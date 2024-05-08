Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses

Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered
President Biden used a speech at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony to condemn what he calls a “ferocious surge of antisemitism” and weighed in on the protests that are raging on college campuses. NBC’s Liz Kreutz reports for TODAY.May 8, 2024
