Target’s two-day Cyber Monday sale has begun: What’s worth shopping

Target Cyber Monday clothing and shoe deals

Target is currently offering 30% off select women's outwear and cold-weather gear. With cold days officially here, a long puffer is one of the best remedies when trying to stay warm. This one by A New Day has a storm flap over the zipper, a hood and long length for maximum coziness.

A classic overcoat will get you to your next holiday party without compromising the look you're wearing underneath. If your vibe is timeless, this camel shade will be perfect for you. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a super festive look, try the green!

Target is also offering 30% off select women’s boots! Block heeled booties are a perfect way to add height without having to worry that you'll be uncomfortable all day. This pair is a total score!

Available for pick up or delivery depending on your local store's stock, this faux-leather puffer vest will elevate your look while making sure the chilly weather doesn't get to you. In a neutral tan, it will complement almost anything.

Rain, snow or slush, it's inevitable that you'll put a pair of rain boots to good use this winter. Whether you want them to wear during your commute, dog walks or just out and about, snag them while they're 30% off!

Target Cyber Monday beauty and personal care deals

Save 30% on this SPF foundation, which has racked up thousands of five-star reviews and is available in dozens of shades.

As part of its online-only deals, Target is offering 25% off select beauty products in cart, including these top-rated Neutrogena face wipes.

Fight breakouts with this highly-rated pimple set from Ulta Beauty at Target, now available for 30% off.

Tula's skin care products have gained a cult-following, including this caffeinated eye stick that's designed to help cool and tighten the under-eye area that so often needs a pick-me-up.

Target deals seen on TODAY

This fan favorite single-serve Keurig machine is perfect for small space living. At only five inches wide and with cord storage in the back, it fits nearly anywhere — no more stressing about counter space! Style expert Jasmine Snow approves of the sleek look, which will keep your kitchen or coffee nook feeling modern. It comes in a variety of colors, too.

Looking for entertainment on the go? This Samsung tablet is sturdy enough to take you from living room games to road trip movies. The brand says it boasts a powerful processor for fast streaming and tons of storage — and you can save $60 on it right now.

Snow says it's the time of year for festive family pajamas! Target is offering 30% off select sleepwear for the whole family with sets for men, women, teens and kids of all ages — and the options are as cozy as they are cute. This women's set comes in an inclusive size range and a variety of pattern options.

Eager to get the men on board with matching pajamas? This 100% cotton set might just coax them! With a super inclusive range of sizes, soft pants and a simple crew neck T-shirt, this set is said to be comfortable and cozy.

This sweet flannel set is sure to brighten up any house over the holidays. With a funky asymmetric print, these PJs are a fresh mix of playful and traditional. In a soft flannel material, they'll be comforting to wear early on Christmas morning, too.

If you've got a funny guy around, he'll likely love these festive reindeer pajamas. They set a light, celebratory mood — perfect for Santa's arrival.

These Fair Isle print pajamas are a steal, especially if you're looking to buy multiple pairs to match siblings. The waffle weave fabric is said to be cozy, and the holiday print will be too cute on the little ones in your life.

Frequently Asked Questions When do Target Cyber Monday deals start? Target's two-day Cyber Monday sale officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 26 and ends Monday, Nov. 27, according to a press release from the retailer. Top deal categories include up to 50% off select toys, brand-name headphones such as Beats and JBL and video games for Xbox, PlayStation and more. Shoppers can also save 30% on select clothing and shoes and 25% off select beauty products. Target is also bringing back its Deal of the Day program. Running now through Dec. 24, these deals offer steep one-day discounts on top brands for members of Target Circle , the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program. Does Target price match Cyber Monday deals? Target is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Running Oct. 22 through Dec. 24, it allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season. Target will also match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Target Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

Keep eyes on your house 24/7 with a Ring Doorbell. With it's two-way talk, see, hear, you can and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Alexa-enabled device.

Holiday decorating just got a whole lot easier now that this life size artificial tree is 60% off. It comes with warm white lights — simply add the ornaments, garland and tree skirt of your choice!

Just in time for holiday baking and cooking, this two-in-one Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven is now 43% off. It’s currently available in a sleek stainless steel finish, and has seven different functions so you can wow at the potlucks this season.

Air fry, bake, roast and broil all at the touch of a button with this handy kitchen gadget. Now for 44% off, dinner just got a lot quicker — and a lot less expensive.

Looking for a great gift that won’t break the bank? Consider this professional blender while it’s on sale. With hundreds of five-star reviews, the device is designed to crush, blend, puree and process your favorite foods, according to the brand. “Very sharp and gets the job done quick,” writes one reviewer.

Keeping your floors squeaky clean has never been easier — or cheaper, with a 45% off discount. Whether you have marble, hardwood, stone, tile, laminate or bamboo floors, this steam mop will take care of the mess.

Get all the knives you need to set your kitchen up right, now for 70% off. Thanks to self-sharpening slots, you’ll never have to worry about dull blades again.

If your little one seems to outgrow everything in the blink of an eye, you’ll love this high chair that transforms from infant to toddler size. Grab it now while it’s 20% off.

Whether you love organizing or could use a little more order in your life, consider grabbing these storage containers while they’re more than 50% off. The airtight lids are designed to keep food fresh longer, and the glass jars can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Baking is a breeze with this heavy duty stand mixer. It delivers professional-style performance, according to the brand, and is now 44% off for a limited time only.

Target Cyber Monday tech deals

Said to be lightweight and portable, this tablet is something the whole family can enjoy. Today, it’s $80 off!

Formerly featured in Shop TODAY's first ever Wellness Awards, this mini massage gun is portable and packs just as much power as its full-sized version. It has three speeds that span the 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute range.

Whether you want to play music or control the lights in your house, Alexa is there for you and all your questions.

This viral headset is not just a favorite holiday gift but a Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Award-winner. Yes, you can play games and utilize this to get a good sweat from the comfort of your own home for $50 off. It allows you to have a more immersive experience such as traveling to new universes from the comfort of your own home or wherever you choose to take your VR set to – it's wireless after all!

Save 50% on a new pair of Beats headphones in this chic rose gold hue. They’d make a great gift for teens.

Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. Grab a pair now while they’re over 40% off!

This all-in-one printer and scanner is designed to make your life easier. According to the brand, you can use it from almost anywhere in the house — and it’s now 45% off when you order online.

With extra guests around during the holidays, things can get a little messy. Spend time enjoying their company instead of cleaning up with this smart vacuum — now 45% off.

Target Cyber Monday toy and game deals

Searching for the best video game console deals? This Xbox bundle is available for in-store pickup at Target depending on your local store's stock. It includes a Series S console, one wireless controller and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, plus cables and batteries.

Have a kid on your holiday shopping list who loves Squishmallows? This Target-exclusive one is 50% off right now.

If you have little ones in your life, you’re probably already familiar with Magic Mixies. They’ve been a hot commodity for the past few years and this year is no different with the brand’s latest iteration: a genie lamp.

Want a game that's fun for the whole family this holiday season? You need players from each generation to increase your odds of winning in this trivia-meets-charades game — now under $20 ahead of Black Friday.

Lightweight, portable and easy to store, this ping pong table is fun for the whole family and is a great deal at more than 50% off. It even comes with ping pong balls and a pair of paddles.

If you have any gamers on your gift list, we've got you covered. This highly rated wireless controller is now 29% off, and comes in a ton of different colors for a personalized touch!