Live: Black Friday is happening now! 100+ deals at Best Buy, Walmart more

Black Friday is officially here! And you know what that means, it's time to score the best deals of the year and get your holiday shopping started — and we've got you covered.
Want even more savings? Download and learn about our NEW coupon extension to save automatically while you shop
Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon are offering massive markdowns on tech, game consoles and toys, kitchen and more. We found nearly 80% off on robot vacuums and hundreds of dollars off on laptops and TVs. To get started, you can skip straight to the deals by clicking on the links below and be sure to check back for more deals being added all day long. Plus, everything you need to know about our exciting new Shop TODAY Savings launch designed to save you money year-round!
Streaming deals | Walmart | Amazon | Ulta | Target | Best Buy | Wayfair | Kohl's | Crocs | Nordstrom | Old Navy | Baublebar | Home Depot | Macy's | REI | Lululemon | More Black Friday deals | Shop TODAY Savings | All of our Black Friday deals 2023 coverage
Black Friday 2023 Peacock and Hulu streaming deals
Peacock Premium Subscription
Now through Monday, Nov. 27, 11:59 p.m. PST, you can score a huge discount on a Peacock premium subscription. This limited-time offer allows you to enjoy the streaming service for only $1.99 a month, for 12 months with code BIGDEAL— that's a 67% discount! Or, you can purchase the yearly subscription for $19.99 with code YEARLONG.
The NBC-affiliated platform gives you access to tons of popular shows, hit movies and live streams such as Sunday Night Football, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Fast X and more.
Hulu Streaming Service
Through Nov. 28, Hulu is offering a massive deal for new and eligible subscribers! You can enjoy the streaming service (with ads!) for only 99 cents per month for 12 months. The platform is offering a bundle option, which allows you to score both Hulu and Disney+ for only $2 more per month.
Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals to shop
Walmart’s Black Friday deals started online on Nov. 8 and in stores on Nov. 10.
Nestl Bed Sheets Set
According to the brand, this sheet set is made with 1800 Egyptian Cotton thread count and comes in 36 colors. You can grab select sizes as low as $20.
TopVision Sound Bar for TV
We’d say 67% off is a Black Friday-worthy deal. This soundbar can be mounted on the wall or placed on an entertainment system, plus it will upgrade your living room with cinematic sound, says the brand.
Beautiful 6 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
You can score this chic slow cooker for $50 during Walmart’s black Friday sales. According to the brand, it has a sleek touch-activated interface with five preset cooking variations. But hurry, colors are selling out!
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Looking to upgrade your vacuum? This robot vacuum and mop combo is a whopping 79% off! And it has a variety of features: smart-home mapping, anti-collision technology and two levels of powerful suction.
Apple AirPods Pro
This Black Friday you can grab Apple AirPod Pros for 32% off! The brand says they feature two times more noise cancellation, high-quality sound and up to six hours of straight listening time.
Nintendo Switch Bundle
You'll want to grab this Nintendo Switch deal. The holiday game bundle includes Switch Lite and a game including Super Mario 3D World, Pokemon Sword, Grand Theft Auto and more.
More Black Friday 2023 Walmart deals to shop:
- Apple Watch SE, $179 (was $249)
- Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console, $489.99 (was $599.99)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum, $188 (was $449.99)
- Miko Air Purifier, $64.99 (was $199.99)
- Lego Minecraft The Guardian Battle Underwater Fish Set, $15.99 (was $19.99)
- Squishmallow Holiday Mickey Mouse, $12.98 (was $28.88)
- Furby, $46.99 (was $69.99)
Black Friday 2023 Amazon deals to shop
Amazon’s Black Friday deals started on Nov. 17 and will last through Cyber Monday on Nov. 27.
Apple AirPods
You’ll want to grab these Apple AirPods while they’re marked down. Offering up to five hours of straight listening time, they can easily connect to smartphones, tablets and more, says the brand.
CiBest Mini Projector
The whole family can enjoy this mini projector, which is marked down 50%. The brand says it features a 1080p HD picture quality and can connect via HDMI to TV sticks, laptops, smartphones and more.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment
This bestselling concealer is currently 20% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Reviewers rave about the lightweight consistency, coverage and easy sponge applicator.
Swcandy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
These shower steamers make a great gift or stocking stuffer. Each one turns your shower into an instant spa, says the brand. Don't miss out on this 73% savings.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
The newest generation of the Amazon Firestick claims to be 50% faster, giving you easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms. Grab it now while it's 50% off!
Kindle
Shopping for a bookworm? The Kindle is 25% off during Black Friday sales. The brand says it has up to 16 GB of digital book storage and a single charge will last up to six weeks.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Stick Vaccum
Now's your chance to save nearly 40% off a Dyson vacuum. The brand says this cordless option has 60% more power than the V8 and can convert to a handheld.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Looking for a new laptop this Black Friday? You can save 25% off the MacBook Air. According to the brand, it has a 13.3 retina display and 8GB of memory.
More Black Friday 2023 Amazon deals to shop:
- Apple Watch SE, $179 (was $249)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker $69.95 (was $99.95)
- Echo Dot Kids, $27.99 (was $59.99)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $79.99 (was $99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Echo Show 5, $39.99 (was $89.99)
- Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Magnetic Toy Set, $34.99 (was $49.99)
- Mighty Patch Acne Patches, $9.58 (was $11.97)
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $19.60 (was $28)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $14.99 (was $24.99)
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, $53.99 (was $89.99)
Black Friday 2023 Ulta deals to shop
Ulta's Black Friday deals will be running all week long! You can score up to 50% off over 275 items from brands like Sunday Riley, Mac, Redken and more.
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo
So many fan-favorite hair products are marked down to just $15 right now, including this shampoo from Redken. It's made to cleanse color-treated hair and protect its vibrancy, the brand says.
Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eye Shadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette comes with 16 colors in shimmery and matte shades. And the brand says the eyeshadow is formulated with hyaluronic acid to keep the sensitive skin area feeling hydrated and smooth.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
According to Sunday Riley, this cream works to deeply hydrate and brighten dull skin and help fight signs of damage. You can get it now for $39.
More Black Friday 2023 Ulta deals to shop:
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $24 (was $30)
- Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $24 (was $30)
- Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Mascara, $12 (was $32)
- Dyson Airwrap, $499.99 (was $599.99)
Black Friday 2023 Target deals to shop
Target's Black Friday deals are officially here! Right now, you can score up to 40% off Beats headphones, Barbie and more hot toys, kitchen appliances and more.
Crock Pot 4.5-Quart Ceramic Slow Cooker
It's the season to cook up fall soups and comforting chili, and. a Crockpot will make those meals easy to cook and full of flavor. you can grab this four-quart option for 20% off!
PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer
Whether you're looking for a fool-proof gift or finally giving into the air fryer frenzy, Target is marking down this four-quart air fryer by 44%. The brand says it even has 10 preset buttons for pizzas, fish and more.
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These high-quality on-ear headphones are currently 35% off! They come in three colors and the brand says you can incredible quality sound up and up to 40 hours of playtime.
Hisense 55 4K UHD Smart Google TV
According to the brand, this smart TV has Dolby Vision that can support your gaming experience in addition to your average entertainment. You can score the 55-inch TV on sale for 20% off.
A New Day Puffer Coat
Bundle up this winter with this long, hooded puffer coat. It comes in four colors and is 40% off.
More Black Friday 2023 Target deals to shop:
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (was $89.99)
- KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $249.99 (was $449.99)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Toothbrush, $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch, $379.99 (was $479.99)
- Pokemon Trading Card Game Bundle, $19.99 (was $39.99)
- Barbie Vacation House Playset, $68.99 (was $114.99)
Black Friday 2023 Best Buy deals to shop
Best Buy's Black Friday sale has deals on so many hot tech items from Apple, Dyson and more. There are plenty of discounts to peruse, but if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you'll get access to even more savings.
Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker
No matter how you prefer your coffee, whether it's iced, black or in a specialty latte, you can make it all in this coffee maker. It has a built-in frother, four preset brew functions and works with K-cup pods, the brand says.
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console Diablo IV Bundle
If you're on the hunt for gaming consoles, now is the time to buy one. You'll save $60 on this Xbox, and it even comes with the game, Diablo IV.
Samsung The Freestyle Portable Smart Projector
Whether you're looking to host the big game or enjoy a movie in true cinematic fashion, the brand says you can bring this HD portable projector anywhere. It features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite platforms straight from the projector, without having to connect another device.
More Black Friday 2023 Best Buy deals to shop:
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop, $379.99 (was $599.99)
- Google Nest Smart Hub, $49.99 (was $99.99)
- HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer, $39.99 (was $84.99)
- LG 48” Class A2 Series Smart TV, $549.99 (was $1,299.99)
Black Friday 2023 Wayfair deals to shop
Wayfair's Black Friday sale. The retailer says it offering "the lowest prices of the year" up to 80% off on area rugs, living room seating and more.
Andover Mills Kingswood Fir Slender Green Christmas Tree
It's officially time to start thinking about holiday decorations, which means you can grab this highly-rated six-foot artificial Christmas tree while it's nearly $40 off. The brand says it even includes a stand!
Mack & Milo Refillable Bean Bag Chair in Camo
Make TV and playtime cozy and fun with a plush bean bag chair. The lining comes in a variety colors and can be removed and washed in the machine.
AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
Save big on home furnishings this Black Friday! You can score this vegan leather couch for 49% off! It comes in three neutral colors to match most decors.
Black Friday 2023 Kohl’s deals to shop
You'll want to act fast during Kohl's Black Friday sales because they end today! The retailer is even throwing up to an extra 15% off on certain items, plus free shipping on orders $25 and over.
Magic Bullet Single Serve Blender
This kitchen gadget is only $30 during Kohl's Black Friday sales. The compact blender comes with three different size blending cups, withe reseable lids.
Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket
This warm fleece zip-up from Columbia is 47% off! It comes in 15 colors and an adjustable drawstring waist; wear it with your favorite athleisure, jeans and more.
iRobot Roomba i1 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
In the market for a robot vacuum? The brand says this Roomba has powerful suction and allows you to schedule the cleanings for when you're not home.
More Black Friday 2023 Kohl's deals to shop:
- Sonoma Goods For Life Chunky Crew Neck Sweater, $11.04 (was $36)
- Croft & Barrow Essential Long-Sleeve Crewneck Tee, $5.94 (was $13.99)
- Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, $179.99 (was $249.99)
Black Friday 2023 Crocs deals to shop
Crocs is ringing in the holiday season with deals on deals! You can score a discount on select styles and colors of the Shop TODAY-favorite.
Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal
Meet your new favorite house slippers. These sandals take all the comfort and stability that Crocs are known for and add a soft inner lining to up the cozy factor.
Crocs Classic Clog
You can also score select styles of Crocs' original Classic Clog for a discount. The beloved shoe is a bestseller with hundreds of thousands of five-star ratings across various retail sites.
Black Friday 2023 Nordstrom deals to shop
Nordstrom just dropped over a thousand Black Friday deals. You can save on brands like Ugg, NuFace, Kiehls and more.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks
Not sure what to get someone? You can't go wrong with one of Barefoot Dreams' cozy essentials. These socks, for example, are the perfect stocking stuffer. They're made with the brand's CozyChic knit which is said to provide ultimate warmth and softness.
Ugg Cozy Slipper
Give the gift of coziness this season with these Ugg slippers. They're 30% off during Nordstrom's event.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
Dubbed an "internet sensation," and a Shop TODAY editor-favorite, it's easy to see why this popular pan is loved and used by many.
This non-stick pan is made of recycled aluminum, coated in ceramic that makes it easy to clean, and is now on sale for over $50 off at Nordstrom.
Black Friday 2023 Old Navy deals to shop
Old Navy has a handful of impressive deals that shoppers can take advantage of this week. You can get 35% off your entire order (even clearance) and 50% off jeans for the whole family.
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Bodysuit
While this bodysuit is normally $30, you can snag it now for just $13. The stylish basic comes in five different colors and we suggest grabbing a few to round out your winter wardrobe.
Old Navy Matching Flannel Pajama Set
'Tis the season for matching PJs! Old Navy has plenty of options for the whole family (including your furry friends) and picks start at just $8.
Old Navy Water-Resistant Shiny Puffer Jacket
Bundle up in this water-resistant puffer jacket. The shiny outer shell is not only stylish, but the brand says that it's water-resistant, too!
Black Friday 2023 Baublebar deals to shop
Black Friday has kicked off on the Baublebar site! You can currently score 30% off items across its site and 20% off custom pieces that are perfect for gifting.
Baublebar More Than Mint Initial Ornament
Whether you're searching for a sweet personalized gift or some new holiday decor for yourself, this cute ornament is a great choice. You can grab it for just $10 during Baublebar's sale.
Baublebar Dalilah Earrings
Meet your new favorite everyday earrings. These chunky hoops are one of the brand's bestsellers and Baublebar says that they're lightweight and easy to layer.
Baublebar Custom Disc Pisa Bracelet
You can add up to 12 characters to this customized bracelet, so you can feature a loved one's name or a favorite phrase.
Black Friday 2023 Home Depot deals to shop
Home Depot is holding month-long Black Friday sales that will last through Nov. 29!
Nest Learning Wi-Fi Thermostat
This smart Wi-Fi thermostat allows you to control your home temperature from anywhere, and will even learn your favorite settings and adjust as needed, says the brand.
Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
You can score up to 50% off on home appliances, including this Whirpool microwave. It features preset food functions and allows you to easily add 30 seconds to your heating time.
More Black Friday 2023 Home Depot deals:
- Wyze Indoor/Outdoor Wired Security Cam, $16.98 (was $29.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $54.99 (was $99.99)
- Hampton Bay Tipton Steel Fire Pit, $99 (was $159)
Black Friday 2023 Macy's deals to shop
Macy's Black Friday deals started on Nov. 19 and will run through Nov. 25. Then Macy's will be holding Cyber Monday deals over the course of two days: Nov. 26 and 27. Plus you can enjoy free shipping on orders $25 and more.
Art & Cook 2-Speed Immersion Blender
You can score an immersion blender for $10 during Macy's early Black Friday sale. It has two speeds and will quickly blend up veggies and fruits for purees, smoothies, dips, soups and more.
Style & Co Women's Maliaa Buckled Riding Boots
If you're hoping to score a pair of new boots for the season, you'll save 68% off these riding boots. The heel is just over an inch tall, meaning they'll be comfortable for all-day wear.
Black Friday 2023 REI's deals to shop
Save up to 50% during REI's holiday deals event! We found discounts on Hoka, The North Face and more.
The North Face Campshire Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
Save 40% off this classic fleece sweater from The North Face. It comes in three colors and is designed with a relaxed fit making it easy to add layers.
Hoka Stinson ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe
According to the brand, these running sneakers from the popular brand, Hoka, are designed with soles that are meant for rough and uneven terrain. And you can grab the women's version, on sale too!
Black Friday 2023 Lululemon deals to shop
Lululemon deals are rare! This is why you’ll want to take advantage of this Black Friday sale.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
You'll want to grab the iconic and comfortable Align leggings while they're on sale for Black Friday. The "buttery soft" yoga pants come in 17 colors!
Lululemon Define Jacket Luon
Whether you're going for a chilly morning stroll or running errands, this stylish form-fitting jacket has sweat-wicking fabric and extended hand warmers to keep you dry and warm.
Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
These comfy slides are meant to soothe your feet after long runs and workouts, says the brand. They're on sale for under $40!
More Black Friday 2023 deals to shop
- Sephora: Save up to 50% during Sephora's Cyber Week. There are deals changing daily on Tarte, Estee Lauder and more.
- Sur La Table: Get up to 70% off Staub, KitchenAid and more top brands.
- Lowe's: The savings have started over at Lowe's — you can shop thousands of Black Friday deals now.
- Our Place: Our Place's Biggest Sale of The Year is bringing discounts of up to 45% on cookware sets, the viral Always Pan and more.
- Outdoor Voices: Use the code HOLIDAY2023 to get 40% off site-wide.
- Madewell: Now through Nov. 22, you can get 40% off your Madewell purchase with the code LETSGO.
- Cozy Earth: Take up to 35% "Oprah's Favorite" sheets and more bedding and home essentials.
- DSW: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get 30% off.
- The Ordinary: During the beauty brand's Slowvember event, you can get 23% off everything on its site, all month long.
- Dermstore: Use the code JOY to save up to 30% on brands like EltaMD, SkinCeuticals and more.
- Virtue: Get 25% off Virtue's hair products with the code MERRY.
- Tarte: Use code CYBERSZN to save 30% sitewide.
- Alo: Save up to 30% sitewide during this Black Friday sale. The brand is even offering up to 70% off on on-sale items.
- Koolaburra by Ugg: Score 25% off sitewide on cozy booties and slippers during the Cyber Week sale.
- Allbirds: Save up to 70% during Allbird's Black Friday sale, including 30% off the Wool Runners sneakers.
- Dillard's: You'll find up to 40% off top brands such as Kendra Scott, Michael Kors and more.
- Kate Spade: Kate Spade's Black Friday sale has 50% off everything and an extra 40% off on-sale items.
- Kendra Scott: Enjoy 40% off of custom and giftable jewelry including earrings, necklaces, rings and more.
Shop TODAY Savings
Eager to save this Black Friday (and even after Black Friday sales end?)? Shop TODAY just launched a browser extension to help you snag even more savings, all of the time! You can install it at this link from the Google Chrome store (for free!) and gain access to discounts and TODAY-exclusive deals at over 40,000 online stores.
How does it work?
- Download the extension to your internet browser — it’s free! You’ll automatically have access to discounts and TODAY-exclusive deals at over 40,000 online stores.
- When you’re shopping, we’ll automatically notify you of deals and discounts available at that retailer.
- At checkout, our extension will automatically search for and apply deals to your cart. If none are available, you’ll know you’ve got the best price available!