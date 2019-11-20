13 essential beauty buys under $15 from the People and TODAY Beauty Awards

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

This year marks the fifth time that TODAY has partnered with People Magazine to showcase some of the best beauty products on the market. After swatching, brushing and trying on over 600 drugstore buys, the combined team of over 30 individuals voted on the best-of-the-best for 2019.

To start this three-part series, we're taking a look at seven eye, face and lip products you'll want to add to your makeup bag before 2020 rolls around.

Check out the top pics for the best makeup must-haves that are sure to have you glowing.

Best in eye products

This glamorous eyeshadow comes in liquid form so it's easy to apply. Use the wand to apply it and blend it with a flat brush to achieve a smooth and gorgeous look.

If you're looking for a washable mascara that has been ophthalmologist tested and approved, you might want to go for this one from Maybelline. It comes in five colors including pitch black, ultra violet, black cherry, deja blue and bold brown.

Want eyeliner that will last throughout the day? Take a look at Milani's stay put liner. It's deeply pigmented and applies in just one stroke so you wont mess up the rest of your eye makeup while attempting to add a finishing touch.

Best in face products

This illuminator stick will highlight your facial features and brighten your skin tone in a simple swap. With natural and hypoallergenic ingredients throughout, it is ideal for multiple types of skin.

A small dot is all you need if you want lasting color that will make you look fresh and flushed. The dewy formula adds a natural tint to your skin and it can be used with no additional makeup, or on top of concealer and foundation.

This L'Oreal foundation is highly-rated and has hundreds of reviews on Amazon. Pleased buyers have said that it is great for sensitive and acne-prone skin and that with proper application, it doesn't look cakey like some other foundations.

With an illuminating formula, this primer is made to blur, correct and protect for a smooth finish. It's enriched with antioxidants and age-defying actives — both of which protect against environmental aggressors!

Cover, conceal and show off a flawless looking face with this TruBlend concealer. It is cruelty free, 100% vegan and comes in a lightweight finish.

Flower Beauty released this warm-toned bronzer that blends and finishes with minimal effort. Get that sun-kissed look in no time — especially as the winter months roll around.

Best in lip products

You thought crayons were only meant for elementary school? Think again. This lip crayon comes in 17 stunning colors and leaves a beautiful satin finish.

Feel like you're sitting on a beach with this fun lip gloss. This L'Oreal gloss has a doe-foot applicator for ease-of-use and a smooth, dewy finish.

Avocado oil and acai are only a couple of the nourishing and natural ingredients in this balm. It also comes in multiple tints including a mauve color, a pink, clear, peach and other pink shades.

Best in nail products

Infused with vitamins A, C and E, this serum will help restore the strength of your nails with continued use. While on, it provides a strong layer of protection so you don't have to worry about pesky chips.

