Live updates: Shop Amazon Black Friday deals on Apple, Sunday Riley and more top brands

Amazon Black Friday 2023 tech deals

Shoppers can score this Kasa smart plug for just $7 ahead of Black Friday. Once you set it up, you can control the smart plug from anywhere by using the Kasa app. Plus, you can program timers to turn your electronics, such as lamps and fans, on and off.

This smart light bulb is nearly 50% during Amazon's Black Friday sale! You can connect it to your Alexa or Google-enabled device to control your lighting using just your voice.

Now this is what we call a Black Friday deal — the Echo Pop and smart lightbulb bundle is marked down by 71%! Think of this as your smart home starter kit; the Alexa device can sync and control with the lightbulb, as well as play music, set alarms and more.

This portable power bank claims to charge a phone to 73% in just one hour, says the brand. Plus, it has a slim design, so it’s easy to throw in your travel bag or purse.

You can save 50% off an Amazon Fire TV stick, which allows you to stream your favorite shows and movies in full HD picture. The brand says this generation is 50% faster than the previous versions, too.

If you're looking for a pair of affordable earbuds this holiday season, you can grab select colors of these headphones for $30. "They are hands down the best ones I’ve ever had ... The sound quality is fantastic, and the noise cancellation feature works wonders," wrote one verified reviewer.

Prime members can save 58% off the Echo Show 8. This tech gadget does it all: calendar reminders, controlling other smart devices, video calls, streaming and more.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your work-from-home space or elevate your gaming experience, you can save 40% off this LED monitor during this Black Friday savings event.

These high-quality earbuds offer the option to toggle between noise-canceling and transparency sound, and up to eight hours of listening, says the brand. For Black Friday, you can score them at their lowest Amazon price.

You won’t want to miss out on this early Black Friday deal — almost 25% off Apple AirPod Pros! The brand says they have two times more noise cancellation than previous versions.

Save 45% off this 32-inch Fire TV, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and television right off your TV.

Not only will you save almost 30% but this also happens to be one of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This Kindle Scribe allows you to read, jot down notes, journal and sketch.

At over 40% off, this robot vacuum is a great find for post-holiday cleanups! With Wi-Fi connectivity and personalized cleaning recommendations, it makes a great gift for yourself or anybody who just moved out on their own.

Now is the time to save on gaming consoles, you can score the Play Station 5 on sale during Amazon's Black Friday deals event. This bundle includes the PS5 console, wireless controller, Astro's Gameroom and a voucher to redeem the Spider-Man 2 game.

This isn’t your ordinary projector, it features a smart gaming hub that can sync gaming controllers via Bluetooth, so you can take your game nights to the next level. And that’s not all, the compact gadget also allows you to stream shows and movies straight from the device.

When you're not watching movies and shows, you can set your TV to art mode to show off your favorite pieces. It features anti-reflection technology and a matte display film that helps reduce glare, the brand says.

Amazon Black Friday 2023 beauty deals

Stubborn pimples won’t stand a chance against these hydrocolloid patches. The brand says it’ll help extract gunk from your spot and help prevent any picking.

This Shop TODAY favorite concealer promises to hide dark circles, acne and other discoloration, according to the brand. Plus Maybelline mentions you can expect up to 12 hours of medium coverage.

According to the brand, this liquid lipstick is highly pigmented and has long-lasting wear. You can grab this deep burgundy shade for $10, which is a great color for upcoming holiday parties.

This makeup palette set is perfect for everyday wear. It has six natural matte shades, but if you're looking for more glamour, the brand also offers palettes in metallics and shimmers, too.

This Sunday Riley deal is too good to pass up! The brand's popular "ultra-concentrated" retinol serum is marked down by over 30%. It's said to help fight the signs of aging and improve the look of UV-damaged skin.

Retinol-powered products are having a moment, and this option from Sunday Riley is an editor-fave. The night oil helps improve the appearance of wrinkles and encourages signs of clearer skin, according to the brand.

Save 35% on this 44-piece whitening kit, thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. According to the brand, it can whiten teeth up to 20 levels in as little as 22 days.

Amazon Black Friday 2023 fashion deals

You can never have too many socks! And these ones are made from a blend of cotton and wool to keep your feet cozy during the colder months.

A soft pair of slippers for less than $25 may seem like a dream, but it’s a dream come true! Since the memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always cold.

“These leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!” says one verified reviewer. And since you can really never have enough leggings, you might want to stock up on this No.1 bestseller while they’re on sale.

The whole family can match this holiday season thanks to this Black Friday deal. The cozy pajamas are available in a range of patterns and sizes, many of which are currently on sale.

Save 46% off these highly-rated New Balance sneakers, which the brand says have lightweight cushioning and support. “The cushioning and support make them ideal for long walks, workouts, and all-day wear. I’ve experienced less fatigue and discomfort, even during extended periods of activity,” says one verified reviewer.

Looking for your new favorite jeans? Select sizes and washes of this straight-leg can be found on sale for 63% off right now. The pair has a patented crisscross design to flatter your silhouette, according to the brand.

These boots by Koolaburra by Ugg will make a great gift for any fashionista. The cozy boots come in four different colors and feature a stylish buckle and zipper enclosure.

Orolay's wide assortment of down jackets are always a hit with shoppers — and right now, you can score a number of them on deal. This down jacket has a flattering cinched waist and a hood with removable faux fur trim.

Has your little one outgrown their coat from last year? Take advantage of this deal on a windproof and water-resistant jacket.

This coat features a soft inner lining for ultimate coziness. It also has plenty of zippered pockets for all of your belongings.

This jacket from the brand has more than 19,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. “This is the perfect everyday winter jacket — especially for on the go ladies!” One reviewer wrote. “It’s nice and long so keeps you warm, very cozy and comfortable and soft.”

Amazon Black Friday 2023 home and kitchen deal

You can save 50% off on this compact Keurig coffee maker. The brand says it has the option to brew six, eight or 10-ounce cups and features an automatic shutoff.

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Plus, it’s on sale for less than $100 for a limited time.

Shop TODAY editors are shopping for air fryers this Black Friday, and this option is just $80 right now. It has four cooking functions to use: air fry, roast, reheat, bake and dehydrate.

Give your morning coffee an upgrade; this Nespresso machine is 36% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee machine comes with a milk frother to really elevate your morning latte.

Get ready to host this holiday season with a countertop ice maker. For under $100, this isn’t just a hosting must-have but it will come in handy during those summer days at the beach.

If you’re interested in learning about your family heritage, this ancestry kit is on sale for 57% off. It can even give you answers to genetic conditions and other health data.

It’s the season for holiday baking, which means you might be looking to upgrade (or gift) a fancy kitchen gadget. This KitchenAid stand mixer comes with three attachments and has 10 different speeds, says the brand.

Now’s your chance to grab this cordless Dyson vacuum while it’s nearly 40% off! According to the brand, it has 60 minutes of run time and picks up stubborn hair.

Amazon Black Friday 2023 toy deals

These cute plushies are not only extremely cuddly, but they also help little ones express their emotions by flipping from happy to angry. Select colors are on sale for as low as $9!

This learning toy helps toddlers practice phrases, counting, colors — and even Spanish! Grab it now while it’s $7 during Black Friday.

Score nearly 60% off this fun Segway electric scooter! Kids ages 6 and older will love zooming around the neighborhood on the scooter, which is said to reach speeds of up to 8.7 miles per hour. It can also be folded down for easier storage once they’re done playing with it for the day.

This engaging game is suitable for kids ages 7 and up. Each round lasts about 10 minutes and up to 10 players can get in on the fun at once.

