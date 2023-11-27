Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday deals are already selling out — here’s what we’re eyeing

Cyber Monday has arrived! If you've been waiting until now to score the best deals, we've got you covered. Our Shop TODAY editors have been working non-stop to find the best of the best deals currently available, not to mention hitting “add to cart” on all of the pieces we’ve been coveting this season. While some of our editors are hoping to nab name-brand beauty essentials and apparel for themselves, others are looking to get all their gift shopping done in one clean sweep — and at a discounted rate.

Luckily for all of us, Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale dropped today with thousands of deals. From tried-and-true brands such as Calvin Klein, Lancôme and Ugg to buzzy newcomers like Our Place, the department store has stellar deals across every category. Not to mention, free standard shipping!

That being said, we're sharing the most enticing Nordstrom deals we've found so far below — and all of our picks are under $100. The sale ends tomorrow and popular items are already selling out, so don't wait to snag your favorites.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday fashion deals

Black Friday Ugg deals are selling out fast, but you can still save on these cozy shearling-style slippers. Available. inmultiple colors, they'd make a great holiday gift!

Let's face it, Christmas and new PJs go hand-in-hand. Between early mornings by the tree and late nights by the fire, these pajamas will keep you cozy.

Get comfy, cozy this winter with this zip-up jacket that’s topped with a roomy hood for extra pampering. What more could you want?

Barefoot Dream is truly what dreams are made of. The brand won during Shop TODAY’s first ever Gifts We Love and this pick is also award-worthy.

Shackets are all the rave during the colder months. This rich plaid pattern from BLANKNYC adds a rustic, outdoorsy feel perfect for cool-weather layering.

You don’t need uncomfortable underwire to smooth and shape your bust. According to the brand, this T-shirt bra will do the trick — and it’s currently 55% off.

A relaxed grandpa-style cardigan is a winter staple. Reviewers say this one by Madewell is oversized but not too bulky, making it the perfect layering piece.

While jewelry is one of the most popular gift items on the market, it never seems to get old. If you know someone who loves blush pink, this pendant is a great pick. One reviewer notes that it comes in a branded box and cloth bag, making it extra special for gifting.

Underwear are a quintessential stocking stuffer and Nordstrom has great sets to choose from. According to the brand these Calvin Klein briefs are made from 95% cotton and designed to provide all-day comfort.

Oversized turtlenecks have a way of striking just the right balance between classic and trendy. Right now, this one by Free People is 34% off in all colors — black, ivory, red and neon green.

Whether you're into styling them with trendy white socks or keeping things classic, loafers have made a huge comeback this year. On sale for 40% off, this Sam Edelman pair features a stylish platform and chic brass hardware.

Looking to add some new earrings to your jewelry box? We found the perfect pair. Take 30% off this gorgeous mother of pearl pick now for a limited time only.

When is the last time you refreshed your lingerie drawer? If your bras are looking a little worn out, grab this everyday underwire pick — now for 40% off.

For the guy who has everything, gift an upgraded essential. These leather slip-on boots go with almost every outfit and are now over 30% off.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday beauty deals

The customer-loved drying lotion helps heal and dry surface pimples or whiteheads overnight. In the blink of an eye, say bye to stubborn spots.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a holy grail brand for brow connoisseurs. The Brow Care Kit comes with a full-size Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil and a mini Brow Genius Brow Serum, which is a dry wax formula to sculpt and shape your brows. If you're looking for some extra sheen, they also have a highlighter palette on deal for 50% off.

An eye cream is a small, easy treat for the person in your life who wouldn't buy it for themself. This one by Kiehl's is a cult favorite — several reviewers say they've used it for years and won't be changing anytime soon. Snag it while it's on sale for 50% off!

Lancôme is a fan favorite at Shop TODAY. This set features both full and travel-size eau de parfum, as well as a perfumed body lotion. Packaged in a shimmery branded box, it was made for gifting.

Retinol is a sought-after skin care ingredient for its youth-promoting benefits. If you know someone who's been hoping to try the skin care phenomenon, this duo by Kiehl's is a great place to start.

This holiday lip set includes a liner, liquid lip color and classic powder lipstick. With the pink shade on sale, it's an easy pick for the beauty maven in your life. Plus, the silver puffer bag can be reused as a daily beauty bag.

A pop of color on the lips makes any outfit a holiday look. We love this high-shine lacquer from Armani, and now you can get it for 30% off. Which shade will you wear under the mistletoe?

Nordstrom Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

Staying hydrated has never been easier thanks to Hydroflask. This on the go with this 32-ounce insulated travel tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and is pretty chic if you ask us.

PURA is a Shop TODAY favorite and for good reason. This smart diffuser allows you to customize your scent experience with premium fragrances from the convenience of your smartphone. It doesn't get better than that.

Chances are you've seen the Always Pan advertised lately — it's been a smash hit in cookware all year. This Cyber Week, Our Place is on sale at Nordstrom, so if you've been itching to give the brand's bestselling pans a try, now's the time.

Looking to switch up your usual candle routine? Reviewers say this diffuser gives off just the right ambient light to set the mood. Plus, the brand notes that it turns off automatically when the water runs out, increasing the safety of having it on at night.

A plush throw is a comforting gift for any young people in your life who have newly moved out on their own. This Ugg one comes in a variety of calming colors (and I can personally vouch for its softness).

The holidays are known to put bar carts in high rotation. If you're looking to spruce yours up this holiday season, this gold-toned ice bucket is a chic decor piece with practical utility (and 30% off!).

Due to their versatility, candles are a gifting favorite at Shop TODAY. This set by Voluspa is a smart buy if you like adding a little something extra to your gifts — now for 33% off.

Luxury cookware is a beautiful gift, especially if you're attending any weddings this season. This set by Staub is timeless, highly rated and available at an impressive 54% discount this week.