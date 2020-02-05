This $9 liquid eye shadow is easy to use and lasts all day

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Some people are just naturally skilled at doing makeup — I am not one of them. I like quick and easy routines that don’t require too much effort on my part.
When it comes to eye shadow, I used to not trust the quality of drugstore brands. I always thought they wouldn't give me the color payoff I was looking for, or that the texture would be difficult to work with. That recently changed when a friend of mine introduced me to Covergirl’s Exhibitionist Glittery Liquid Eye Shadow.
Whether you’re a makeup master or just getting started, this eye shadow can work for everyone. No eye primer is required beforehand — all you do is apply it directly to your eyelids!
Other liquid eye shadows usually leave my eyelids feeling sticky after I’ve applied it, or it takes a while for it to completely dry. The Covergirl one dries almost instantly and leaves my eyelids feeling moisturized. Most of the time I forget I’m even wearing it because it feels so light. Better yet, the formula has serious staying power and always lasts through the end of the day.
There are six bold colors to choose from, and I immediately gravitated toward the glimmering gold shade (Flashing Lights). The striking color can be worn alone or lightly topped onto your final look for some extra sparkle.
Other shoppers have noticed the long-lasting quality of the product, which is especially impressive for the price.
"I love makeup so much and I especially love it when I can find a drugstore product that works," wrote a reviewer. "The color of this glitter shadow is beautiful and can be worn over several different colors of matte eye shadows. I just use a little eye shadow primer and put this on my eyelids. It does not transfer and does not crease. It lasts all day long and it's very easy to apply."
The brand also says the product is 100% cruelty-free, meaning no animals were tested on when making the product!
If you're looking to add some extra sparkle to your makeup collection, then definitely try Covergirl's Exhibitionist Glittery Liquid Eye Shadow. Anyone can use it and it will take your makeup looks to the next level.
