These Nordstrom holiday gifts are sure to impress — and they’re all under $100

While there’s a lot of joy to be found in shopping for loved ones, taking the time to find something special for each person on your list can be stressful, especially when you’re not sure where to start. If you’re looking to keep things affordable this holiday season, yet still want to gift stylish, high-quality products, Nordstrom is the spot for you.

While you may associate the retailer with high-end products and price points to match, Nordstrom offers loads of affordable labels for home goods, fashion, tech and more. With global fashion brands like Herschel and Steve Madden and household beauty names like Charlotte Tilbury and Kiehl’s, it’s a one-stop shop for holiday gifts big and small. Better yet? Nordstrom.com offers free standard shipping with no order minimum and free returns. And if you need to skirt shipping time on any last-minute buys, online customers can choose same-day or next-day pick up at their nearby Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local or Nordstrom Rack during the holiday season, according to a press release.

In the hopes of saving you time (and money!), we’ve rounded up 30 of our favorite Nordstrom finds below — all under $100. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, teens or little ones, you’ll find something for everyone on your list.

Nordstrom gifts for anyone

"A friend gave both my husband and me this cozy hat in different colors for Christmas a few years ago and we've worn them every winter since," says Senior Partnerships Editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "It's the perfect $25-and-under White Elephant or Secret Santa gift, too."

This luxurious set includes lip balm, gentle milk soap, cuticle oil, hand cream and foot cream. With a $63 value, it’s a small way to say a big thanks to the person on your list who “has everything.”

Here at Shop TODAY we love our emotional support water bottles, and the Stanley Quencher in particular is trending for good reason. Reviewers say its hefty size keeps them on top of their hydration, and the brand says that the cup will keep your drink cold for up to 11 hours (or hot for up to seven).

From Gen X to Gen Z, New Balance sneakers are the ultimate "dad shoes" that never seem to go out of style. This subtle colorway is the perfect all-seasons neutral for the style icon on your list.

You’re probably familiar with Our Place’s internet-famous Always Pan, but the popular cookware brand deserves some serious credit for the rest of its product lineup, too. Case in point: this walnut cutting board. One side has a juice trench for easy clean-up, while the other boasts a flat surface that's ideal for holiday charcuterie.

Nordstrom gifts for women

Whether you’re bringing additional jewelry to the office for after-hours cocktails or packing your essentials for vacation, keeping sentimental gems safe is always important. This jewelry case will do just that and the initial adds a sweet personal touch for gifting.

With more than 1,400 five-star reviews, this Jo Malone cologne is beloved for its subtle, season-agnostic scent. Bottles start at just over $20 for the smallest size and go up to $165, making it a flexible gift whether you’re looking to stick to a tight budget or splurge for someone you love.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillowtalk Medium is a cult-favorite lip color. This set — which doubles as a cute ornament — includes Pillowtalk and two other rich, seasonal shades. With its timeless appeal, this makes a great gift for any age group.

You can’t go wrong with a classic stud. This pair by Kate Spade is available in silver- and gold-tone hardware, allowing you to suit your recipient's style.

Whether in the living room or the kitchen, this set of votives will elevate anyone’s holiday decor. If you have stocking stuffers on the brain, split the set up into three. Or for the candle aficionado in your life, wrap it as a complete set.

This stunning oil and vinegar set would be an amazing treat for the cook in your life. When it comes time for gift wrapping, consider pairing the set with your favorite bottle of olive oil.

Whether worn for work or play, day or night, turtlenecks are a winter wardrobe staple. This Vince Camuto one has a luxurious appeal, but doesn’t totally break the bank, especially while on sale for under $60.

For the woman in your life who loves self-care Sunday, pick up this timeless and chic pajama set, which comes in more than a dozen colors and is available in sizes XXS to XXL.

Ankle boots are a wardrobe must-have. With their classic shape and leather material, this Steve Madden pair is designed to stand the test of time and can easily take an outfit from day to night.

Nordstrom gifts for men

Socks are a classic stocking stuffer — and if his have been disappearing with every load of laundry now is a great time to replenish his supply. Grab this Adidas pack of neutral ones at a great price point.

If you know a guy on the go, this dopp kit won’t go unused. To personalize it, fill the bag with his favorite products.

Many men have a tendency to neglect their skin. As a gentle reminder, give this Kiehl’s set which includes a face wash, moisturizer and buffing bar.

In a world that rarely uses cash, card holders are increasingly popular. This black leather one by AllSaints has a luxe feel but isn't a total splurge.

This Nike sweatshirt comes in a variety of colors, including classic black, trendy brown and this rich green. No matter what shade you choose, it will make a great staple for any man on your list.

We all love Uggs for their coziness and durability. These are perfect for slipping into on Christmas morning.

Nordstrom gifts for teens

Studs are great for any teens who like to keep their jewelry simple. This set includes a broad selection of styles so they can change up their look from day to day.

Have a movie lover on your list? This reusable silicone popcorn popper bowl is the perfect way to upgrade their next marathon. According to the brand, it holds four cups of popped popcorn, is dishwasher and microwave safe and even collapses for easy storage.

One thing’s for sure: teens love their tech. This wireless charger is practical, and its metallic face makes it a chic desk accessory, too.

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy collection has long been a favorite among teen girls. Its light floral scent is a gentle introduction to the world of perfume. Better yet, this set doubles as decor!

As long winter evenings set in, comfortable joggers are an absolute must. Cocchi Zabloudil is also into this pair, saying “I love Nordstrom’s Zella brand for affordable athletic clothes and loungewear, and these joggers are no exception. They’re soft, lightweight and flattering.” Grab them for a college or high school student who loves to stay comfy at home or on the go.

Nordstrom gifts for kids and babies

Cold winters are tough on everyone. Keep your favorite little one’s toes warm with these cozy slippers. They're perfect for those matching holiday pajama photos, too.

Shopping for a gift for a 1-year-old? This soother blanket is equal parts cute and cuddly. Reviewers rave about its softness and durability.

Made from a smooth knit, this bedtime staple is perfect for any newborns in your life. Plus, the gown style makes late night changes a little bit easier.

If this fruit- and veggie-themed DJ set isn’t the cutest toy, we don’t know what is. Designed for sensory stimulation, it lights up, makes sounds and features a variety of textures for babies and toddlers to touch and feel.

This Lego City advent calendar will encourage eager kiddos to savor the Christmas countdown. Including figurines like Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a hockey player and an ice sculptor, this set is full of surprises!