IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 76% off tech, toys, book sets and more gifts for kids

  • Now Playing

    Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Top deals on gifts for kids (and kids at heart), up to 76% off!

    05:11

  • Fashion hacks to upgrade your style like a pro

    04:26

  • Save big on gifts for men with these deals, up to 87% off

    04:48

  • TODAY spotlights small businesses that offer unique holiday gifts

    06:28

  • Red is the color of the season, here’s how to rock it!

    04:07

  • Save big on Beauty Blender, leather gloves and more holiday gifts

    05:00

  • Advent calendars for Swifties, Pokemon fans, wine lovers, more

    04:18

  • Jumpstart your holiday shopping with these deals, up to 85% off

    05:36

  • Harry Styles shows off new buzz cut

    03:07

  • Shop Gwen Stefani’s GXVE beauty with an exclusive discount

    06:04

  • Simplify your holiday travel with these top tips and products

    04:29

  • Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

    04:51

  • Shop these holiday gifts for the book lovers in your life

    03:18

  • Gift ideas that make the perfect stocking stuffers

    04:05

  • Here are the best fall fashion finds to add to your cart

    04:03

  • How to add glam to your holiday makeup looks

    04:05

  • Lauren London talks healing after loss, parenting, new fashion line

    06:23

  • How to dress with fall flair — without sacrificing comfort and warmth

    05:43

  • Shop TODAY’s first editor-curated holiday gift guide!

    04:16

Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

04:00

From a mini Keurig coffee maker to family holiday pajama sets, lifestyle expert Jasmine Snow joins TODAY to share some of Target’s best early Black Friday deals.Nov. 22, 2023

An expert shares top finds from Target’s massive Black Friday sale

  • Now Playing

    Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Top deals on gifts for kids (and kids at heart), up to 76% off!

    05:11

  • Fashion hacks to upgrade your style like a pro

    04:26

  • Save big on gifts for men with these deals, up to 87% off

    04:48

  • TODAY spotlights small businesses that offer unique holiday gifts

    06:28

  • Red is the color of the season, here’s how to rock it!

    04:07

  • Save big on Beauty Blender, leather gloves and more holiday gifts

    05:00

  • Advent calendars for Swifties, Pokemon fans, wine lovers, more

    04:18

  • Jumpstart your holiday shopping with these deals, up to 85% off

    05:36

  • Harry Styles shows off new buzz cut

    03:07

  • Shop Gwen Stefani’s GXVE beauty with an exclusive discount

    06:04

  • Simplify your holiday travel with these top tips and products

    04:29

  • Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

    04:51

  • Shop these holiday gifts for the book lovers in your life

    03:18

  • Gift ideas that make the perfect stocking stuffers

    04:05

  • Here are the best fall fashion finds to add to your cart

    04:03

  • How to add glam to your holiday makeup looks

    04:05

  • Lauren London talks healing after loss, parenting, new fashion line

    06:23

  • How to dress with fall flair — without sacrificing comfort and warmth

    05:43

  • Shop TODAY’s first editor-curated holiday gift guide!

    04:16

Israel and Hamas reach deal for ceasefire, release of 50 hostages

US national security advisor talks Israel and Hamas hostage deal

Thanksgiving travel forecast: What to expect across the US

OpenAI's Sam Altman reinstated as CEO; Elon Musk under fire

Marking 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy's assassination

How many floats will be at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023?

Families of hostages held by Hamas meet with Pope Francis

Planning on hitting the road for Thanksgiving? You won't be alone!

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Don’t wait for Black Friday! Shop these week-long deals at Target

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' mom Morgan Fairchild recalls sweet story

Stars of ‘Ladies of the ‘80s’ talk revisiting soap genre in new film

Vermont family gives back by helping heat neighbors' homes

Thanksgiving football matchups: What to keep your eyes on

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Fashion hacks to upgrade your style like a pro

Save big on gifts for men with these deals, up to 87% off

How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Can I go back home for Thanksgiving without my spouse?

John McEnroe, Drew Brees talk pickleball, new sports greats, more

Is a new Beyoncé Las Vegas residency coming soon?

Red is the color of the season, here’s how to rock it!

How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life

Karen Pittman talks her two hit shows, taking risks and more

Can I say 'no' to sharing a secret recipe?

Ben and Erin Napier share their Christmas traditions with Jenna

Advent calendars for Swifties, Pokemon fans, wine lovers, more

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving

Toast to Thanksgiving with these delicious cocktails and mocktails

Streusel-topped sweet potato casserole: Get the recipe!

Try this tasty twist on the traditional Thanksgiving turkey

Cooking with Cal: Dylan shares loaded smashed potatoes recipe

Healthy and delicious superfood Thanksgiving side recipes

Serve up these 2 tasty game day recipes at your next tailgate party

Make sides the star of Thanksgiving with these delicious recipes