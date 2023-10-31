Target drops more than 1,000 early Black Friday deals — what to know

Black Friday is less than a month away! Target released early Black Friday deals to help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, with savings up to 50% off on tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

When do Target Black Friday deals start?

Target unveiled its Black Friday sale details and a first batch of early deals (more than 1,000 of them!) on Sunday, Oct. 29, which means you can start saving now. Target’s early Black Friday sale includes weekly deals, which refresh every Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend, according to a press release from the retailer.

In addition to these weeklong deals, Target is also bringing back its Deal of the Day program. Running now through Dec. 24, these deals offer steep one-day discounts on top brands for members of Target Circle , the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program.

“We know our guests are looking for exceptional value this holiday season, which is why Target’s offering thousands of Black Friday deals across our entire assortment,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, in the release.

Does Target price match Black Friday deals?

Target is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Running Oct. 22 through Dec. 24, it allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season. Target will also match select competitors’ pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Whether you’re eager to get your holiday shopping done early or just want to stock up on everyday essentials, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best early Target Black Friday deals you can shop now. And if you see a deal you like, don't wait to shop — it may be gone by next week!

Early Target Black Friday deals

Unleash your creative side with this Sharpie set that includes regular, neon and metallic fine tip markers — now for 50% off. Whether you just need to jot down notes or want to start a new art project, do it with a pop of color.

For less than $25, you can listen to your favorite songs, podcasts and more for up to 40 hours with these wireless headphones. And if a call comes in while you're jamming out on a different device, they seamlessly switch to your mobile, according to the brand.

Get all the knives you need to set your kitchen up right, now for 70% off. Thanks to self-sharpening slots, you'll never have to worry about dull blades again.

Whether you love organizing or could use a little more order in your life, consider grabbing these storage containers while they're more than 50% off. The airtight lids are designed to keep food fresh longer, and the glass jars can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher.

One of TikTok's favorite beauty hacks and a Shop TODAY editor favorite is now on sale! The Revlon brush is a two-in-one styling tool that is designed to dry and volumize your hair with each brush through. It has three different heats and speeds to suit personal hair type and styling needs, the brand says. At 20% off, this isn't a deal you want to miss.

Perfect for dorm or apartment living, this slim Keurig is less than five inches wide. It comes in six colors, so you can match it to any space, and it's a steal at 44% off.

Black Friday is a great time to score vacuum deals. This multi-surface, bag-free Dyson is specifically engineered to tackle pet hair, according to the brand — and it can convert to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. Score it for 33% off when purchasing online.

Just in time for holiday baking and cooking, this two-in-one Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven is now 57% off. It's currently available in a sleek stainless steel finish, and has seven different functions so you can wow at the potlucks this season.

Run, don't walk! These Apple AirPod Pros are $60 off right now. They're wireless and noise cancelling, making them the perfect gift for someone who is always on the go.

Ready to treat yourself this holiday season? Both models of this 9th Generation iPad are on sale — the 256GB is $80 off and the 64GB is $60 off — so you can pick the one that suits your needs without missing out on this great deal.

Get a head start on monitoring fitness and health this season using the Fitbit Luxe Activity Tracker, now $50 off. Just add it to cart to see the deal for yourself!

The Amazon Kids Echo Dot can be your little one's go-to source when they want to play music, read a bedtime story or even get help with homework. With easy-to-use parental controls, you can even set daily time limits and review activity — now for over 50% off.

Save 50% on a new pair of Beats headphones in this chic rose gold hue. They'd make a great gift for teens.

Looking for a great gift that won’t break the bank? Consider this professional blender while it's on sale. With hundreds of five-star reviews, the dishwasher-safe device is designed to crush, blend, puree and process your favorite foods, according to the brand. “Very sharp and gets the job done quick,” writes one reviewer.

Designed to look as good as it sounds, this soundbar from LG has a built-in subwoofer, features wood-tone side panels and has a premium fabric-wrapped design. Save $60 when you buy it now.

Lightweight, portable and easy to store, this ping pong table is fun for the whole family and is a great deal at more than 50% off. It even comes with ping pong balls and a pair of paddles.

This all-in-one printer and scanner is designed to make your life easier. According to the brand, you can use it from almost anywhere in the house — and it's now 40% off when you order online.