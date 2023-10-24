Ulta’s early Black Friday sale is on! We found beauty deals up to 66% off

If you love to shop — and don't get immediately frustrated with holiday-related sales popping up before Halloween — Ulta is about to make your day.

When it comes to Black Friday, the beauty retailer doesn't mess around; so much so, that it's already dropped early Black Friday deals in-store and online. From now until Nov. 18, you can score up to 40% off on top-rated skin care, makeup, hair care and so much more. But you'll want to check the website regularly, because the offers change weekly.

This week it's all about skin care, and we found markdowns on customer-loved and Shop TODAY favorites (think IT Cosmetics, Hempz, NuFace, Lancôme, Solawave and Bio-Oil). Check out our top finds below — hurry, they'll be gone soon!

(And be sure to check back here on Oct. 29 for a new slate of makeup and nail deals.)

Ulta's Early Black Friday Deals

No one likes to hear, You look so tired! And if you hear it a lot, it could have something to do with puffy under eyes. This "eye lift in a tube" says it can reduce bags in just 15 minutes. Best of all, it's formulated to apply over makeup and can lay comfortably on the skin all day, according to the brand.

If you'd rather say goodbye to large pores, this glycolic acid treatment promises to minimize their appearance in just one week. According to the brand, this product was developed by a team of plastic surgeons and dermatologists to ensure a formula that not only works but also leaves your skin feeling smooth and supple.

More IT Cosmetics deals:

According to the brand, one of these is sold every 30 seconds. And now that the gel-based cleanser is on sale for more than half off, we can't imagine how many are flying off the digital shelves.

More face cleanser deals:

Want to experience a good skin day? This device can fight your mild-to-moderate acne quickly — in just three minutes, says the brand. It delivers a light therapy treatment that is designed to calm inflammation and even prevent future breakouts.

This tiny tool packs a powerful punch when it comes to improving the look of your skin. According to the brand, it can "instantly" blur lines and can even create fuller lips when used correctly.

Grab Foreo's newest iteration of the Luna facial device for under $100! Not only does it offer a deep clean (thanks to bristles that are 35-times more hygienic than nylon ones, says the brand), but it also features T-Sonic technology to offer a feel-good face massage at the same time.

More skin care tool deals:

Defeating acne is just half the battle. When it comes time to fight those dark spots and even skin tone, this serum is an Ulta reviewer favorite for its gentle formula and effectiveness.

More Lancôme deals:

No one likes greasy skin, especially if your skin care is the cause. This Indie Lee facial oil promises to leave your complexion feeling softer and more nourished than ever, while quickly absorbing into the skin to avoid unwelcome shine.

During Ulta's early Black Friday sale, you can score this top-rated facial cleanser in a 16-ounce bottle for only a dollar more than the 6-ounce size (talk about a steal). According to the brand, the product acts as a cleanser and toner, meaning it can clean out the dirt and oil hiding deep in your skin.

More skin and body care deals:

Move over lattes and candles, pumpkin spice is making its way into the self care department. Fall lovers, you'll want to grab this limited-edition sugar scrub while you still can — it not only smells like an autumnal dream, but it also promises brighter and softer skin.

And to keep delicious scents around all day, grab the hand cream version to keep in your bag at all times. Right now, it's on sale for under $10.

More Hempz deals:

Getting a pearlier smile has never been easier (or more affordable, thanks to Ulta's early Black Friday deals) than with this at-home teeth whitening kit. According to the brand, the dentist-approved tool can gently whiten teeth "up to 12 shades in two weeks."

More dental device deals:

When we say hair removal, do you wince? This tool offers a painless way to achieve smoother skin, using an LED light instead of blades and a gold-plated surface to stay gentle on sensitive skin types.

More Flawless by Finishing Touch deals: