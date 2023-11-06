Amazon announces Black Friday dates and we have early deals to grab now — starting at $9

With Prime Big Deals Day and more recently, the Holiday Beauty Haul behind us, we can always count on Amazon to start the holiday deals party early. To keep the savings momentum going, the mega-retailer just announced its much-anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.

This year, Amazon is starting its official Black Friday deals on Nov. 17 — a whole week earlier than Black Friday itself. And the deals will last through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. According to Amazon's press release, you can expect the "lowest prices of the year" on LEGO, Shark hair products, Lancome, Ninja kitchen items and more.

While we're still about a couple of weeks out from the official Black Friday deals, that doesn't mean you can't start saving now. In fact, Amazon is hosting early holiday deals and we found some pretty impressive markdowns, including Apple AirPods, 50% off Amazon devices and 30% off a Dyson vacuum.

So get your gift shopping and deal hunting started because we rounded up early Black Friday deals that are worth grabbing across categories in tech, home and kitchen and more.

Tech deals | Beauty deals | Fashion deals | Home and kitchen deals

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

You'll want to grab this early deal on an Amazon Fire Stick — it's 50% off! You'll have access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and the brand is even offering six months free of MGM+.

Save 50% off this affordable pair of wireless headphones, which have over 32,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers say they have a long battery life and excellent sound: "I was blown away by the sound quality. They have BASS, and it’s not overpowering at all," wrote one verified reviewer.

The kid's version of the Echo Dot has all the capabilities of the normal version, but is kid-friendly and with a cute design! They can ask Alexa to play songs (she'll filter explicit ones), read bedtime stories and set alarms. Grab it while it's 53% off!

What can't the Echo Show do? From streaming to home security to setting simple reminders, this device will be the unsung hero of your household. And it's marked down by 54%!

These high-quality earbuds offer the option to toggle between noise-canceling and transparency sound, and up to eight hours of listening, says the brand. You'll save 33% ahead of Black Friday!

You won't want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal — 20% off Apple AirPod Pros! The brand says they have two times more noise cancellation than previous versions.

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Stubborn pimples won't stand a chance against these hydrocolloid patches. The brand says it'll help extract gunk from your spot and help prevent any picking.

For times when you need to blot, this oil control roller will absorb excess oil for a mattifying effect, says the brand. And since it's compact, you could easily throw it in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

This Shop TODAY favorite concealer promises to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, according to the brand. Plus Maybelline mentions you can expect up to 12 hours of medium coverage.

Whether you've been wanting to try this trendy, hydrating ingredient or looking for a gift for a beauty lover, the brand says this No. 1 bestseller will help the skin feel soothed and moisturized. Stock up while it's 40% off!

Coming in four rich shades you'll want to rock for the season, the brand says these lip shades are infused with jojoba seed oil and vitamin E, so you can expect them to be really moisturizing.

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

It's that time of year when leggings take center stage in your fall wardrobe. If you want to stay extra warm, this option is fleece-lined to keep you warm when temperatures begin to dip.

This lounge set will take you from couch to errands while looking effortlessly chic (and not to mention cozy!). It comes in over 20 colors, meaning we might grab two at 39% off!

In need of new running sneakers? We found select colors and sizes of these Asics at around 30% off. According to the brand, the shoes feature gel technology to provide cushioning, shock absorption and stability. You can find the men's version on sale too!

Puffer coats are trending big time, which means you might want to grab this option while it's on sale. According to the brand, it has a crop design and overall fit, so you can add layers underneath.

These mini boots by Koolaburra by Ugg will make a great gift for any fashionista. The cozy booties come in five different colors and can be worn around the house or for everyday wear.

Amazon Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Cozy up this season in a weighted Sherpa blanket. It comes in an option of 15 or 20 pounds, and will provide relaxing and stress-reducing benefits, says the brand.

You can save 40% off on this compact Keurig coffee maker. The brand says it has the option to brew six, eight or 10-ounce cups and features an automatic shutoff.

This nonstick saute pan makes a great housewarming or holiday gift for a self-proclaimed chef. It features high-quality, nonstick technology and one reviewer said it was worth the price, "I ordered an entire set of Calphalon pans for the first time. These are top-quality and the best cookware I have ever had."

Ahead of Black Friday, you'll save 30% off this infant car seat. According to the brand, it can accommodate babies up to 35 pounds and has four, rear-facing reclining positions.

It's hard to believe it's already time to decorate for the holidays! If you're on the hunt for a new tree, this six-foot option is 48% off. And it comes pre-lit, saving you tons of time from stringing lights.

Now's your chance to grab this cordless Dyson vacuum while it's 30% off! According to the brand, it has 60 minutes of run time and picks up stubborn hair.