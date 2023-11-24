PSA: Shop TODAY’s Gifts We Love award winners are on sale for Black Friday — starting under $6

Black Friday 2023 is here! Our first ever Gifts We Love awards launched earlier this month, highlighting the gifts we think are the best of the best.

From Amazon to Target, Black Friday is bringing a lot of deals at our favorite retailers — and some of our award winners are included! From a booming Bluetooth speaker to a stunning initial necklace, these picks are sure to wow anyone on your shopping list.

Here are the best Black Friday deals on our Gifts We Love award winners, which our editors found based on available discounts and brands we love. Keep checking back for even more Black Friday sales as we update throughout the weekend.

Plus, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings, to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Black Friday: Gifts We Love on sale

One Shop TODAY editor bravely put this to the test against her old AirPods and was shocked to see how much cleaner her earbuds were after one go — the proof is in the pictures. We love this as an affordable and surprisingly useful stocking stuffer anyone could use.

“This is my personal favorite candle lighter; I was gifted this a couple of years ago and still get compliments on it," says production associate Audrey Ekman.

This lip product is a top seller on Amazon, making it a no-brainer stocking stuffer for any lipstick lovers.

It’s that time of year — from hot cocoa to tea, we’re sipping on all things warm and tasty. A personalized mug is an easy, but still thoughtful, gift idea. This bestseller from Anthropologie is celeb-approved and the new festive design is editor-backed for the season.

You can shop this mug in all 26 letters of the alphabet for less than $10 right now; or if you’re looking to gift to a couple, snag each of their initials and the ampersand design.

These are a bestseller among Shop TODAY readers, and it’s not hard to see why. They are so easy to use, smell amazing and make a great gift for anyone who could use a little self-care and relaxation.

There’s always that person who says they “don’t need anything” when you ask them what’s on their wish list. This is a great gift idea for the person who's notoriously hard to shop for, since it can be used for everything from late night walks to housework.

It features a built-in rechargeable light and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge, the brand says. It comes in several different colors, all under $15, so it makes for the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.

If taking a trip to the spa isn’t possible, creating one at home is the next best thing. Our editors love this soak for its calming scent and soothing properties. Plus, the brand says it’s suitable for all skin types, which makes it a great pick for anyone on your list.

This style from BaubleBar has the seal of approval from several celebs, but Shop TODAY editors are big fans of the style, too. If you want to up the ante, gift them a few to stack on their hands.

If they value versatility in their wardrobe, this shawl is a piece they’ll want to wear on repeat. It can be worn in a multitude of ways to help elevate any outfit.

“We know that satin pillowcases are better for our skin and hair, so I would love to receive a satin pillowcase as a gift!" hints social media video producer Anita Chomenko. "This price point is significantly more palatable than others on the market, so I would snatch these up and use them as stocking stuffers! This Barbie x Kitsch collab is extra fun.”

Everyone knows the key to any outfit is the accessories. We love this jewelry case that keeps them neatly organized whenever they’re not in use — and we think you will, too.

The cable-less design on this charger is what really wowed our editors. It’s a charging space for all your Apple products (watch, phone, AirPods) so you’re always charged and know where everything is.

Stumped on what to get preschoolers? Try this Target-exclusive find, which any fans of Paw Patrol will love.

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender says this is a gift with multigenerational appeal.

“I’ve given my mother- and grandmother-in-law dozens of hand creams over the span of me being in their family," Bender explains. "I know hand creams are a bit cliché in terms of gifting, but they genuinely request them! In all of that time, they’ve repeatedly asked for this one over and over and over again.”

Know someone who never misses an episode of their favorite TV show? They will surely appreciate the newest version of the Roku device, which is voice control-enabled.

“For the person who is always taking last night’s leftovers to work the next day, this gift is perfect," suggests commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto. "Not only does it store food safely (the tight-sealing lid won’t spill!), it allows you to warm up your food of choice — i.e., soups, chili, etc. — quickly and easily."

You can never go wrong with a pair of earrings. We love these simple studs from Alex and Ani, which come in a set of three. Plus, they’re nickel-free for sensitive ears, according to the brand.

As part of Min & Lily's Black Friday sale, you can score an additional 25% off of this initial necklace when you add it to your cart.

“Mint and Lily is the go-to brand for personalized jewelry," says production coordinator Camryn Privette. "These necklaces have been super popular recently and this one is both understated and beautiful.”

“I gifted this specific bundle to my niece a few months back as a way to help her learn about self-acceptance at an early age (1-year-old). Her mom loves reading the accompanying book and affirmations to her, but what Sarai really loves is the cuddly Yak to fall asleep with,” says Bender.

This Amazon cardigan has made its way onto the wishlists of our editors.

“I want to live in this," says deals editor Rebecca Brown. "It looks so soft and comes with matching shorts and a tank. The mushroom color is gorgeous and I’d probably size up just so everything is super slouchy.”

The ‘90s kid in your life will rejoice when they see this one — but so will today’s generation. This classic toy features a color screen, connection capabilities for collaborative play and can be worn right on their wrist for all-day play. It features DIY activities, character exploration and an in-device social platform, too.

Whether you loved Furby or were creeped out by it back in the day, the nostalgic toy is back. The 2023 edition includes some cool upgrades, including a sleep mode that lets you turn it off. We love this as a gift for kids and kids at heart.

We love a modern take on a nostalgic favorite, like this instant print digital camera that commerce leadership coordinator Alexa Arent is "obsessed" with.

“This is a super affordable option for anyone who loves to collect memories," Arent says. "It comes in all different colors and prints beautiful photos! Great for all ages.”

“My 17-year-old dog recently passed away and it’s been hitting my sister pretty hard," says audience development writer Danielle Murphy. "I found this company that makes custom pet portraits, so I sent in a picture, and I was sent back a super-cute illustration that now lives in her home and makes her smile every day. They did a great job and the picture looks exactly like him!”

A high-quality, timeless design that you can gift to anyone? This is it. A truly great gift is worth the splurge, and since this style comes in a few different colors, has an inch-long extender (to fit most wrists) and is on sale right now, you can’t go wrong.

“This is my go-to gift," reveals deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler. "I bought one myself and gifted my dad one, who then gifted himself another one.”

These aren’t your average pair of socks. Shop TODAY editors love them for their plush feel, which is why we recommend them to anyone and everyone. They feature a honeycomb design on the sole, which the brand says supports the arches of your feet, and the fabric is breathable. This pack includes six limited-edition designs that will make the season just a little bit brighter.

This neat garden can grow in your home without any soil.

“I have one and I love it,” Deabler says. “You can grow any kind of seed all year, from edible to just flowers.”

“This is on my wishlist this year," shares associate editor Shannon Garlin. "I read a lot through the Libby app and want something easy to carry while commuting. I can’t justify buying for myself unless it’s on sale but would be thrilled to get it as a gift.”

“My husband and I were looking for a way to create that bonfire vibe on our roof deck, and this mini tabletop fire pit turned out to be the perfect solution," says senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "It was incredibly easy to set up, and we were impressed by the flame it created and sustained for hours. We even roasted marshmallows for s’mores over it! If you’re shopping for someone who has a small outdoor space — or who just doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of a larger fire pit — this is the gift.”

“I have it, love it and wrote a review about it," says Garlin. "This is something I’ve been thinking about buying for my mom. It helps reduce wrinkles, puffiness and leaves your skin looking glowy. It’s a fun beauty gadget for any skin care lover.”

Jenna Bush Hager selected this pajama set as part of Jenna’s Bookshop last year, and we haven’t stopped thinking about it since. The buttery soft fabric and seasonal pattern make it extra gift-worthy this time of year.

"Turn your kids’ art into a book!" suggests commerce editor Vivien Moon. "Rather than putting it on a fridge, in a frame or the trash ... you can make it into a hardcover kids book to enjoy for years.”

Social media editor Kara Quill loves this beauty find for its ease of use.

“Curling my hair has literally never been more simple," Quill gushes. "It creates the perfect look with none of the hassle — or arm fatigue. I love gifting this to my friends.”

“Most people know Rothy’s for shoes, but the brand has great bags, too," says Cocchi Zabloudil. "I received this tote as a Christmas gift and use it almost every day for work. It’s a great gift because it’s a bit of a splurge, but not designer-level expensive. It’s high-quality, machine washable and comes in so many chic colorways.”

“For those who love carbonated drinks, this system is ideal," Ricevuto says. "It allows you to easily create your favorite fizzy drink that you can personalize with flavor, flavor intensity and drink size.”

We think gardeners and bird watchers alike will wonder how they didn’t know about this sooner — and delighted that they unwrapped it this holiday season! This video camera bird feeder can detect and identify birds that perch on the device and send the owner alerts and photos right to their smartphone.

“Honestly, I really hate it when countertop appliances look ugly," Deabler confesses. "I don’t want to show something like that off and I definitely don’t want to have to move it on and off the counter whenever I use it. So, I appreciate how lovely this machine looks. It’s a coffee maker and decor piece all in one."

"But, more importantly, the coffee is good. I like a single-serve option because it prevents me from downing an entire pot by myself, and there are a good amount of flavors to choose from on the brand’s site. The features are what make this a standout, though — it makes seven kinds of beverages (including cold brew and espresso, it has an auto waste bin, the option to limit acidity or make it stronger, hotter, smoother, etc.. and the touchscreen is super responsive. Big fan.”

For the person who just moved into a new home or who considers themself to be a home chef, we suggest this cool gadget. It’s the latest appliance from popular kitchen brand Our Place, known for its viral Always Pan and Always Pot.

According to the brand, the Dream Cooker can save you up to 80% of your cooking time compared to other slow cooking methods, as it combines four different cooking modes and nine safety features. Plus, it comes in four modern colors that Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach says can elevate any kitchen.

This loud Bluetooth speaker with a woofer that delivers 94 db of big, bassy stereo and deep sounds is the real deal for any music lover.

“I have this and so do a few others on the team. It lasts up to 17 hours on a single charge, has an ‘outdoor boost’ mode and is waterproof for up to 30 mins,” says Ekman.

More Shop TODAY Bestselling gifts on sale

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, over four million of these award-winning puzzle games have been sold, according to the brand. Kanoodle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles ranging from beginner basic to “deviously difficult,” plus 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book and a carrying case.

This is recommended for ages seven to 107, so everyone can get in on the fun. Plus, since it’s pretty compact, this one also makes a great stocking stuffer or travel game.

This tracing pad helps kids create an advanced drawing at a much easier level. According to the brand, the tablet lights up so little ones can easily see the traceable lines and it comes with over 100 images to choose from!

This cool experiment kit allows them to build their own mechanical hand that they can wear and operate with their own fingers. As they conduct experiments, they’ll learn about air and water power and hydraulic transmissions.

This castle-inspired tent is designed for ages one to five years. It’s got little star lights which make it feel like a really special secret place for kids to play, read and relax. At 55 inches, it’s surprisingly spacious and the brand says it can fit up to three kids at once. Plus, it’s made of a polyester taffeta material that’s easy to clean and durable, so it’s safe to set up inside or outdoors.

For under $40, you can get four makeup palettes that come with eyeshadows, blushes and bronzers. They’ll make the perfect gift for friends and families, and even can be thrown in stockings.

This made Oprah's Favorite Things list this year, and it's on sale right now. For under $45, this cleaning kit will help restore the sparkle to even the most well-loved jewelry.