Advent calendars are one of our favorite holiday traditions, and we can't wait to stock up on one or two (or more). These days, there's something for everyone in the Advent calendar world, but some of them can be a bit pricey.

If you're shopping on a budget this year, there are plenty of fabulous, affordable options available for beauty lovers, kids of all ages and every other kind of festive fanatic. We went ahead and rounded up several of our faves to help spark inspiration.

Advent calendars for kids under $25

If your kids are big fans of Elf on the Shelf, they'll dig this train-shaped Advent calendar that comes with 24 surprises inside. With everything from cardboard train cars to mini figurines, they'll have a blast putting together a Christmas tree farm and railway.

Parents everywhere know that activity kits are the key to keeping kids occupied, making them a win-win gift for you and them. This fun kit lets your little fashionista channel their creativity as they make necklaces, bracelets and rings inspired by their favorite Disney princess.

Vroom, vroom! Pint-sized car fanatics will light up as they open each of the 24 doors of this car-themed Advent calendar. From cars to accessories, it features everything they need to take their holiday season into overdrive, including a box that turns into a play mat.

The whole "Sesame Street" gang is ready to celebrate the holidays, and your little one will be too with the help of this Advent calendar storybook. It's made up of 24 holiday stories and activity booklets that help kids practice their ABCs, colors and counting.

Here's one you can have fun enjoying with your kiddos! Play-Doh's Advent calendar play set comes with all the materials you need to create snowman and gingerbread scenes, including Play-Doh cans (in colors like red, green, blue, white, etc.) and tools. It even includes bonus cards that walk kids through some fun arts and crafts.

How adorable are these squishy animal toys? The set comes with 24 total non-toxic, BPA-free toys in shapes ranging from elephants and ducks to turtles and snails.

Food and drink Advent calendars under $25

Is it just us or did the holiday season just get even sweeter?! This Reese's Advent calendar comes with a variety of treats, including Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures and Reese's Pieces candies, plus it has a fun maze on the back.

Can't start the day without a cup of joe? Treat yourself to this variety pack that includes a bunch of different flavors ranging from brands like Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa, Cinnabon, McCafé and more.

Anyone with a sweet tooth will give you a big grin when they see this chocolate-filled Advent calendar. The box is obviously cute with its train theme, but it's what's on the inside that really counts here: mini milk chocolates that feature a creamy milk filling.

There's something about the holiday season that makes us crave chocolate, and this countdown calendar has plenty of sweets to spare. It's full of mini Lindt bears and chocolate balls in flavors ranging from milk chocolate and hazelnut to double milk chocolate.

As the weather cools down, it's the perfect time to find a tasty new tea to warm you up. Complete with 24 varieties, this set has something for everyone, ranging from earl grey and English breakfast to lemon ginger and pumpkin spice.

If you love to bake cookies as much as we do, you'll appreciate this sweet gift option. The scratch-off card features downloadable audio recipes that come with festive holiday music. There are also several blank recipe cards inside in case you want to write down your family's secret recipes.

Muggles and wizards will equally adore this "Harry Potter" Advent calendar that's filled with Jelly Belly jelly beans. The set includes a plethora of flavors, ranging from banana and cotton candy to lemon and marshmallow.

Beauty Advent calendars under $25

From exfoliating wipes and eye masks to lip balms/masks and eye pencils, this Advent calendar has everything you need to rock the period between Christmas and New Year's in style. Here's how it works: You open two surprises each day for six days and take some well-deserved time to focus on self-care with the makeup, skin care and bath products inside.

When the weather outside is frightful, it's a sage idea to keep a lip balm on hand wherever you go. This affordable find comes with 12 ChapSticks in holiday-themed flavors, ranging from sugar cookie and holiday cocoa to candy cane and pumpkin pie.

Sock Advent calendars under $25

Meow-y Christmas! Cat lovers will purr over this set of 15 feline-themed socks that comes with four pairs of crew socks and 11 pairs of low-cut socks. The paws-itively adorable socks are decorated with festive pictures of cats doing everything from sleeping to singing and everything in between.

Baby Yoda fever is still going strong, and "Star Wars" fans will be thrilled to open this adorable sock Advent calendar. It comes with 15 pairs total, including 11 low-cut socks and four crew socks, and features a variety of designs with Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian.

Gamers, rejoice! If you know a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog, these fun socks are sure to put a smile on their face. The 12-pack comes with both tall and short styles featuring everyone's favorite characters, including Sonic, Tails and Knuckles.

"Ted Lasso" fanatics can wear some of their favorite quotes from the TV series with this set of 12 socks. The collection comes with long and short varieties that are decorated with catchphrases such as "It's got a face," "Training makes perfect," "Be a goldfish" and "Believe in believe."

Advent calendars for pets under $25

Want to reward your furry friend for always sticking by your side? They'll go wild for this set of tasty treats. The Advent calendar includes 24 gluten-free, lactose-free snacks in a variety of flavors ranging from cheese and bacon to chicken and peanut butter.

They might not understand the concept of an Advent calendar, but your cat will certainly appreciate the sentiment when they get their paws on these toys. The set comes with eight different plush, holiday-themed toys that are filled with enticing catnip.

From rattle balls and feather sticks to catnip treats, this set of 12 cat toys has something for every feisty feline. It's a fun way to get your cats involved in the holidays and might even distract them from the temptation to jump on your Christmas tree for a little bit.

You know how excited your dog gets when you come home after a long day? They might be even more psyched to unwrap this Advent calendar that's full of 25 delectable treats. The grain-free snacks are made without GMOs, chemical additives or antibiotics, and they're chock-full of nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids.

Whether you have a hamster, guinea pig or rabbit at home, all small animals will adore this set of 12 toys that offer hours of endless fun. It comes with tiny trinkets like wicker balls and wooden toys in festive shapes like snowflakes, snowmen and candy canes.