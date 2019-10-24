Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This pencil is made with a smooth wax formula that is meant to glide on easily as you fill in your brows. It also features a spoolie on the opposite end that's perfect for blending. It comes in eight shades to make it easier to find an accurate match.

“In the ’90s, in high school, I would make my brows so thin,” Kardashian West said as she filled in her eyebrows. She regarded Drew Barrymore as her "everything inspiration."

Crawford, however, wasn't as quick to embrace the trend back then. “Thank god I did not over-tweeze my brows when I was young because I still have pretty good brows,” she said.

She even warns her daughter Kaia Gerber about over-tweezing: "Don’t over-tweeze your eyebrows, you will regret it later!"

While we haven't tried it ourselves, Amazon customers seem to agree with Crawford and Kardashian West's recommendation.

"Best brow pencil known to mankind! LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE IT," raved one reviewer. "It's a part of my daily and ritual routine! I don't leave the house without using it."

You can watch Crawford's "Getting-Out-The-Door" morning routine here and Kim Kardashian West's "Guide to Viral Holiday Glam" here.

