TikTok, Instagram — you name it. If you're on social media, and you love beauty products as much as I do, there's no doubt you've seen people raving about the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation. Well, maybe not recently. The product went so viral a couple months back that it's been sold out at most retailers — until now.

I'm someone who relies on fast-acting moisturizers and drinking plenty of water to keep my skin hydrated, so when I heard about a foundation that wouldn't dry me out — and help me preserve my hard work — I knew I had to try it.

Luckily for me, I got my hands on the popular beauty product before it sold out. Luckily for everyone else, the foundation is back in stock. In fact, Sephora is shaving 20% off the price tag through Sept. 20 — just be sure to use the code SAVE20 at checkout.

There are 40 shades to choose from

When I shop for foundations, I always worry that I'll end up choosing a shade that doesn't match my skin tone. That wasn't the case with the Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. With 40 shades to choose from, KVD Beauty made it pretty easy to find the perfect colors for me: A medium shade for most days, and a tanner shade for after time spent on the beach during the remainder of Florida's summertime weather.

It doesn't dry out my skin

After hearing about the foundation's full-coverage capabilities, I worried it would be too heavy for my skin. But when I tried the balm-like formula for the first time, it gave me solid coverage and felt moisturizing at the same time. For the application, I use my trusty beauty blender to lightly pat the product onto my face. Trust me when I tell you that a little goes a long way, so proceed with caution. (And for $38, I'm glad I don't have to apply too much.)

The lightweight formula glides across my skin effortlessly and morphs into a perfect matte finish. Not only does it feel smooth on my skin, but it blends like a dream without settling into fine lines. The foundation balm is also buildable, so you can add as many coats as you want and never worry about caking or creasing.

Courtesy Terri Peters

On top of giving my complexion a flawless appearance, this foundation is also vegan and is packed with nourishing ingredients like apple extract and sodium hyaluronate. According to the brand, these are supposed to help smooth the skin and keep it hydrated.

It gives me the perfect amount of coverage

After applying the Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm, I finish my face makeup with some setting powder, and I'm left with the perfect canvas to work with as I finish my beauty routine. Even topped with a bit of powder, the formula still plays well with my other products, allowing liners to glide on effortlessly and blush to blend nicely into my cheekbones.

Overall, this rich and creamy formula surprised me. I didn't expect a product that covers flaws like enlarged pores and acne scars to feel so lightweight. Most of the time, it doesn't feel like I have any makeup on at all. Plus, the foundation stays on all day without wiping off when I touch my face — an extra bonus in the warm, humid climate where I live.

One bad apple may ruin the whole bunch, but this foundation is one Good Apple that only made my makeup routine that much better.

