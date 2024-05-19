Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Benny Gantz, a top member of Israel’s war cabinet and a rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is warning he will resign if the prime minister does not change course in Gaza.May 19, 2024
