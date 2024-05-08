Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered
00:28
Experts in travel, home repair and gardening share do's and don'ts
08:11
Boy Scouts organization to change its name to Scouting America
00:22
TikTok files lawsuit calling potential US ban ‘unconstitutional’
02:06
US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
Watch: Sparks fly as FedEx plane lands without front landing gear
00:22
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
04:06
Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus
02:56
Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses
02:23
Now Playing
Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details
03:53
UP NEXT
20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more
03:18
Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event
04:18
Anti-war protesters target Met Gala as colleges cancel graduation
02:10
California proposes bill to outlaw self-checkout lanes in stores
03:30
Al Capone’s Colt .45 caliber pistol ‘Sweetheart’ goes up for auction
00:22
Some Planters nuts recalled over possible listeria contamination
00:27
Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health
02:32
Boeing's woes: Starliner mission scrapped; FAA to investigate 787s
02:42
Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time
02:37
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct
01:39
Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details
03:53
Copied
Copied
Former President Trump came to face-to-face with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during a day of salacious testimony at his criminal hush money trial. Meanwhile Trump’s federal trial in Florida related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate is now on hold indefinitely. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 8, 2024
Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered
00:28
Experts in travel, home repair and gardening share do's and don'ts
08:11
Boy Scouts organization to change its name to Scouting America
00:22
TikTok files lawsuit calling potential US ban ‘unconstitutional’
02:06
US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
Watch: Sparks fly as FedEx plane lands without front landing gear
00:22
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
04:06
Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus
02:56
Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses
02:23
Now Playing
Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details
03:53
UP NEXT
20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more
03:18
Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event
04:18
Anti-war protesters target Met Gala as colleges cancel graduation
02:10
California proposes bill to outlaw self-checkout lanes in stores
03:30
Al Capone’s Colt .45 caliber pistol ‘Sweetheart’ goes up for auction
00:22
Some Planters nuts recalled over possible listeria contamination
00:27
Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health
02:32
Boeing's woes: Starliner mission scrapped; FAA to investigate 787s
02:42
Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time
02:37
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct