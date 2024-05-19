Do voters care about the verdict in Trump’s criminal trial?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss how a verdict in former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial will impact voters.May 19, 2024
