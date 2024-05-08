Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items
05:35
Copied
Copied
British artist and illustrator Angelica Hicks has gained a cult following for re-creating iconioinc red carpet looks using household items and some humor. She joins Hoda & Jenna with her renditions of looks from the 2024 Met Gala.May 8, 2024
Now Playing
Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items
05:35
UP NEXT
Stylists pamper moms for Mother's Day with beautiful makeovers
07:40
Travel packing hacks to get ready for your next trip more efficiently
04:08
Friends behind Glow Recipe on weaving Korean beauty into the US
05:07
Law Roach tells TODAY how he created Zendaya's Met Gala looks
06:05
Sarah Jessica Parker on Met Gala, ‘AJLT,’ new book imprint, more
10:52
Met Gala 2024 Fashion Recap: See the best and boldest looks
06:47
Who wore Met Gala’s ‘Garden of Time’ theme best?
03:07
Stars step out for Met Gala in 'Garden of Time' dress code
04:32
Anna Wintour talks to Jenna Bush Hager about Met Gala
04:57
See 'SNL's Chloe Fineman hilariously impersonate Anna Wintour
03:25
Anna Wintour on how 2024 Met Gala breaks her ‘cardinal rule’
05:42
How to get Palm Beach chic with these fashion picks
03:43
Lenny Kravitz responds after fans react to his leather workout gear
02:45
Charlotte Tilbury shares secret to getting a summer glow
05:42
Hot spring beauty trends: Festival glam, statement blush and more