With Halloween countdown calendars and edible Advent calendars coming into the spotlight, more toy brands are merging their way into the Advent calendar game, from LEGO to L.O.L Surprise.

This year, LEGO has created not just one, but four different Advent calendars for kids of all ages to enjoy during the holiday season. While they may not be full of candy or other delicious goods, they feature characters from popular series, such as Harry Potter. Other brands, such as Funko and Hot Wheels have created advent calendars that center around fun figures and characters too.

If you're wondering how you can get your hands on a kid-friendly Advent calendar before December arrives, you can catch great deals on plenty of versions during Amazon Prime Day.

Read on for all of the kid Advent calendars you can add to your cart before they're gone.

Not only can the little ones in your life build characters, vehicles and scenes with pieces behind each door, but they can also unlock special Star Wars game content too. The calendar includes 12 different figures and 12 mini building toys that they can enjoy over the course of the countdown.

Perfect for children ages five and up who are just getting into the LEGO craze, this kit includes 24 Christmas-themed gifts that they can use to count down with until the big day arrives.

Little muggles will enjoy playing with each of the 24 Harry Potter toys as you will enjoy the discount of 25% off. After they open all 24 doors, they'll have their own magical toys to play with all year long.

Another Christmas-themed advent calendar, this edition features 236 pieces that can be used long after the holiday season is over. Recommended for kids ages six and up, they'll have a blast with this 4.7-star rated Advent calendar that's a gift that keeps on giving.

This fun calendar is full of 25 different #OOTDs that they'll enjoy getting to mix and match on their exclusive L.O.L Surprise doll, Snow Jamz. The best part? You can snag this special Advent calendar on sale right now for less than $25.

What better way to count down the days until Christmas than with holiday-themed slime? This Advent calendar is full of 24 different slime combinations that little ones can use beyond the holiday season.

This Advent calendar is full of adorable silicone squishy toys that they can reveal each day. For some bonus fun, the calendar includes a Christmas scene that little ones can enjoy coloring in while they wait for Santa to arrive.

Prime members can save 20% on this dinosaur-themed Advent calendar that includes 24 different prehistoric friends for them to play with. It also features one squishy dinosaur that will be revealed on the last day of the countdown.

This Advent calendar from Hot Wheels features eight decorated vehicles and 16 different accessories for kids to build and play with while they wait for the holiday. It even includes a play mat for them to use once they've revealed all of the fun surprises inside.

You can snag this 4.8-star rated Advent calendar that's full of 24 tiny Fortnite characters for less than $55 ahead of the holiday season — everyone will want to do a victory dance!

