We see you, Nordstrom Rack — shop gift-worthy items under $25, $50 and $100

This season, the motto “shop ‘til you drop” is starting to look more like a reality than a catchy phrase. Between Amazon's Holiday Shop to Target's "gifting station" (to our own editor-curated Hot List), there's an abundance of resources to find that perfect gift for loved ones. But Nordstrom Rack just added itself to the mix, and we're sorry to say, their selection is looking oh-so good.

Whether you're on a budget or have some extra change to spend, Nordstrom Rack has something for everyone, and even went as far as dropping a gift guide that features items under $25, $50 and $100. We're seeing jewelry pieces for up to 81% off, big discounts on beauty sets and so much more.

There's a lot to peruse, so we did the work for you and picked out our favorites at every price point:

Gifts under $25 | Gifts under $50 | Gifts under $100

Gifts under $25

When creating an eye look during the holiday season, you have to go with something shimmery, right? Make your lids sparkle like the top of a Christmas tree with this three-pack of pink and bronze shadow sticks.

Beach season might feel like lightyears away, but that doesn't mean we can't create our own vacation vibes — and it can be as simple as picking out a signature scent.

Speaking of signature scents, you can add one to your or a loved one's space while making a thoughtful statement. Other phrases and scents include "You're the Best," "You Got This" and "Self Care."

A textured bodysuit is a staple fashion piece everyone should have on hand during the fall and winter. It can be paired with jeans and boots or act as the perfect layering piece to match with oversized cardigans or vests.

Nothing says you lack style like a mismatched scarf and beanie duo. This set will not only elevate all your winter looks, but the cozy looking knit fabric will also keep you warm all winter long.

Gifts under $50

Part cardigan, part coat: However you wear it, it's going to look chic. Available in three fall-inspired colors, this knit hybrid has potential to turn into anyone's go-to outerwear for the season.

Originally $175, now you can grab this accessory trio for under $35. (We almost didn't believe it either.) According to the brand, the rings are water-resistant and come in white rhodium, rose and yellow gold-plated bezel and are inlaid with Swarovski crystals.

If you're living somewhere chilly or are visiting a place where you know temperatures are already making you shiver, this vest might be the gift that warms you up. Why? Because it's filled with polyester insulation to keep your core toasty warm.

Have a giftee in mind who is in need of some serious hair care? These Olaplex products (which you can grab altogether for 33% lower than their value price) are formulated to strengthen and revitalize your locks.

One of the most popular shoe brands today, these Birkenstock sandals will be all the rage (again) come summer. So, now's the time to gift them while they're still in stock.

Gifts under $100

A water-resistant jacket can put a smile on someone's face even on the rainiest of days. Keep him warm and dry with quilted shirt jacket, which comes in three colors.

This style of slip-on shoes is making a major comeback this year. Many reviewers rave about their quality construction, super-soft feel and warm material.

Sophisticated. Sleek. Stylish. Everything you could want in a faux leather jacket and holiday gift, no?

A throw blanket makes all the difference during a cozy night in — but this option from Ugg will make you want to stay curled in bed or on the sofa all weekend long.

It's not every day you see a Kate Spade bag under $100, but thanks to Nordstrom Rack, we can grab one at a gift-worthy price point in one of six colors!