Live: Black Friday is happening now! 100+ deals at Best Buy, Walmart more

Black Friday is officially here! And you know what that means, it's time to score the best deals of the year and get your holiday shopping started — and we've got you covered.

Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon are offering massive markdowns on tech, game consoles and toys, kitchen and more. We found nearly 80% off on robot vacuums and hundreds of dollars off on laptops and TVs. To get started, you can skip straight to the deals by clicking on the links below and be sure to check back for more deals being added all day long. Plus, everything you need to know about our exciting new Shop TODAY Savings launch designed to save you money year-round!

Black Friday 2023 Peacock and Hulu streaming deals

Now through Monday, Nov. 27, 11:59 p.m. PST, you can score a huge discount on a Peacock premium subscription. This limited-time offer allows you to enjoy the streaming service for only $1.99 a month, for 12 months with code BIGDEAL— that's a 67% discount! Or, you can purchase the yearly subscription for $19.99 with code YEARLONG.

The NBC-affiliated platform gives you access to tons of popular shows, hit movies and live streams such as Sunday Night Football, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Fast X and more.

Through Nov. 28, Hulu is offering a massive deal for new and eligible subscribers! You can enjoy the streaming service (with ads!) for only 99 cents per month for 12 months. The platform is offering a bundle option, which allows you to score both Hulu and Disney+ for only $2 more per month.

Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals to shop

Walmart’s Black Friday deals started online on Nov. 8 and in stores on Nov. 10.

According to the brand, this sheet set is made with 1800 Egyptian Cotton thread count and comes in 36 colors. You can grab select sizes as low as $20.

We’d say 67% off is a Black Friday-worthy deal. This soundbar can be mounted on the wall or placed on an entertainment system, plus it will upgrade your living room with cinematic sound, says the brand.

You can score this chic slow cooker for $50 during Walmart’s black Friday sales. According to the brand, it has a sleek touch-activated interface with five preset cooking variations. But hurry, colors are selling out!

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? This robot vacuum and mop combo is a whopping 79% off! And it has a variety of features: smart-home mapping, anti-collision technology and two levels of powerful suction.

This Black Friday you can grab Apple AirPod Pros for 32% off! The brand says they feature two times more noise cancellation, high-quality sound and up to six hours of straight listening time.

You'll want to grab this Nintendo Switch deal. The holiday game bundle includes Switch Lite and a game including Super Mario 3D World, Pokemon Sword, Grand Theft Auto and more.

Black Friday 2023 Amazon deals to shop

Amazon’s Black Friday deals started on Nov. 17 and will last through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27.

You’ll want to grab these Apple AirPods while they’re marked down. Offering up to five hours of straight listening time, they can easily connect to smartphones, tablets and more, says the brand.

The whole family can enjoy this mini projector, which is marked down 50%. The brand says it features a 1080p HD picture quality and can connect via HDMI to TV sticks, laptops, smartphones and more.

This bestselling concealer is currently 20% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Reviewers rave about the lightweight consistency, coverage and easy sponge applicator.

These shower steamers make a great gift or stocking stuffer. Each one turns your shower into an instant spa, says the brand. Don't miss out on this 73% savings.

The newest generation of the Amazon Firestick claims to be 50% faster, giving you easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms. Grab it now while it's 50% off!

Shopping for a bookworm? The Kindle is 25% off during Black Friday sales. The brand says it has up to 16 GB of digital book storage and a single charge will last up to six weeks.

Now's your chance to save nearly 40% off a Dyson vacuum. The brand says this cordless option has 60% more power than the V8 and can convert to a handheld.

Looking for a new laptop this Black Friday? You can save 25% off the MacBook Air. According to the brand, it has a 13.3 retina display and 8GB of memory.

Black Friday 2023 Ulta deals to shop

Ulta's Black Friday deals will be running all week long! You can score up to 50% off over 275 items from brands like Sunday Riley, Mac, Redken and more.

So many fan-favorite hair products are marked down to just $15 right now, including this shampoo from Redken. It's made to cleanse color-treated hair and protect its vibrancy, the brand says.

This eyeshadow palette comes with 16 colors in shimmery and matte shades. And the brand says the eyeshadow is formulated with hyaluronic acid to keep the sensitive skin area feeling hydrated and smooth.

According to Sunday Riley, this cream works to deeply hydrate and brighten dull skin and help fight signs of damage. You can get it now for $39.

Black Friday 2023 Target deals to shop

Target's Black Friday deals are officially here! Right now, you can score up to 40% off Beats headphones, Barbie and more hot toys, kitchen appliances and more.

It's the season to cook up fall soups and comforting chili, and. a Crockpot will make those meals easy to cook and full of flavor. you can grab this four-quart option for 20% off!

Whether you're looking for a fool-proof gift or finally giving into the air fryer frenzy, Target is marking down this four-quart air fryer by 44%. The brand says it even has 10 preset buttons for pizzas, fish and more.

These high-quality on-ear headphones are currently 35% off! They come in three colors and the brand says you can incredible quality sound up and up to 40 hours of playtime.

According to the brand, this smart TV has Dolby Vision that can support your gaming experience in addition to your average entertainment. You can score the 55-inch TV on sale for 20% off.

Bundle up this winter with this long, hooded puffer coat. It comes in four colors and is 40% off.

Black Friday 2023 Best Buy deals to shop

Best Buy's Black Friday sale has deals on so many hot tech items from Apple, Dyson and more. There are plenty of discounts to peruse, but if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you'll get access to even more savings.

No matter how you prefer your coffee, whether it's iced, black or in a specialty latte, you can make it all in this coffee maker. It has a built-in frother, four preset brew functions and works with K-cup pods, the brand says.

If you're on the hunt for gaming consoles, now is the time to buy one. You'll save $60 on this Xbox, and it even comes with the game, Diablo IV.

Whether you're looking to host the big game or enjoy a movie in true cinematic fashion, the brand says you can bring this HD portable projector anywhere. It features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite platforms straight from the projector, without having to connect another device.

Black Friday 2023 Wayfair deals to shop

Wayfair's Black Friday sale. The retailer says it offering "the lowest prices of the year" up to 80% off on area rugs, living room seating and more.

It's officially time to start thinking about holiday decorations, which means you can grab this highly-rated six-foot artificial Christmas tree while it's nearly $40 off. The brand says it even includes a stand!

Make TV and playtime cozy and fun with a plush bean bag chair. The lining comes in a variety colors and can be removed and washed in the machine.

Save big on home furnishings this Black Friday! You can score this vegan leather couch for 49% off! It comes in three neutral colors to match most decors.

Black Friday 2023 Kohl’s deals to shop

You'll want to act fast during Kohl's Black Friday sales because they end today! The retailer is even throwing up to an extra 15% off on certain items, plus free shipping on orders $25 and over.

This kitchen gadget is only $30 during Kohl's Black Friday sales. The compact blender comes with three different size blending cups, withe reseable lids.

This warm fleece zip-up from Columbia is 47% off! It comes in 15 colors and an adjustable drawstring waist; wear it with your favorite athleisure, jeans and more.

In the market for a robot vacuum? The brand says this Roomba has powerful suction and allows you to schedule the cleanings for when you're not home.

Black Friday 2023 Crocs deals to shop

Crocs is ringing in the holiday season with deals on deals! You can score a discount on select styles and colors of the Shop TODAY-favorite.

Meet your new favorite house slippers. These sandals take all the comfort and stability that Crocs are known for and add a soft inner lining to up the cozy factor.

You can also score select styles of Crocs' original Classic Clog for a discount. The beloved shoe is a bestseller with hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings across various retail sites.

Black Friday 2023 Nordstrom deals to shop

Nordstrom just dropped over a thousand Black Friday deals. You can save on brands like Ugg, NuFace, Kiehls and more.

Not sure what to get someone? You can't go wrong with one of Barefoot Dreams' cozy essentials. These socks, for example, are the perfect stocking stuffer. They're made with the brand's CozyChic knit which is said to provide ultimate warmth and softness.

Give the gift of coziness this season with these Ugg slippers. They're 30% off during Nordstrom's event.

Dubbed an "internet sensation," and a Shop TODAY editor-favorite, it's easy to see why this popular pan is loved and used by many.

This non-stick pan is made of recycled aluminum, coated in ceramic that makes it easy to clean, and is now on sale for over $50 off at Nordstrom.

Black Friday 2023 Old Navy deals to shop

Old Navy has a handful of impressive deals that shoppers can take advantage of this week. You can get 35% off your entire order (even clearance) and 50% off jeans for the whole family.

While this bodysuit is normally $30, you can snag it now for just $13. The stylish basic comes in five different colors and we suggest grabbing a few to round out your winter wardrobe.

'Tis the season for matching PJs! Old Navy has plenty of options for the whole family (including your furry friends) and picks start at just $8.

Bundle up in this water-resistant puffer jacket. The shiny outer shell is not only stylish, but the brand says that it's water-resistant, too!

Black Friday 2023 Baublebar deals to shop

Black Friday has kicked off on the Baublebar site! You can currently score 30% off items across its site and 20% off custom pieces that are perfect for gifting.

Whether you're searching for a sweet personalized gift or some new holiday decor for yourself, this cute ornament is a great choice. You can grab it for just $10 during Baublebar's sale.

Meet your new favorite everyday earrings. These chunky hoops are one of the brand's bestsellers and Baublebar says that they're lightweight and easy to layer.

You can add up to 12 characters to this customized bracelet, so you can feature a loved one's name or a favorite phrase.

Black Friday 2023 Home Depot deals to shop

Home Depot is holding month-long Black Friday sales that will last through Nov. 29!

This smart Wi-Fi thermostat allows you to control your home temperature from anywhere, and will even learn your favorite settings and adjust as needed, says the brand.

You can score up to 50% off on home appliances, including this Whirpool microwave. It features preset food functions and allows you to easily add 30 seconds to your heating time.

Black Friday 2023 Macy's deals to shop

Macy's Black Friday deals started on Nov. 19 and will run through Nov. 25. Then Macy's will be holding Cyber Monday deals over the course of two days: Nov. 26 and 27. Plus you can enjoy free shipping on orders $25 and more.

You can score an immersion blender for $10 during Macy's early Black Friday sale. It has two speeds and will quickly blend up veggies and fruits for purees, smoothies, dips, soups and more.

If you're hoping to score a pair of new boots for the season, you'll save 68% off these riding boots. The heel is just over an inch tall, meaning they'll be comfortable for all-day wear.

Black Friday 2023 REI's deals to shop

Save up to 50% during REI's holiday deals event! We found discounts on Hoka, The North Face and more.

Save 40% off this classic fleece sweater from The North Face. It comes in three colors and is designed with a relaxed fit making it easy to add layers.

According to the brand, these running sneakers from the popular brand, Hoka, are designed with soles that are meant for rough and uneven terrain. And you can grab the women's version, on sale too!

Black Friday 2023 Lululemon deals to shop

Lululemon deals are rare! This is why you’ll want to take advantage of this Black Friday sale.

You'll want to grab the iconic and comfortable Align leggings while they're on sale for Black Friday. The "buttery soft" yoga pants come in 17 colors!

Whether you're going for a chilly morning stroll or running errands, this stylish form-fitting jacket has sweat-wicking fabric and extended hand warmers to keep you dry and warm.

These comfy slides are meant to soothe your feet after long runs and workouts, says the brand. They're on sale for under $40!

