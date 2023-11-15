You don’t need a time machine to enjoy these 90s toys —they’re all available right now

We love a good nostalgic moment. Whether it’s bringing back the fashion, the music, or even the toys, we can’t help but rewind in time to the 90s. From Furbies and Tamagotchis to Nerf Guns and Bop Its, there are so many fun and entertaining 90s toys that can still be purchased today.

Many of these toys were trending topics before trending was even a thing. And during the holiday season, they would basically fly off the shelves as people physically stood in line for a chance to buy them.

Ready to reminisce? Below, we rounded up our favorite and most popular toys in the 90s, so you can take a trip down memory lane (or gift them to your kids this holiday season).

Gotta catch ‘em all! These Pokémon Trading Cards are where the Pokémon obsession started. We love that they are a really inexpensive game that are also interactive with other kids starting to trade Pokémon cards as well. The set includes 50 cards in each deck and has a mix of common and rare cards.

An 80s and 90s favorite, Lite Brite provides hours of fun while helping youngsters develop better hand and eye coordination. This classic version includes 206 pegs in six colors along with six design templates that allow the imagination to run wild. It’s great for ages four and up and requires three AA batteries to work (not included).

Got little boys that won’t stop rough housing? The Socker Boppers Inflatable Boxing Pillows might just be your best solution. Geared for kids ages five and up, these boxing pillows are really easy to inflate and are super durable, too. Note that only two Boppers come in one set—so if you have two kids that want to play with these, you’ll need to order two sets for a total of four Boppers.

If you want to keep your kid entertained for hours, look no further than the Bop It! This classic is a super fun 90s game that can be played with friends or solo, which is what makes it so entertaining. The players will need to take three actions in a random order—to win, they need to respond super-fast and accurately. This toy is ideal for kids eight and up and requires 2 AAA batteries (which are included).

Another pick for little tots that love a good fight, the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots works by knocking off your opponent’s block (aka its head). It’s a two-player game and includes two plastic robots, one boxing ring, two controllers, two robot platforms, and ropes.

This is another card game that was popular in the 90s. The Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes comes with a storage tin for more than 100 cards. The cards have 3 Mega Packs, which include 18 cards per pack; it also features 6 Prismatic Secret Rares, 6 Ultra Rares, 3 Super Rares, 3 Rares, and 36 Commons.

Get your kids outside with the NERF Super Soaker Scatter Blast Water Blaster. Ideal for kids ages six and up, this 90s toy water gun has five nozzles that unleash five different streams of water for ultimate soaking. The tank is easy to fill and can hold up to 22 fluid ounces of water, and we love that it doesn’t require any batteries either.

The trolls are back in a big way, thanks to the latest movie, Band Together. These are fun, brightly colored little Troll dolls that feature Queen Poppy, Viva, and Branch. We love that their wardrobes are interchangeable and that their wild hair is fun to play with, too. These dolls are appropriate for children ages three and older.

Let your kids battle it out in the backyard with the NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster. These guns are appropriate for ages eight and up and can shoot at people up to 90 feet away. The barrel holds up to eight darts at a time and the package comes with 19 total darts. What we love about this pick is that since the darts are made of foam, there’s a slim chance anyone will get hurt while playing war with these Blasters.

If your child asks for a new pet for the holidays, feel free to hand them a Tamagotchi instead. We love that the Tamagotchi design is still in its original format and allows your digital pet to grow from a youngster to full-grown. You can feed it, give it medicine, flush the toilet after it visits the bathroom, and much more. And watch out: if you don’t take care of your Tamagotchi, it might pass away!

For the little tike who loves bugs, this Creepy Crawlers Alien Bug Creator Playset is a great addition to their playtime. The set allows you to make bugs in either green or orange, and you can make 12 of each. All you have to do is throw them in the microwave for 10 seconds so that the slime melts, and then your child can add them into one of the two molds that makes spiders and centipedes.

They might look funky, but these Moon Shoes are super fun and kid friendly. Dubbed as “mini trampolines for your feet,” Moon Shoes are ideal for ages seven and up and can hold up to 130 lbs. and fit up to shoe size nine. They have Velcro straps that you can secure over your shoes and will keep your kid bouncing around the driveway for hours.

This is a popular 90s doll that’s been revamped for modern day. Ideal for kids ages two and up, this plush doll has purple yarn for hair and is perfect for playing or cuddling.

You can still find Elmo entertaining the masses over on Sesame Street—and this toy will keep your toddler entertained. Ideal for babies from 18 months and older, the Sesame Street Tickliest Tickle Me Elmo laughs, kicks his legs, falls over, and can even speak two languages (English and Spanish). Elmo’s body is stuffed with polyester fibers which are soft and extra plush.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the Furbies, once a staple in every household during the 90s, are back. These cute little creatures are voice-activated animatronics that talk, sing, move, dance, and even light up, too. They are appropriate for kids ages six and up and have up to 600 responses. We also love that the cute ears light up and the sweet eyes will blink and light up.

Being gifted independence in baking your own food is a real treat. The Easy Bake Ultimate Oven is a 90s classic that stole the hearts of many youngsters. Ideal for kids ages eight and up, the Easy Bake Oven comes with a tiny baking pan, pan tool, vanilla frosting, chocolate brownie mix, rainbow sugar crystals, and instructions. Note: some customers have noted that the mix doesn’t come with the oven, but you can ask Amazon to send it and they will.