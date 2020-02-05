This $9 liquid eye shadow is easy to use and lasts all day

Other liquid eye shadows usually leave my eyelids feeling sticky after I’ve applied it, or it takes a while for it to completely dry. The Covergirl one dries almost instantly and leaves my eyelids feeling moisturized. Most of the time I forget I’m even wearing it because it feels so light. Better yet, the formula has serious staying power and always lasts through the end of the day.

There are six bold colors to choose from, and I immediately gravitated toward the glimmering gold shade (Flashing Lights). The striking color can be worn alone or lightly topped onto your final look for some extra sparkle.

I used the Flashing Lights shade in the Covergirl Exhibitionist liquid shadow. Rylee Johnston/TODAY

Other shoppers have noticed the long-lasting quality of the product, which is especially impressive for the price.

"I love makeup so much and I especially love it when I can find a drugstore product that works," wrote a reviewer. "The color of this glitter shadow is beautiful and can be worn over several different colors of matte eye shadows. I just use a little eye shadow primer and put this on my eyelids. It does not transfer and does not crease. It lasts all day long and it's very easy to apply."

The brand also says the product is 100% cruelty-free, meaning no animals were tested on when making the product!

If you're looking to add some extra sparkle to your makeup collection, then definitely try Covergirl's Exhibitionist Glittery Liquid Eye Shadow. Anyone can use it and it will take your makeup looks to the next level.

