IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
May 8, 202404:06
  • Now Playing

    What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

    04:47

  • Simple ways to spend less and help the planet

    04:49

  • Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000

    00:32

  • How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches

    04:52

  • Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history

    00:26

  • Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike

    02:34

  • How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling

    03:50

  • Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free

    05:13

  • Airlines crackdown on what passengers can carry on flights

    03:00

  • Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners

    00:41

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return

    04:52

What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

04:06

More people find themselves buying items they don’t need just because they’re on sale. This form of impulse buying is called “spaving” — spending more to save more. NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to break down the different types of “spaving” and how to avoid falling into the financial trap.May 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

    04:31

  • From weddings to vacations, how to save money for summer fun

    04:48

  • What is re-commerce, and how can it save you big bucks?

    05:15

  • How to best manage your career at any stage of life

    04:34

  • Investing, credit scores, more: Separating financial myth from fact

    03:29

  • How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

    04:12

  • How to get the most value out of airline credit cards and rewards

    03:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

    04:47

  • Simple ways to spend less and help the planet

    04:49

  • Yearly college costs at top private schools surpass $90,000

    00:32

  • How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches

    04:52

  • Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history

    00:26

  • Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike

    02:34

  • How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling

    03:50

  • Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free

    05:13

  • Airlines crackdown on what passengers can carry on flights

    03:00

  • Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners

    00:41

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return

    04:52

Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct

Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time

Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health

New round of tornadoes rip through central US, more on the way

Boeing's woes: Starliner mission scrapped; FAA to investigate 787s

What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?

Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus

Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses

Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more

Met Gala 2024 Fashion Recap: See the best and boldest looks

Hoda Kotb reveals how she motivates herself for 3 a.m. workout

Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle Hamlin talk starring in 'Mommy Meanest'

Bonnie Hammer on what women need to succeed in the workplace

Anna Wintour talks to Jenna Bush Hager about Met Gala

My friend hasn't paid her share of girls trip. Can I book without her?

See 'SNL's Chloe Fineman hilariously impersonate Anna Wintour

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets

Avocado pesto pasta and no-bake brownie bars: Get the recipes!

Al pastor pork tacos: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe!

Make tasty treats with these easy hacks that are nutritious, too!

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce