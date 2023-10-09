Amazon Advent calendars for any age and budget, starting at $9

Believe it or not, Christmas is just about 80 days away. That's right, the countdown is in the double digits, which can only mean one thing: it's Advent calendar season.

Sure, most Advent calendars aren't even opened until the first day of December, but it's no exaggeration to say that people are already stocking up — before even thinking about holiday gift shopping. Their rising popularity means there's no time to waste when grabbing your favorite calendars (some brands release theirs as early as September) before they sell out.

While it seems like every brand and their mother, brother and sister have something to offer, we couldn't help but to search our go-to online store — Amazon, of course — to find an Advent calendar for any hobby, fan base and budget. And it doesn't disappoint. From gifts for book lovers to skin care junkies, shop our favorite finds from Amazon below.

Some like to find sweets in their Advent calendars and others prefer ... math problems. We're not here to judge! So we found the perfect calendar for those who love a numbers game — or better yet, 200 of them!

With this gift, they'll get almost a year's worth of lip balms in one! These ChapSticks come in a range of festive flavors, including Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie and Holiday Cocoa.

Add this to a Potterhead's stocking and you might just make their holiday season that much more magical. Inside are 25 "creature-themed" collectibles — we have our fingers crossed for a Fawkes appearance!

There's hot chocolate, and then there's Christmas-flavored hot chocolate. If you want a chocolatey night cap that tastes like spiced eggnog, gingerbread cookie or "merry" mocha, we found the gift to treat yourself to.

Can you think of a sweeter way to celebrate the lead-up to the holidays than a Lindt chocolate Advent calendar? We can't either — especially when this calendar opens up to reveal milk chocolates and truffles in the shape of your favorite Christmas characters.

You can't get much butter (get it?) than this classic shortbread recipe that's been in the Walker's business for 125 years. Now you can enjoy the buttery cookie in a variety of shapes and flavors — but you won't know what they are until you open this calendar up and try them!

We can already see the look of excitement on your little one's face when you hand them an Advent calendar based on their favorite friend: Bluey! Behind each window, they'll find toy figures of characters from the show, dressed up in their finest holiday gear.

From bookmarks to stickers to reading-themed bingo cards, this bookish gift has the goods every avid reader in your life will appreciate. According to Amazon, it's the retailer's top new release in the creativity category. The only thing your fellow bookworm won't like about it is that it will take them away from starting that next chapter.

Funko Pop collectors will want to get their hands on this special Advent calendar (especially those who also love DC!). Here's your chance to add some of your favorite superheroes — or villains — to your collection.

This Disney-themed calendar is the perfect addition to your little one's nightly routine in the month of December. Spend some time together as they open each box to find a 24-page story that you can read to them before they go to sleep!

Pulling this out of a hat is way better than a rabbit. Help them master the art of sleight of hand and sprinkle a little magic in their stocking with this cool gift.

The aspiring geologist in your life will love discovering a new mini gemstone each day to add to their collection. Types of rocks include green adventurine, tiger's eye, blue calcite and more!

L.O.L. Surprise dolls and playsets were some of the most popular kids' toys around last year — and we don't expect the hype to slow down this season. This Advent calendar comes with a limited-edition doll and over 25 accessories to dress them up in!

Lego fans will have a hard time resisting this playful and festive calendar. They'll find mini collectible figurines to play with, including Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Santa's sleigh, reindeer and more! Plus, the box has a pull-down mat to help you set the scene with each toy you find.

If you love shopping your favorite beauty products right on Amazon, you'll love this curated gift set of the online retailer's most popular items. Each day, you'll find a high-end item that hits every category — hair, makeup and skin care.

Don't worry, Marvel fans, there's a Funko Pop! calendar for you, too. Whether you're a fan of Spider-Man, Captain America or — gasp! — Thanos, there's a superhero or villain (sometimes dressed in their festive best) behind every door for you to find.

Can you exit the game? This 24-day calendar contains riddles and problems to solve each night, making it a fun activity for the entire family to enjoy!

Honeys, jams, spreads, oh my! The bestselling Bonne Maman calendar is filled with delicious preserves you'll enjoy long after the holiday season is over. Some new varieties for 2023 include caramel, pineapple and raspberry chocolate.

Gamers will be happy to step away from the controller to get a peak of what's inside this limited-edition Christmas Super Mario calendar. They'll find first-release characters and accessories to show off to all their game-playing friends.

End each day with a building activity — Christmas tree version! The calendar comes with a 1,066 pieces (complete with ornaments, gifts and a star!), and when you're done, turn on the included LED lights for an illuminated surprise.

There's nothing like a festive candle to instantly boost the holiday spirit in your home. With this Advent calendar, you can add a new fragrance to your space every day! It comes with 24 scented tea lights (eight scents total) and a glass holder to burn them in.

If all they want to find in their stocking is a sugary treat, this Sugarfina calendar is sure to satisfy their sweet tooth. Inside, they'll find a range of yummy candies, including including gourmet caramels, bonbons and jellies.

Pinky up! This holiday season, wind down each night (or kickstart every morning) of December with a delightful tea from Vahdam. With this Advent calendar, you can taste 24 unique flavors like chamomile mint citrus and turmeric spice. Plus, each daily box includes five tea packets, so multiple family members and friends can try them, too!

If you love luxury French brand L'Occitane, you'll be over the moon to know that some of its most popular skin care and fragrances can be found in one gift set. Gift it to a fellow beauty guru, or just treat yourself to some high-end self care. (You deserve it!)

You probably remember seeing Precious Moments figurines all throughout your childhood, and maybe even gifted one to celebrate a special moment in your life. Now, you can share the traditional gifts with your little ones, with the brand's charming Advent calendar. It even glows up!