Simplify your beauty routine with 11 Bobbie Thomas-approved eyebrow products

Lipstick, blush and eye shadow have always been popular in the makeup world. However, TODAY style contributor Bobbie Thomas says that eyebrow products are taking over the spotlight when it comes to makeup.

TODAY welcomed Thomas to share the latest trends and must-have products to pull off the perfect eyebrows. We have all her tips, tricks and her best eyebrow makeup picks so that you can add her recommendations to your beauty bag this summer.

Microblading

This trend is a semi-permanent procedure loved by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Helen Mirren and Mandy Moore, says Thomas. Technicians use ink and a thin blade to etch hair-like strokes into the skin for a realistic and multidimensional look.

Browhaus NYC took TODAY on a tour of the process behind microblading. The initial treatment takes about two hours, and the results can last anywhere from one to two years. Though this trendy look can range anywhere from $400 to $700, you can score a similar look at home with the affordable products below.

Thomas says that although brow pencils aren't new, the shapes offered are more innovative. This option from Revlon is waterproof and goes on smoothly. It has an angled applicator that allows for precise detailing and a spoolie brush for softening any harsh lines.

This Glossier brow pen is designed to fill, define and add depth to brows. Thomas says it's coveted by professionals and beauty bloggers, and it can help you achieve a natural-looking eyebrow.

The Ardell Beauty brow pen has a thin precision tip that simplifies the process of creating a defined brow. It's also waterproof, making it a good option if you're going to be out by the pool or walking in the summer heat.

Create natural-looking brows with only a few strokes with the Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen. It has a unique four-prong tip that mimics the look of natural hair. The color is also designed to last up to 24 hours.

This full-pigment, sweat-resistant brow pomade is designed to give you perfect eyebrows every time with the help of stencils. Thomas loves the modern look of the stencils and finds the application process to be incredibly quick.

If you can't quite master the art of filling in your brows, try this stencil kit to get perfect looking arches every time. It comes with 12 multi-shaped stencils and a fastener that wraps around your head.

Brow Lamination

This trend — also called a brow lift — will keep your eyebrows brushed up and looking shiny all day. It's ideal for those who currently use a brow gel, and it's designed to give the illusion of fuller, fluffier and more defined look.

To pull it off, a technician applies a gel-like solution to your brows to straighten and stretch the hairs for a groomed look. The semi-permanent process takes less than an hour and lasts four to six weeks.

For a budget-friendly alternative to brow lamination, Thomas suggests the products below to achieve a similar effect.

This gel is formulated to set brows for up to 24 hours. The brush features long bristles that evenly coat brows from root to tip. Thomas says that adding this small step to your beauty routine can make a significant impact on your overall look.

2. Arches and Halos Microfiber Tinted Brow Mousse

The Arches and Halos brow mousse is available in six shades from sunny blonde to dark brown. The formula helps define and add a natural tint of color.

Eyebrow wigs and extensions

At one point or another, many people have faced the problem of over-plucking, waxing mishaps or hair loss. Thomas recommends using a wig or brow extensions to help create the illusion of full brows. There are options for both men and women, and the final result is a look that appears natural and full.

If you want to skip brow makeup entirely, Thomas suggests looking into eyebrow wigs. They're made with 100% human hair attached to a micro-mesh base. They're easy to apply with the included adhesive and can be used multiple times.

Have you ever seen a tattoo for your eyebrows? That's the idea behind MyBrows transfers. The pre-drawn brow designs are applied just like a temporary tattoo and last up to five days.

While Thomas' original pick for an eyebrow extension is out of stock, she recommends this fiber-infused brow gel from Kiss. The product comes with two applicator brushes and delivers a full and realistic look.

This story was originally published March 2, 2020 on TODAY.com.

