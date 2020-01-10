39 clean beauty products that will have you feeling good in 2020

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Over the years, we've seen plenty of beauty trends — from the "no makeup makeup" look to DIY hair treatments using items in your pantry — but clean beauty is on the rise.

This trend is more of a movement that focuses on finding beauty products made with organic ingredients and seeking transparency from brands. Though there are plenty of popular tried-and-true products that have worked well for years, some can include potentially harmful ingredients.

Beauty expert Bobbie Thomas joined TODAY to share some of the best products and brands that are backing the clean beauty movement — and most of the items are available at major retailers.

According to the Environmental Working Group, there are over 80,000 chemicals on the market today but only about 30 (11 beauty ones) are banned by regulators in the United States. In an effort to keep consumers happy and healthy, a variety of beauty brands are stepping up to the plate in order to make "clean" the norm.

Check out the products Thomas recommends to revamp your 2020 routine and join the clean beauty movement.

Skin Care

Follain is one of the few retailers that pioneered clean beauty shopping. Although it's an online retailer, the company is beginning to bring pop-up shops in certain cities.

This moisturizer delivers fast-absorbing hydration that aims to replenish and protect your skin. It's also dermatologist-tested and not tested on animals.

This creamy, nourishing moisturizer invigorates the senses while leaving skin feeling skin a soft and smooth.

Credo is another clean beauty destination that is slowly opening up brick and mortar stores. You can find a list of ingredients on the site called the "dirty list" and every one of the products sold on the site is certain to be free of these ingredients.

This scrub is ideal for dry or dull skin — it's made with sea kelp which helps soften and detox skin.

Bakuchiol is one of the trendiest plant-based anti-aging ingredients right now — and this serum is a must if you want to tackle those fine lines while you sleep. Use it alone or add your favorite moisturizer over it for an extra dose of moisture.

This is a personal favorite of Bobbie, especially during the winter months. She says it's effective and won't dry out skin. The formula is made with a fruit enzyme called papain that helps exfoliate and purify your complexion.

Sephora recently updated its clean beauty restricted list from 13 ingredients to 50 to help inform customers and provide the best formulas available.

This all-natural marula oil was developed to deeply moisturize, nourish, soothe and rejuvenate skin — plus, it has the "Clean At Sephora" clean beauty seal.

Target's clean beauty collection Versed is available online and at 1,400 stores across the country. Recently, the retailer has made more room for clean beauty on their shelves and this affordable collection is under $20 per product.

This beauty brand aims to introduce the younger generation to clean beauty. It's made for sensitive skin and is budget-friendly.

Kinship aims to help you protect your skin barrier, which is essential to keeping out bad bacteria and keeping in the good. The Besties set is an essential skincare pack that comes with an enzyme face cleanser, exfoliating peel pads, and a gel cream moisturizer.

This foaming face wash transforms from a light gel to a soft foam to give you clean and vibrant skin. It's vegan, gluten-free and dermatologist tested.

Makeup

Physicians Formula is an affordable clean makeup brand that can be found at your local drugstore. This nourishing tinted treatment hydrates and conditions lips for long-lasting smoothness.

If you're seeking a silky and airbrushed complexion, this foundation will help you achieve that gorgeous look.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I have sensitive skin and haven't found a product that works with me until this! it's super lightweight, it has blendable buildable coverage, doesn't look caked on, and has a natural look and feel to it," said one buyer.

For under $10, you can get a beautiful bronzer you can use year-round. It's separated into four quadrants that will allow you to blend and build color with ease.

This foundation stick was recently launched and will help you achieve a natural, satin-finished look. With key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, it's claims to deliver your skin a natural protective barrier.

This pressed powder is available in 24 colors and comes in a compact case (perfect for taking on-the-go).

The Glo Skin Beauty brand brings personalized skin care solutions to customers with mineral makeup that actually does the job.

As an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, this limitless mascara from Ilia won't let you down. It glides on smoothly and allows you to build volume based on your preference.

This product has been a bestseller on Credo since its launch four years ago.

Saint Jane focuses on creating products with all-natural botanicals that will help skin to reach its full potential.

Their mega-shine lip gloss with smooth and condition lips while providing a sheer finish.

Find these little blams at Iris & Romeo. The rich, buttery formula is plumping and hydrating.

Naked Poppy is a new beauty brand that focuses on you. If you visit the site, you can take a quiz to find out which products will work best for your skin and lifestyle.

The liquid eyeliner shown here glides on and remains smudge-proof all day.

Beautycounter is one of the pioneer brands in the clean beauty area. Similar to Follain and Credo, they have a restricted ingredient list called "The Never List" — and they go above and beyond to test every ingredient in their formulas.

This moisturizer has SPF 20 perfection, delivers lightweight hydration and provides sheer coverage.

The Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation from Beautycounter is said to be a "complexion game-changer."

"Tint skin has left my skin looking bright and even. As a makeup artist by trade, it’s hard to believe such a clean product can have long lasting coverage. Hands down one of my new favorite foundations," said one buyer.

This Glamour Magazine Beauty Award winner is the perfect lipstick for daily wear. It has a silky-smooth texture and it's surprisingly moisturizing.

Bath and Body

With scents like jasmine, spearmint and cucumber, this deodorant will have you hooked from the start. This Myro deodorant is aloe-based and has powerful bacteria-neutralizing probiotics to keep you smelling great.

Did you know that deodorant could come in a convenient spray bottle? The Ursa Major spray deodorant is long-lasting and refreshing.

If the clean beauty aspect of this deodorant isn't enough for you, the smell is sure to do the trick. It comes in scents like white musk, jasmine and guaiacwood.

This toothpaste has tubes for both adults and children. Bobbie's son loves the watermelon flavor!

This clean castile soap is an 18-in-1 powerhouse. Bobbie says she uses it for everything from body wash to a cleaner for delicate clothing items.

For a gentile and nourishing cleanser, take a look at thee Renpure lavender and honey body wash. The company creates plant-based beauty products that are free from sulfates, parabens, dyes and more.

Gro-To makes gentle bath and body care for any type of kid. Their products are dermatologically tested to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals.

This moisturizer is formulated from a unique blend of seven plant extracts that nourish and comfort.

There were 10,000 people on the waitlist for this product and 5,000 units sold on launch day. It's a super calming lavender room spray that is both gluten-free and vegan friendly.

Nail Products

Sally Hansen now has a 100% natural line of colors. There are 30 rich colors and each bottle will help you achieve radiant and healthy looking nails.

When you use products that have natural ingredients, you're likely see multiple benefits. This non-toxic nail polish created by founders in New York City, is smooth, cruelty-free and free of harmful chemicals.

Fragrance

Fragrance is a tough when it comes to clean beauty because restrictions are a lot more lenient on their formulas. Luckily, Phlur promises that its products are created to be safer for the skin and safer for the planet.

Michelle Fiefer worked with the EWG (Environmental Working Group) to create fragrance that fit industry standards for clean beauty. Each product was vigorously tested to ensure high-quality solutions for consumers.

Hair Care

Herbal Essences was the first mass retail brand to work with the EWG to meet clean beauty standards. The shampoo is full of moisture, free of sulfates and proves that clean beauty doesn't have to be expensive.

This budget-friendly sulfate free shampoo is made with almond milk that aids in defining curls and will leave you with a frizz-free look.

John Masters was one if the first clean beauty hair care brands that met industry standards and worked extremely well. The highly-effective products are one of Bobbie's favorites and one she continues to trust.

Find everything from conditioner, to shampoo, to scalp solutions and more on the website.

This bottle of shampoo will gently cleans hair while relieving scalp discomfort. It's certified organic and buyers say it smells good as well.

This conditioner, created by Ursa Major, is perfect for daily use on all hair types. It's formulated with jojoba and sandalwood that helps restore moisture to hair.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!