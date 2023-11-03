Kohl’s just dropped its early Black Friday sale — and deals start at $5!

Now that we're in November, more and more retailers are beginning to roll out early Black Friday deals to help you get started on your holiday shopping.

Kohl’s just launched its Black Friday Early Access sale, which lasts until Nov. 9 online and in stores. During the savings event, you can score discounts on home essentials, fashion, toys and more. To make these deals even more enticing, Kohl's is offering an extra 15% off at checkout with code YOUGET15 and free shipping on orders of $25 and more. But you'll want to act fast because the retailer also has select items on "3-Day Deals", so you'll want to grab those before they're gone!

Whether you’re checking off your child’s wishlist or shopping for home tech devices, we’ve found up to 50% off on hot holiday toys, deals on Shark and more — up to 59% off!

Home and tech | Fashion | Beauty | Toys

Kohl’s Black Friday home and tech deals

If you're looking for a festive throw blanket to keep cozy during the winter season, this find comes in tons of patterns including Holiday Snowmen and Fairisle. And it's under $10!

You'll get two plush pillows for under $10 during the early Black Friday sales. They'll add a little winter ambiance and comfort to your favorite chair or couch.

Save 54% off this 5-quart air fryer, which the brand says can hold up to four pounds of food. It even has preset buttons for fish, pizza, fries and more.

Kohl's is marking down the new Amazon Echo Show by 50%. This little gadget can do it all, from streaming videos to home security to managing calendars and reminders.

Now's the time to grab this streaming device while it's under $20. This latest generation has up to 16GB of memory and is said to be 50% more powerful than earlier versions.

According to the brand, this robot vacuum can pick up large debris and stubborn pet hair. It also can connect to Alexa or Google Home to make the device easy to control on command.

This corded vacuum is lightweight and can convert into a handheld vacuum for furniture and hard-to-reach places. Don't miss out on this $80 savings!

Kohl’s Black Friday fashion deals

You'll want to stock up on turtlenecks this season while they're at this price of $7! According to the brand, they're made of a soft cotton-blend and come in solid colors, stripes and more.

These ankle boots not only look stylish but are said to be really comfortable, too. According to the brand, the insoles have foam cushioning for support and comfort.

These pull-on pants are made with cotton-blend and spandex material, so you can expect them to be stretchy and comfortable. They come in eight colors, and at this price, you'll want to grab multiple!

This fall staple comes in 11 colors, from classic black to bold red. You can dress it up and wear it to the office or wear it with leggings for lounging around.

If you're looking to upgrade your running sneakers or just starting out on your fitness journey, Nike says these running shoes provide cushioned support and are designed to be breathable. They even come in wide size options, too.

Kohl’s Black Friday beauty deals

This lipstick from the Sephora Collection comes in over 30 shades including matte, satin and metallic finishes. You can grab one for only $5 during the early Black Friday sales.

This mascara is said to lengthen and add volume to your lashes, without any clumping, says the brand! Grab it now while it's 50% off!

A makeup palette makes a great gift for the beauty lover in your life, and this Too Faced option has a variety of warm matte shades and shimmery colors. Plus, the brand says it smells like chocolate.

This Shop TODAY-favorite, this hot air brush is currently on sale for $40! The brand says it has a fast drying time and makes it easier than ever to achieve a salon-worthy blowout.

This mask kit comes with four different face masks, including the internet-loved 24-karat gold mask. The kit makes the perfect gift for a skin care lover.

Kohl’s Black Friday toy deals

This classic toy comes with 45 accessories that include Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head and their two pets. During Kohl's Black Friday sale, you can score it for $20!

This Barbie stands over two feet tall, offering "larger-than-life" type of play time. You can grab the doll while it's 50% off.

Future basketball stars will have fun practicing dribbling and shooting hoops. The brand says it can stand up to four feet tall and is suitable for kids 18 months to five years old.

You can score deals on Lego, including this Lego Friends ski lodge for 30% off. It comes with over 900 pieces that can build a ski slope, shop and more!

This hot toy stands nearly four feet tall and features a three-story slide, pool and more. You'll save $20 on Barbie's Dreamhouse during the early Black Friday sales.