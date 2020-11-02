Countdown to the holidays with these 13 beauty Advent calendars

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The countdown to the holidays has officially begun, and what better way is there to prepare for the excitement than with a beauty product-filled Advent calendar? Every day unveils a new mini beauty product for a pre-holidays gift or pick-me-up.

There are tons of calendars to choose from, ranging between product type, price and more, so we put together the top 13 beauty advent calendars that we're excited about this holiday season.

Keep scrolling to shop for your perfect beauty Advent calendar and don't forget about our gift guides!

This adorably-packaged set of 12 limited-edition Ulta beauty picks includes highlighter, lip oil, and more. The box can also double as a festive decoration to help get you even more excited for the holidays!

This essential calendar is filled with 8 bestselling makeup products from brands like Huda Beauty, Urban Decay, and more. This set also includes several full-sized items, giving it a value of $146.

This calendar has a festive and eye-catching design that is almost as exciting as the products inside, which include 24 picks from Sunday Riley, Mario Badescu, and more.

This $434 value calendar includes 25 bestselling and highly-rated skincare products, and an added surprise of a $10 Macys' gift card.

This eco-friendly advent calendar comes in the form of a reusable hanging cloth holder with pockets full of 24 bestselling makeup and skincare products and has a value of $270.

Get over 50% savings with this beautifully-designed calendar full of 23 of Kiehl's bestselling skincare products, including midnight recovery concentrate and amino acid shampoo.

This vegan and cruelty-free calendar contains 12 of e.l.f.'s top products including eyelash curler and a blending brush, and comes in an eye-catching glossy and metallic box.

This set of 12 makeup, skin, and hair products has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, where reviewers are shocked by the quality of the calendar given its affordable price.

Lipstick lovers will adore this set of 12 lipsticks and lipgloss in both matte and satin finishes, perfect for trying out new shades.

This gorgeous box contains 7 bestsellers from Morraccanoil, the oil-infused beauty brand. The set includes the brand's signature hair products as well as body products like dry body oil.

This calendar contains 8 full-sized and 4 travel-sized men's skin, body, and hair products from ASOS, valued at $134. The box is designed to be reused to conserve waste.

This 12 day calendar from Tik Tok-approved brand Origins comes in an adorable nutcracker box and includes favorites like Frothy Face Wash and anti-aging serum.

The Body Shop is known for its high quality beauty products, and you can get a wide variety of them all in one place with this calendar, including body butter and hand cream.

