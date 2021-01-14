Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're going for a bold makeup look or keeping it simple, no makeup style is complete without a finished eyebrow. There are so many techniques out there for shaping and creating a brow look, that it's hard to know which method is the best.

If you're just starting out or are looking to perfect your technique, Shop TODAY spoke with makeup artists for their tips and tricks to create a simple brow look.

Brittany Scott, director of education for the virtual makeup academy Blushington, recommends mapping out your brow before you start.

"The “ideal” brow has a straight line from the front to the arch, then from the arch to the end of the tail with a slight roundness in the arch so that it doesn’t look pointy," Scott said. "The arch is always off centered, [so] it creates a flattering lifted look to the face."

Makeup artist-recommended eyebrow products

When it comes to creating the perfect look, it's all about depth and placement for New York-based makeup artist Jonet Williamson.

"Always follow the flow of your natural brows and build up from there," Williamson said. "If you want more of an arch, a straighter brow or just more fullness, you'll want to use the front of your brow as a guide."

This eyebrow pencil aims to provide you with an affordable yet reliable tool for blending and filling. Williamson also likes this product for its affordability and precision.

When you're deciding on a shape for your brow, Williamson usually uses her natural brows as her guide.

"You'll want to access your natural brows to see where you need more definition and depth versus applying your brow products the same throughout the entire brow," told Williamson. "For instance, my natural brows are much fuller in the front but taper off at the tail."

For those with sensitive eyes, this is the perfect tool. The formula was created with sensitive eyes in mind and was made for easy application. The pencil comes pre-sharpened and can be removed with soap and water.

This duo set comes with pomade and an angled brush to help with precision and detail. Williamson finds that the most important step in creating a great brow is the shade you choose.

"You first have to pick a shade that suits your hair color, then apply it in a way that's flattering for your complexion," Williamson recommends. "Someone with light hair and fair skin should go for a more pulled back brow, whereas someone with darker hair and deeper skin can pull off a much bolder brow."

Having a solid feathering pen is a great way to upgrade your makeup routine. Williamson says that one of the most challenging parts of creating a brow look is making sure you don't lose the look of real hairs in your completed brows.

"If you don't have much fluff naturally, you can fake some with a brow pen or brow gel depending on the applicator," Williamson said.

This applicator aims to be long-lasting with its water and smudge-proof formula. The fine tip pen also helps to make creating individual hair strokes easier.

It's all in the detail when you're crafting a simple brow design. Williamson suggests using small feather-like strokes to help give the illusion of tiny brow hairs.

Scott recommends taking your time when you do your makeup look.

"Practice and patience are key when doing brows," Scott told us. "Your spoolie is like an eraser; use it to help correct a mistake. The Brow Gal Skinny Eyebrow brow pencil helps define these straight lines and has a spoolie to help blur the effect."

Of all the brow products, this is Scott's favorite. The palette features a two-in-one design that acts as a powder when dry and pomade when you wet it. Mix and match it to achieve your perfect brow color and sketch away.

This brush can help provide ultimate precision with its angled design and spoolie on the opposite end.

"This set not only will last, but also will give you the best-looking eyebrows," Scott said.

Definition and detail are key to completing your brow look. For precision and added detail, Scott suggests using small brush strokes to add little hairs to your brow design.

"Use hair-like strokes to keep the brow looking natural," told Scott. "This will ensure some of the skin peeks through — that is what helps the brow remain looking its most natural."

