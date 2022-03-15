Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As much as we'd like to believe that all our winter skin care woes will simply disappear as soon as the seasons change, that's not always the case. Take dry skin, for example. While cold weather is a common culprit, things like excess sun and wind exposure or allergies can leave your skin parched, even in the warmer months.

Thankfully, beloved beauty brand Drunk Elephant just launched a new hydrating product that promises to keep your skin feeling smooth and hydrated, no matter the season. The Wonderwild Miracle Butter is a "nourishing salve" that the company says is perfect for bringing along on outdoor trips, like camping or skiing, to treat chapped, irritated or wind- and sunburned skin.

The Miracle Butter features two star ingredients: marula butter and meadowfoam oil. According to the brand, the former is derived from marula oil and is rich in antioxidants lipids and fatty acids, while the latter has a "uniquely high concentration of fatty acids," so both are ultra-nourishing.

Along with those ingredients, the formula also contains some other hydrating skin care powerhouses. It features shea butter, which Los Angeles-based dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer previously told Shop TODAY has high concentrations of vitamins and fatty acids, and is effective for smoothing, conditioning and softening the skin on the face and body. It also has rosehip seed oil, which one expert previously said can help reduce fine lines and heal scars.

"Recently, my mom fell and banged up her face," Drunk Elephant founder Tiffany Masterson shared on the site. "I drove her to the doctor, and he stitched up her cheek, her nose — it was terrible. For the next few weeks my mom used Wonderwild on her wounds. When her doctor took out the stitches, he was amazed. He said, 'I’d expect these results in three months,' and it had only been three weeks. I’m not saying you should use Wonderwild on a wound! But if you have dry patches, rough areas, or irritated, angry skin, it’s amazing. Since it has no silicones (no Drunk Elephant product ever will), it absorbs amazingly well. It’s a miracle butter. Just ask my mom."

According to the brand, the nourishing formula can be used on any area of your body that needs a little TLC, whether it be your dry elbows or cracked lips. Like all of Drunk Elephant's offerings, it's made to work well with other products in the company's lineup, it says. So you can use the butter on its own or pair it with another fan-favorite pick from the brand, like the Protini Polypeptide Cream or the C-Firma Fresh Day Serum.

