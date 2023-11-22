An expert shares top finds from Target’s massive Black Friday sale

Target Black Friday deals seen on TODAY

Looking for entertainment on the go? This Samsung tablet is sturdy enough to take you from living room games to road trip movies. The brand says it boasts a powerful processor for fast streaming and tons of storage — and you can save $60 on it right now.

Finding an affordable yet high performing blender can be a difficult task, but with so many smoothie lovers around it's an important gadget in many kitchens. For Black Friday, this option by Ninja is 50% off! Snow notes that it's designed to extract vitamins from fresh fruits and veggies, allowing you to customize your drink-making experience. Better yet, it includes dishwasher-safe pieces.

This fan favorite single-serve Keurig machine is perfect for small space living. At only five inches wide and with cord storage in the back, it fits nearly anywhere — no more stressing about counter space! Snow approves of the sleek look, which will keep your kitchen or coffee nook feeling modern. It comes in a variety of colors, too.

This carry-on suitcase by Made By Design, a Target exclusive brand, has more than 1,000 five star reviews! Ahead of holiday travel and gifting, 50% off feels like an amazing deal. The swivel wheels will make your airport life easier, and with several color options the palette and design of the suitcase are trend-forward.

Snow says it's the time of year for festive family pajamas! Target is offering 30% off select sleepwear for the whole family with sets for men, women, teens and kids of all ages — and the options are as cozy as they are cute. This women's set comes in an inclusive size range and a variety of pattern options.

Eager to get the men on board with matching pajamas? This 100% cotton set might just coax them! With a super inclusive range of sizes, soft pants and a simple crew neck T-shirt, this set is said to be comfortable and cozy.

This sweet flannel set is sure to brighten up any house over the holidays. With a funky asymmetric print, these PJs are a fresh mix of playful and traditional. In a soft flannel material, they'll be comforting to wear early on Christmas morning, too.

If you've got a funny guy around, he'll likely love these festive reindeer pajamas. They set a light, celebratory mood — perfect for Santa's arrival.

These Fair Isle print pajamas are a steal, especially if you're looking to buy multiple pairs to match siblings. The waffle weave fabric is said to be cozy, and the holiday print will be too cute on the little ones in your life.

Frequently Asked Questions When do Target Black Friday deals start? Target unveiled its Black Friday sale details and a first batch of early deals (more than 1,000 of them!) on Sunday, Oct. 29, which means you can start saving now. Target’s early Black Friday sale includes weekly deals, which refresh every Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend, according to a press release from the retailer. In addition to these weeklong deals, Target is also bringing back its Deal of the Day program. Running now through Dec. 24, these deals offer steep one-day discounts on top brands for members of Target Circle , the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program. “We know our guests are looking for exceptional value this holiday season, which is why Target’s offering thousands of Black Friday deals across our entire assortment,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, in the release. Does Target price match Black Friday deals? Target is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Running Oct. 22 through Dec. 24, it allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season. Target will also match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase. Whether you’re eager to get your holiday shopping done early or just want to stock up on everyday essentials, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best early Target Black Friday deals you can shop now. And if you see a deal you like, don't wait to shop — it may be gone by next week!

Target Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Holiday decorating just got a whole lot easier now that this life size artificial tree is 60% off. It comes with warm white lights — simply add the ornaments, garland and tree skirt of your choice!

Just in time for holiday baking and cooking, this two-in-one Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven is now 57% off. It’s currently available in a sleek stainless steel finish, and has seven different functions so you can wow at the potlucks this season.

Air fry, bake, roast and broil all at the touch of a button with this handy kitchen gadget. Now for 50% off, dinner just got a lot quicker — and a lot less expensive.

Looking for a great gift that won’t break the bank? Consider this professional blender while it’s on sale. With hundreds of five-star reviews, the device is designed to crush, blend, puree and process your favorite foods, according to the brand. “Very sharp and gets the job done quick,” writes one reviewer.

Keeping your floors squeaky clean has never been easier — or cheaper, with a 45% off discount. Whether you have marble, hardwood, stone, tile, laminate or bamboo floors, this steam mop will take care of the mess.

Get all the knives you need to set your kitchen up right, now for 70% off. Thanks to self-sharpening slots, you’ll never have to worry about dull blades again.

Cook up to three cups of rice — and even steam veggies or fish simultaneously — with this multifunctional kitchen gadget. For just $15, we consider it a steal.

If your little one seems to outgrow everything in the blink of an eye, you’ll love this high chair that transforms from infant to toddler size. Grab it now while it’s 20% off.

Whether you love organizing or could use a little more order in your life, consider grabbing these storage containers while they’re more than 50% off. The airtight lids are designed to keep food fresh longer, and the glass jars can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Low on counter space? This Instant Pot replaces not three, not five but nine whole kitchen appliances — and is currently 54% off.

Baking is a breeze with this heavy duty stand mixer. It delivers professional-style performance, according to the brand, and is now 44% off for a limited time only.

Target Black Friday tech deals

Save 50% on a new pair of Beats headphones in this chic rose gold hue. They’d make a great gift for teens.

Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. Grab a pair now while they’re over 40% off!

Screen time can be educational with this majorly discounted tablet. Let your little one enjoy thousands of books, games, videos and more with the free year of Amazon Kids+ that comes included.

Designed to look as good as it sounds, this soundbar from LG has a built-in subwoofer, features wood-tone side panels and has a premium fabric-wrapped design. Save $80 when you buy it now.

This all-in-one printer and scanner is designed to make your life easier. According to the brand, you can use it from almost anywhere in the house — and it’s now 45% off when you order online.

With extra guests around during the holidays, things can get a little messy. Spend time enjoying their company instead of cleaning up with this smart vacuum — now 45% off.

Target Black Friday toy and game deals

Pokémon fans, this one's for you. Level up your game with two deluxe trading card bundles — currently on sale for less than $20.

Ever pass a construction site only to see your little one staring at the massive vehicles? Get them their own digger truck and bring the fun to your backyard — now for a whopping 57% off.

Any doll lovers will have a blast playing with this two-story dream vacation house — now 40% off. Just imagine their face as they unwrap this epic gift!

Want a game that's fun for the whole family this holiday season? You need players from each generation to increase your odds of winning in this trivia-meets-charades game — now under $20 ahead of Black Friday.

Lightweight, portable and easy to store, this ping pong table is fun for the whole family and is a great deal at more than 50% off. It even comes with ping pong balls and a pair of paddles.

If you have any gamers on your gift list, we've got you covered. This highly rated wireless controller is now 29% off, and comes in a ton of different colors for a personalized touch!