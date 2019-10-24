At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
From Drew Barrymore to Cara Delevingne, eyebrow trends in pop culture have seen both extremes.
Lately, the trend has been for fuller, thicker eyebrows. To achieve this look, many turn to things like eyebrow pencils, gels and pomades — but it can be difficult to know where to start. Luckily, it looks like Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian West have the perfect recommendation.
In videos for Vogue, both Crawford and Kardashian West used the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil to achieve their best brow looks.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil
This pencil is made with a smooth wax formula that is meant to glide on easily as you fill in your brows. It also features a spoolie on the opposite end that's perfect for blending. It comes in eight shades to make it easier to find an accurate match.
“In the ’90s, in high school, I would make my brows so thin,” Kardashian West said as she filled in her eyebrows. She regarded Drew Barrymore as her "everything inspiration."
Crawford, however, wasn't as quick to embrace the trend back then. “Thank god I did not over-tweeze my brows when I was young because I still have pretty good brows,” she said.
She even warns her daughter Kaia Gerber about over-tweezing: "Don’t over-tweeze your eyebrows, you will regret it later!"
While we haven't tried it ourselves, Amazon customers seem to agree with Crawford and Kardashian West's recommendation.
"Best brow pencil known to mankind! LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE IT," raved one reviewer. "It's a part of my daily and ritual routine! I don't leave the house without using it."
You can watch Crawford's "Getting-Out-The-Door" morning routine here and Kim Kardashian West's "Guide to Viral Holiday Glam" here.
