind beloved brands like Curel and Jergens launched this new line launched today with revolutionary packaging called "AIR" bottles. The brand's core collection also includes a shampoo and conditioner.

"What stood out to me was the packaging," Thomas said. "It's a new AIR bottle design that uses 50 percent less plastic and feels like a pool float. It sits upright and allows you to get every last drop."

"Another favorite brand of mine is One Love Organics," said Thomas. "Their Skin Dew Coconut Water Cream is silky to the touch and great for extra moisture with Phytic Acid, a naturally derived ingredient sourced from rice to help soften the appearance of fine lines and reduce dryness."

The brand reduces its footprint by using glass packaging when possible and responsibly sources its natural ingredients.

Bloomeffects describes their skin care line as, "field to face" and harnesses tulips for their standout cleansing jelly. The cleanser is nourishing, hydrating and gently removes dirt and makeup. It uses and is 100 percent recyclable, even the tubes are made from recyclable sawdust.

"A personal favorite of mine is their new Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation, which helps to shield skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and infrared light," Thomas said. "The formula also includes super active levels of hyaluronic acids, moisturizing squalane, and skin-soothing niacinamide to visibly even tone and soften the look of fine lines for a natural, dewy finish."

"Maui Moisture is a vegan hair care line that uses recycled materials," Thomas noted.

If you're looking for a healthy, shiny hair this shampoo might be worth a try. The formula boasts ingredients like coconut water, aloe vera juice, guava oil and mango butter.

Sally Hansen is going green! The brand's newest nail polish collection uses a plant-based brush and comes in 34 shades.

Sustainable beauty products Mother Nature would love

Thomas is highlighting companies and products that are eco-friendly by focusing on their formulas and ensuring their packaging is sustainable.

"While some of us are at home this is the perfect time to rethink your routine and maybe make some beauty swaps Mother Earth would love," Thomas said.

This marine-based skin care line is 100% vegan and plant-based and currently packages 95% of their product in recyclable glass. They even ship their products in recyclable cardboard packaging.

"Their Ocean Lotion, which is fragrance free, is made with Organic Seaweed that delivers an abundance of antioxidants and minerals," said Thomas.

As a "carbon conscious" brand Love Beauty and Planet uses bottles that are 100% recyclable. According to Thomas, the brand believes looking good and doing good goes hand-in-hand.

This washcloth is made from 100 percent sisal fiber, making it a long-lasting biodegradable option to turn your next shower into a spa-like experience.

Bring sustainability to your oral health routine! This toothbrush is 100 percent biodegradable, free of plastic and comes in a recyclable cardboard box.

Launching on April, 26, Gelo Hand Soaps are powered by concentrated soap pods that are activated by adding water to the ultra-eco dispenser and shaking to create a clean formula. The soap is housed in a food-grade, water-soluble film that is 100% biodegradable.

"92% percent of their packaging can be recycled through most curbside programs," Thomas said of Versed skin care. "Additionally, their mask pouches use 97% less material than traditional designs."

The brand has also started a recycling program for their products through their website.

Bioré is taking sustainable steps toward more eco-friendly practices that have less of an impact on the environment, says Thomas.

"Housed in 90% less plastic compared to a 60g mask jar with the same product volume, the formula detoxifies skin and eliminates impurities, showing love to your skin and to the planet," she added.

This clarifying mask helps reduce blemishes and exfoliates skin. Tata Harper has been focused on sustainability since launching in 2010 and has partnered with green organizations like Luisaviaroma Sustainable and Trees for the Future.

"Simple Skincare face wipes are known for being kind to skin, and now, they are kinder to the planet too," Thomas said.

The makeup remover wipes will biodegrade in 42 days and are made from renewable plant fibers and sustainable wood pulp.

"An easy swap to consider are reusable and washable Bamboo Cotton Pads that can be used with micellar water, cleansing oil, makeup remover balm, facial cleanser And not to mention nail polish remover," Thomas said. "They even come with a laundry bag to store and wash your dirty ones."

"Now is the perfect time to perfect your self-tanning skills! Australian Glow One-Hour Express Self Tan Mousse is made with natural and organic ingredients that offer you a flawless bronze from head-to-toe," Thomas said.

The brand uses ocean waste plastic to make its bottles and has developed eco-friendly refill packs that reduce the amount of plastic used by 83 percent.

"Once you finish your self-tan mousse, simply buy the refill packs and reuse your original bottle — saving money and the environment," Thomas said.

"The formula is aloe-based and has powerful bacteria-neutralizing probiotics to keep you smelling fresh," said Thomas of this natural deodorant.

The eco-friendly system uses a refillable case and recyclable deodorant pods in scents like jasmine, cucumber and spearmint. The formula is vegan, gluten, soy and mineral oil-free and uses aloe to soothe skin.

"Aquis towels quickly wicks away water, cutting drying time by 50% so hair is prepped for styling, which means less blow-drying and less electricity," Thomas said.

FEKKAI was created by celebrity stylist and environmental advocate Frédéric Fekkai. The affordable line is 100% recyclable and free of parabens, sulfates and silicones.

"Olivia Garden EcoHair Brushes are made with bamboo and biodegradable handcrafted wood that also feature removable brush cushions," Thomas said. "The proprietary technology allows for the brush to have an anti-slip grip and superior durability without sacrificing performance."

We could all use a little dry shampoo these days, and Acure is offering a 100% vegan option.

"The natural dry shampoo absorbs oil and removes grime without water," Thomas said. "Acure has also partnered with Turning Green, a student-led movement devoted to education and advocacy around environmentally sustainable and socially responsible choices for individuals, schools, and communities."

Physicians Formula Organic Wear collection is made with organically farmed ingredients and uses packaging that is either reusable, recyclable or both. Thomas recommends trying the Mineral Primers a great way to prep skin before applying makeup. The line includes products like hydrating foundations, highlighters and cleansing sticks.

Vapour Beauty formulates 97% of its product without water, while the lip and cheek products are made without any water whatsoever. Thomas also highlighted that the brand is committing to renewable energy by using skylights at its headquarters to use exclusively daylight solar energy by 2022.

"The most recent launch from influencer led Summer Fridays, Lip Butter Balm, is a silky vegan lip mask that hydrates and soothes parched lips. It is also cruelty-free, and gluten-free, comes in recyclable packaging, and is reef safe," Thomas said. "You can return used packaging to be recycled and receive a free mini Jet Lag Mask in return."

"Dr. Bronner's is loved for its zero-synthetic ingredient policy and other sustainable priorities like regenerative organic farming projects, soil enrichment, and tree-planting programs and 100 percent post-consumer recycled packaging," Thomas said. This nourishing balm can also be used on your hands and cuticles.

Does your hair need a little extra care right now? This product can remove buildup and provide a deep clean. Plus, the bottles and caps on Ouai hair care can be recycled.

"An added eco-friendly bonus is its convenient refill pouches since we tend to run out of our shampoo before our conditioner," Thomas said.

