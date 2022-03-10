This personal water filter is a 'lifesaver' for camping, hiking and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Planning a family camping or hiking trip is a sure-fire way to get in some quality fun and bonding time. But one thing that's not always guaranteed on those adventures? Having access to drinking fresh, clean water. That's why, in case of emergency, it can be helpful to have a personal water filter packed in your bag.

And of all the options out there, Lifestraw's filter is a top pick. An Amazon bestseller, the device has more than 73,000 five-star reviews from backpackers, campers, veterans and frequent travelers. And now, for the first time in 17 years, the popular product has gotten an upgrade. The brand's new Peak Series Personal Water Filter Straw reimagines the bestseller with a new design and added features that the company says make it more versatile, sustainable and easier to use.

According to LifeStraw, the filter can protect against more than 99 percent of bacteria and parasites as well as microplastics, silt and sand. This version boasts enhanced microfilter performance, which the company says reduces the potential for clogs and allows for better water flow. It also has a removable threaded bottom cap, so it can be attached to water bottles and or gravity hoses to make getting clean water a breeze.

It's designed to be ultra-light, too, so you can easily put it in your backpack for your next adventure (or even in your purse, so you always have it on hand). Even better, it's built to last, so you won't have to worry about replacing it after a few uses. According to the brand, the microfilter can be used to filter up to 1,000 gallons of water — which is enough drinking water to last one person more than five years!

The Peak Series filter was just released earlier this week, so reviews are limited. But judging by the number of shoppers who have raved about the previous model, we bet this one is going to be a hit. Reviewers have said that they've used the original version to get fresh, drinkable water on camping trips, hikes, vacations and even fishing trips. One customer said that the product is something you don't realize you need until you do,"and then it's a life saver." And another person added that it's "an item I feel everyone should have in their car, backpack, briefcase, or anything you carry with you daily."

To use it, simply open the top cap and place it in a water source. Then, take five strong sips to get the water flowing, the brand says. Once you finish drinking, the company recommends blowing air through the filter to keep it clean and prevent it from clogging.

But the new-and-improved Water Filter Straw isn't the only item that the brand recently introduced to its lineup. Here, we're sharing some of the other recently released finds from the Peak Series that can help you prep for your next big adventure.

Currently the No. 1 new release in the Camping and Hiking Water Filters category on Amazon, this squeeze bottle makes it easy to filter water and take it with you as you hike. Once you're done drinking, it can be collapsed down to save space in your bag. Like the straw, the brand says that it can filter more than 99 percent of bacteria, parasites and dirt. And it comes in two sizes: one-liter and 650 milliliters.

You can hang this filter from a tree in your campsite or from your backpack to have easy access to fresh, clean water whenever you need it. According to the brand, it's made from premium materials that make it durable and leak-proof, so it's built to last. The versatile system can be used as a gravity filter, squeeze water bottle or even as a straw.

