Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered
00:28
Experts in travel, home repair and gardening share do's and don'ts
08:11
Boy Scouts organization to change its name to Scouting America
00:22
US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
Watch: Sparks fly as FedEx plane lands without front landing gear
00:22
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
04:06
Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus
02:56
Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses
02:23
Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details
03:53
Now Playing
20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more
03:18
UP NEXT
Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event
04:18
Anti-war protesters target Met Gala as colleges cancel graduation
02:10
California proposes bill to outlaw self-checkout lanes in stores
03:30
Al Capone’s Colt .45 caliber pistol ‘Sweetheart’ goes up for auction
00:22
Some Planters nuts recalled over possible listeria contamination
00:27
Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health
02:32
Boeing's woes: Starliner mission scrapped; FAA to investigate 787s
02:42
Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time
02:37
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct
01:39
Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty
02:28
20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more
03:18
Copied
Copied
Twenty twisters have been reported across five states including Michigan where dozens of workers were rescued after being trapped for hours inside a badly damaged FedEx facility. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.May 8, 2024
Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered
00:28
Experts in travel, home repair and gardening share do's and don'ts
08:11
Boy Scouts organization to change its name to Scouting America
00:22
US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
Watch: Sparks fly as FedEx plane lands without front landing gear
00:22
What is 'spaving' and how can you avoid this financial trap?
04:06
Why Prince Harry won't see King Charles during UK trip for Invictus
02:56
Biden condemns 'ferocious surge' of antisemitism across campuses
02:23
Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump trial, revealing graphic details
03:53
Now Playing
20 twisters reported across 5 states, as Midwest braces for more
03:18
UP NEXT
Smucker's celebrates military men and women with special event
04:18
Anti-war protesters target Met Gala as colleges cancel graduation
02:10
California proposes bill to outlaw self-checkout lanes in stores
03:30
Al Capone’s Colt .45 caliber pistol ‘Sweetheart’ goes up for auction
00:22
Some Planters nuts recalled over possible listeria contamination
00:27
Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down citing mental health
02:32
Boeing's woes: Starliner mission scrapped; FAA to investigate 787s
02:42
Judge holds Trump in contempt for 10th time, warns of jail time
02:37
US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct
01:39
Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty