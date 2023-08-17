From using electrical currents on our skin to trying the viral "zombie" mask, we'll do a lot of things in the name of beauty. But putting snail slime on your skin? It seems like that might be where some people draw the line.

But before you write the ingredient off altogether, you should know, snail mucin actually has some benefits for your skin. The ingredient has been getting a lot of love on social media for its ability to help smooth skin and reduce wrinkles. On TikTok, videos featuring snail mucin have more than 1.3 billion collective views, with many people raving about one product in particular: The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence.

To get the details on what exactly makes the ingredient so buzzy, we tapped top New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman.

What is snail mucin?

According to Jaliman, snail mucin is exactly what it sounds like — it's the slime or mucus from a snail. Most of the products that feature the ingredient stress that it's obtained in a way that is not harmful to snails.

Most commonly, you’ll find it featured as an ingredient in creams, lotions, serums and masks, Jaliman says.

What does snail mucin do for skin?

As one expert previously told us, the benefits of snail mucin come from its hyaluronic acid content.

Jaliman says that the ingredient is "good for hydration, helps with fine lines, promotes healing" and can even help improve the texture of the skin for those with conditions like acne scarring.

As for who might benefit from incorporating the snail mucin into their routine, she says it could be good for anyone with "mature skin, dehydrated skin [or] acne scarring."

Are there any risks to using snail mucin on skin?

The good thing about snail mucin is that it doesn't really pose any risk to your skin, Jaliman says. Though, of course, if you're allergic to snails, you should probably skip it.

For those looking for ways to try the ingredient, the most popular product (which you have likely spotted on social media) is the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence. It's currently the No. 1 bestselling beauty product on Amazon and has more than 32,000 five-star ratings.

According to the brand, the popular formula can help rejuvenate skin and prevent dryness and aging.

And it's expert-approved, too! Jaliman says that it is a product that she would recommend. Since it contains both 96% snail mucin and panthenol, she says that it's "great for moisturizing and healing."

Plenty of shoppers have raved about the formula, saying that it's a "game-changer" and that the "hype is real."

"I’ve been using this morning and night for about 2 weeks and I can say I understand the hype!" one shopper wrote. "My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great."

More snail mucin products to try

The brand makes a number of other products that feature snail mucin, including this moisturizer. Another popular choice among shoppers, it has more than 16,000 five-star ratings and people have said that its their "holy grail" lightweight moisturizer and that it "provides deep hydration and promotes skin repair."

This expert-approved formula is said to be fast-absorbing, hypoallergenic and ideal for those with sensitive skin. Along with snail mucin, it features niacinamide and adenosine.

This jelly mask can be used up to three times a week to help gently exfoliate the skin, target dark spots and minimize the appearance of pores, the brand says. While it's designed to be great for all skin types, the company notes that it's particularly good for those with oily or combination skin, as it's lightweight and won't clog pores.

Along with snail mucin, Jaliman says that this cream contains licorice root, "which is good for evening skin tone."

Meet our expert