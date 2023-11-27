It's officially Cyber Monday! We've been scouring the web to bring the best finds straight to you. Luckily for us, Lululemon's Cyber Monday event doesn't disappoint, with rare steals up to 60% off.

Scroll below to shop the brand's cult-favorite Align leggings, workout tanks, belt bags, ABC joggers and more — all our top finds are under $100 (and start at just $9)!

We'll be updating our deals all day, so keep checking back if you're looking to catch even more Cyber Monday sale finds! (And for additional ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Lululemon Cyber Monday finds

If you’re not already a devoted fan, now’s the time to acquaint yourself with Lululemon’s Align leggings. Reviewers are obsessed, saying that they have all the makings of a favorite pair: soft, smooth and flexible. Align products don’t go on sale often, so be sure to check these out before they’re gone!

Another Align score! In a shorter inseam, these high-rise leggings are perfect for walking, lounging and more. Choose from 16 colors.

Belt bags have been an unexpected trend this year and they're still going strong! This one comes in a unisex grey and is perfect for holding all of your on-the-go essentials. Plus, the strap is adjustable and there's a mesh pocket inside for extra storage. Bonus? The material is designed to repel water.

Made of one of Lululemon's signature fabrics, this reversible headband can be worn to keep hair out of your face while walking or even while washing your face — and it's currently under $10!

Perfect for throwing on top of your favorite sports bra, this muscle tank is an easy and wearable everyday piece. It’s even designed with sweat-wicking fabric and is 40% off!

If you love a high-rise bottom, these flared yoga pants are the ones for you! Designed to be weightless, they're perfect to wear on the mat or on the go.

Another brand favorite among fans of Lululemon is the men's ABC jogger (aka: Always Be Comfortable). Currently under $100 in olive green, these boast a tapered shape and have a draw cord at the waist to customize the fit.

If you're looking to fulfill the sock quota on your stocking stuffer to-buy list, let this pair be your pick. They'll be perfect for the athlete in your life (and they're 50% off).

Black leggings are a modern day must-have and this high-rise pair is selling at a stellar 30% off right now! If you're looking to snag fresh ones, check these out.

The soft green of this cropped crew strikes just the right balance between colorful and neutral. Designed with a flattering oversized fit, the brand says it's a popular gift.

For anyone with a small chest or a low-impact workout routine (or both), this Align bra is an excellent piece to mix into your workout wardrobe. Plus, at 50% off it's a rare deal to jump on!

With what the brand describes as a seamless construction, this slim fitting tee is great for any guy who likes to run or strength train, as it's designed not to chafe.

For the tennis and/or golf buff, this polo is the perfect attire to sport on the court. It claims to be sweat-wicking, quick-absorbing and slim-fitting, so all you have to do is worry about your swing.

This cozy knit beanie comes in seven different colors including pale pink, forest green and a trending shade of brown. In addition to being a cute accessory to any winter outfit, the brand says it's naturally thermoregulating.

As cute for daywear as it is for yoga, this ribbed tank is a total score and available in a ton of colors.

These straight-leg pants (with pockets!) will have you travel-ready for any holiday flights or road trips you have on the horizon. The built-in drawstring waist adds extra comfort, too. Snag them now for under $90.

Black lined shorts are a go-to for runners. With New Year's resolutions coming around the bend soon, these might be just be the kick start you need to hit the pavement.

If you're getting bored with your fitness routine, mixing in a pretty new sports bra can bring a little more fun to your usual workout class. Pair this one with matching leggings to make a set, or wear it under your favorite tank to keep things simple.

At more than 60% off, this hat is a steal. Whether you'll be wearing it golfing, grocery shopping or all of the stops in between, you can't go wrong with classic black.

Asymmetric workout tops are both a throwback and a current fashion trend. If you're looking to hop on the band wagon, now's the time! This one is available in black, too.

Comfortable and cozy joggers are a winter must-have. Designed for yoga, the brand says these have a weightless feel.

We all need a pop of color from time to time and these bright pink shorts definitely deliver on that front. The 6-inch inseam is a fan favorite; one reviewer says "they don’t ride up and are perfect to work out in."

From yoga to the office and back again, this loose long-sleeve is refined yet versatile. Said to be ultra flattering around the torso, over 1,000 reviewers have given it a five star rating!

Whether you're a regular on hiking trails or city streets, this fleece is perfect for on-the-go. With several pockets for storage, it's as convenient as it is cute.

Men are notoriously difficult to buy for, but this long-sleeve makes things easy. Available in a flattering pale grey and at a great rate, this piece should be a crowd pleaser.

Made for running, the brand says these gloves remain lightweight despite being insulated with fleece. Better yet, with tech-friendly fingertips you'll be able to check your phone or smartwatch while keeping pace.

Though this mint green tank was designed for training and running, we think it would be a great fit for any workout. Having been described as perfect by multiple reviewers, this is a great discount!

This bra was designed to support larger chest sizes. If you've been eager to find a sports bra with high-level support, try this one!

This merino wool-blend sweater is a beautiful classic piece. If you're into the capsule wardrobe concept, look no further.

A pair of comfortable trousers that can be worn day in, day out will never go astray. If you're shopping for a guy who spends most days at the office, consider these.

According to the brand, the hemline on this top is "not too short and not too long," leaving it to hit at just the right point on the waist. Pair it with jeans for daywear or with a skirt for a fitness class or walk, as pictured.

Whether you run, train or sweat, Lululemon says this is its most versatile short — designed for your whichever way you like to move.

A canvas tote can truly take you anywhere, as proven by their wild popularity. This branded one comes with different strap lengths for maximum comfort and is 45% off!

If you're looking to hop on the flared legging revival or have a trendy person to shop for, these are the pants for you. They're said to be as comfortable as they are cute and the split hem keeps them contemporary.

Although we have already included the Everywhere Belt Bag in this round-up, this version is made from fleece! It fits the same amount of necessities as the original, except with an extra cozy touch.

Although Lululemon is known for its activewear, they have an impressive line of day-to-day clothes, too, such as this 2-in-1 jacket. You can keep it at its original length, or unsnap the panel for a shorter cut.