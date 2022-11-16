5 genius baking tools that will help you win the holiday cookie swap

It's that time of year when there are so many things to celebrate — and, often, we celebrate with cookies. From potlucks to bake sales to cookie swaps, there's no shortage of opportunities to indulge in one of the season's most popular treats. All of these baking occasions can be stressful, but having helpful tools on hand will make it easy to whip up professional-looking treats without fussing with sticky pans and complicated decorating tools.

As part of our series Shop This List TODAY, we've created a curated list of essential baking supplies that'll put you on your way to making pastry chef-worthy cookies. From mess-free cookie stamps to a nonstick baking mat that makes it easy to space out your dough, these five baking must-haves will help you embrace holiday cookie season (and impress your family and friends while you're at it). Plus, they'll help you keep your space tidy and organized.

Keep reading to shop our five holiday cookie swap essentials, plus more baking supplies to help you through the season of sweets.

Holiday cookie swap essentials

Between holiday bake sales and cookie swaps, many of us are making a lot of cookies this year. These cooling racks interlock so you can stack them vertically, allowing you to organize and cool multiple batches of cookies at once without sacrificing all of your counter space. Plus, the brand says the racks have a nonstick coating for easy cleanup.

If you always wanted to make your own bakery-worthy holiday cookies, consider swapping your basic cookie cutters for these snowflake cookie stamps. Simply press the stamp onto the surface of each scoop of cookie dough to transfer the design before baking. They're an easy way to create professional-looking cookies, and you won't have to fuss with dough scraps.

No nonstick pans? No problem! The brand says this reusable nonstick baking mat will help you "create the perfect cookie every time" without the use of cooking sprays, oils or single-use liners. It also features circular guides so you can easily space the dough for even heat distribution.

You'll never have to fumble with mismatched measuring tools again with this magnetic set. Featuring a wide range of cups and spoons, this system is perfect for wet and dry ingredients and keeps your baking station compact and organized.

This set comes with three differently sized bowls that can be used to mix ingredients, and they come with lids so you can easily chill or store dough and frosting. As a bonus, the slicing and grating attachments will come in handy for everyday meal prep the rest of the year.

More holiday baking supplies

Holiday cookies aren't complete without a dash of festive sprinkles. This set includes three sprinkle mixes with bright stars and baubles for an easy finishing touch.

Whether you're gifting some holiday treats or baking for a cookie swap, store your delicious bites in these resealable treat bags. Coming in pack of 20, they're perfect for cookies, candies and more — plus, you can grab 20 for only $3!

To make your cookies extra festive and even more delicious, this vanilla cookie icing comes in an easy-to-squeeze pouch so you can make detailed designs or a simple base for sprinkles. It's perfect for gingerbread, sugar cookies and more!

Impress your friends and family with classic and festive gingerbread cookies. According to the brand, this mix requires few ingredients and just eight to 10 minutes in the oven.

Protect your hands with a pair of mini oven mitts — we think these will be your new dedicated holiday baking pair. Coming in a set of two, the brand says these cotton-blend mitts are suitable to move hot trays from the oven and stove.