US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
UP NEXT
U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel
01:28
Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire
01:59
Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.
02:05
Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack
01:31
How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive
04:38
Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty
02:28
Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah
00:51
Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing
00:43
Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan
02:25
Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala
01:58
Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member
06:23
Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal
03:43
White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal
02:10
Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
06:23
Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal
03:01
Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests
02:51
Israel military calls for evacuation in Rafah ahead expected strike
02:16
Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast
00:25
Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area
00:54
US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
Copied
Copied
The Pentagon has now confirmed it paused a shipment of bombs to Israel amid concerns over their potential use in Gaza. The U.S. worries those weapons would be used in Rafah where more than a million civilians are sheltering. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.May 8, 2024
Now Playing
US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion
01:49
UP NEXT
U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel
01:28
Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire
01:59
Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.
02:05
Biden draws parallels between the Holocaust and Oct. 7 Hamas attack
01:31
How the Biden administration is expected to respond to Israel’s Rafah offensive
04:38
Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty
02:28
Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah
00:51
Video shows Israeli tanks entering the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing
00:43
Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan
02:25
Pro-Palestinian protesters attempt to interrupt Met Gala
01:58
Israeli mediators continuing cease-fire talks is ‘relatively good sign,’ says hostage family member
06:23
Israeli officials to meet tonight to discuss Hamas' response to cease-fire deal
03:43
White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal
02:10
Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
06:23
Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire proposal
03:01
Columbia University cancels commencement ceremony after campus protests
02:51
Israel military calls for evacuation in Rafah ahead expected strike
02:16
Video shows Muwasi, an Israeli-declared humanitarian area near the Gaza coast
00:25
Palestinians leave eastern Rafah after Israeli warnings to evacuate the area