You've waited long enough for one of the biggest sale events, and now Black Friday 2023 is finally here! Regardless if you're shopping for yourself, picking out a holiday treat for a loved one or restocking on a favorite, we did our research to find the best Black Friday deals currently available.

During Black Friday, some of the most top-rated brands across every category — fashion, home, travel and beauty — are having major (and rare!) sales up to 62% off, including Brooklinen, Dyson, Bissell, Everlane, Ugg and many more you don't want to miss. Below are just some of the discounted products and brands we love.

Keep checking back throughout the day for even more Black Friday sales as we actively update. Plus, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Rare Black Friday 2023 fashion deals

Skims only offers this sale twice a year! Some of their most popular styles, including the Seamless Sculpt and Cotton Rib, are discounted in tanks, bodysuits and more. This shaping short is on sale for $22 in several skin-toned hues, for instance!

For the gym buff or fitness aficionado, you don’t want to miss this sale. Until Nov. 26, Under Armour is offering 40% off products with the code UAHOLIDAY, including the one above. And until November 24th, purchases over $150 will receive a gift!

When in doubt about the perfect gift, go with something sparkly. We’re leaning towards these pave crystal-encrusted huggies, but if they’re not your giftee’s style, Kendra Scott has a ton of other dazzling options on deal. During Back Friday, the brand is taking 30% off fashion jewelry and up to 25% off their finer pieces and watches.

On select styles, earn up to 50% off this Black Friday. Aldo will also be including free shipping with every order, if that doesn’t convince you enough.

This is a deal you don’t want to miss. From now until 11/27, get 25% off everything. But that’s not all: If you use the code CYBERAF, you can get an additional 15% off your order. That’s a 40% off discount!

From now until November 27, score up to 50% off sitewide at Aritzia. Get some of your favorite elevated basics, like the one above, a new wool coat to show off all season or a pair of trousers you can wear from work to dinner. Deal excludes Super Puffs.

This is another brand you’ll want to keep an eye on during Black Friday. Great for capsule wardrobes or building your sweater collection, there’s a little bit of everything at Reformation. Receive up to 25% off their site, including this chic top, until 11/27.

If you use the code YAY40, NYDJ (they specialize in slimming jeans!) will give you 40% off regular priced items, and up to 75% off sale items. There will also be free domestic and international shipping, along with free domestic returns and exchanges.

More NYDJ deals:

$50 Denim Doorbusters, no promo code is required.

This is a brand that has been trending all year long, and right now it's having its biggest sale of the year. That means it's your chance to get the boot or slipper (like this plush pair!) you've been eyeing for up to 30% off.

A good pair of denim can last you a long time. Receive 40% off sitewide on shorts, jeans, jackets and more. Levi’s is also including free shipping and returns with every order.

Whether it be for your basics or restocking on favorites, Everlane has a little bit of something for everyone. From 11/21 to 11/27, the brand will be offering up to 50% off selected styles. Run, don’t walk!

Athleta is discounting select Winter Favorites (their Whisper Jacket is discounted for $99!), including these stretchy tights. They have some pretty practical features, including sweat-wicking fabric, side stash pockets and more.

There’s a reason this bag is called the “Everywhere Bag.” Simply put, it is more than functional for every occasion and adventure. Just take a peak at its details: pockets galore, adjustable strap, key leash and so much more! Grab the bag while it is on sale, as most products on the site are up to 35% off.

Get boots for him or boots for you (and for everyone!). After all, winter is coming. Timberland will be having early Black Friday deals, along with day of and Cyber Monday sales on select shoes for up to 30% off (exclusions apply).

Tory Burch just dropped new style by 50% off for Black Friday. Grab yourself a new handbag to match with everything else you're getting during the shopping weekend. We've got our eyes on this super cute cotton canvas tote, which happens to be almost $80 off.

Rare Black Friday 2023 beauty deals

Tatcha is loved for its incorporation of Japanese botanicals and tradition in their products. One of their bestsellers, The Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser, is just an example of all of this and more. And it happens to be 25% off in their sale, as well as everything else on Tatcha's site if you use the code CYBER23.

One things about these blushes: They're pigmented! So a little bit goes a long way. That also means the blush will last you a long time. While Black Friday sales are on, grab this blush for 25% off. Orders over $75 will also receive a gift.

For a limited time, NuFace is offering 30% off all its devices sitewide. We recommend this mini facial toning device that reviewers say is great for firming and smoothing their complexion.

Lip oils are one of our favorite beauty essentials this year because they're glossy without the stick, and moisturizing without the heavy feel. Save 25% off this product, and everything else!

This bestsellers set is a makeup lovers dream come true. It comes with three full size mascaras and one liner for a discounted price. Tarte has similar sets, too, with bronzers, blushes and other products. Use the code CYBERSZN to get this set even more discounted.

Briogeo is having a big sale, and one of their biggest sales yet. Throughout Cyber Week, Briogeo will be having deals ranging from 30% to 50% off, with orders over $100+ receiving a free Don't Despair, Repair Mask. So if you grab this exfoliating shampoo and other goodies, you could get a nourishing treatment to tie it all together.

If your skin barrier needs a little more love, this serum from Cocokind might be a perfect match. It claims to be moisturizing and soothing, and just so happens to be affordable, too. The cherry on top, though, is that it is 25% off during Black Friday. Bundles on the site are 30% off.

We can't believe this deal either. Receive $100 off all Dyson Airwrap models (yes, all of them!) up until Cyber Monday.

With your finger tip or a brush, this single eyeshadow pot will provide a matte wash of color in an instant. It is the perfect size for tossing in your purse or pocket if you ever need a touch up. Get it for 20% off while you can.

TULA is calling this one of their "biggest sales of the year," with a 30% discount sitewide and up to 62% off skin care sets, including the essentials kit above.

Get your glow on! This filter in a bottle is one of Charlotte Tilbury's best selling products. For a limited time, get it for 20% off using the code MAGIC20.

More Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals:

25% off when you spend $110 (code: MAGIC25 )

) 30% off when you spend $160 (code: MAGIC30)

A glossy lip can instantly complete any makeup look. And a good discount can also complete your holiday shopping. Take advantage of these stocking stuffers while they're discounted up to 20% off.

A five in one serum? Sign us up! According to the brand, you can receive all of the benefits of niacinamide, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and collagen peptides with just this product alone. If you spend over $30, you can get this serum for 25% off.

Replicate waves on the beach, just as if you stepped out of the water, with this Ouai spray. Receive a 20% discount during Black Friday on the product, along with other Ouai products, while the sale is on.

Double-cleansing is key to getting rid of any excess makeup, oil and dirt from the day. Start with this cleansing balm from Farmacy that smells just as good as it looks. It will be on sale for 25% off if you use the code CYBER25.

To complete your morning and nighttime routine, this six-piece set includes full-size versions of Sunday Riley’s bestselling products, including their Good Genes Treatment, CEO Vitamin C Serum and a cosmetic bag. The kit is valued at $440, but retails for $241. The deal gets better, though: For Black Friday, the kit will be on sale (double the discount!) for $208.98. It will be exclusive to QVC until January 1st.

More rare Black Friday 2023 Deals

No discount code is needed to take advantage of the 25% off discount on Dagne Dover. Shop carry-on totes, phone slings, toiletry bags and more travel essentials until 11/29.

Whether you want to learn a new hobby or improve on the craft you love, Masterclass can help elevate your skills with over 180 classes in various categories. This Black Friday, you can gift a fun and educational journey to a friend for the cost of one subscription!

Brooklinen has been promoting their Black Friday deals since 11/14, and are still dropping prices left and right. On blankets, comforters and everything in-between, you'll get 25% off (with select items up to 55% off!)

Dick's Sporting Goods is having a Hot Holiday Deals on apparel, outdoor and more for up to 50% off. We personally have our eye on this Yeti cup to take with us wherever our adventures land.

Need to upgrade your comforter? Buffy will offer up to 25% off their site, and up to 50% off bundles until December 19.

Instead of paying $89 for these DNA kits, MyHeritage is discounting them for an impressive $33. You can opt for their regular kit, or the one that comes with a 30-day free trial to access everything their website offers (e.g. building a family tree, exploring history records).

These Galaxy Buds are the perfect stocking stuffer, and they're discounted by $50 off. Other Samsung products are discounted by various percentages, too, for a limited time.

Until November 27th, Tempur-Pedic is discounting their ProAir Sheet Set for half the cost. They come in various colors, sizes and models for you to choose from.

Walmart just dropped the price of one of its bestselling Advent calendars to just $20! We can't imagine this deal lasting long, so we'd scoop one up for your superhero-loving kiddo (or Marvel-obsessed adult!) ASAP.

Get up to 50% off select products from travel brand Herschel while the deal is here (11/17 to 11/27), including this versatile duffel that can be used for the gym, weekend trips and more.

Our Place is calling this their "biggest sale of the year," with highly rated products being discounted to their lowest prices. This includes cookware, appliances and other kitchen essentials!

Go to work in style with Béis' The Work Tote. It fits an average laptop, has multiple pockets, a water bottle compartment and other perks to keep your items organized. We love that it can be used outside of the office, too. Along with other Béis products, get it for 25% off during their Black Friday sales.

Bissell is having big Black Friday deals on Amazon on select products only, such as their iconic Portable Carpet Cleaner. If you're second guessing picking it up while it is on sale, just read one of the 49,000+ five-star reviews.

No, this isn't a dog bed for your pet. It is actually designed for you! Originally $499, this human-sized dog bed, which promises to offer "one-of-a-kind nappy," is now $200 off for Black Friday. Get your snooze on with this deal!

On select Shark products, including their vacuums and other cleaners, you can save up to $200 — that's basically 40% off a top-selling product.

For the first time ever, Away is offering 20% off its bestselling suitcases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you've ever wanted to elevate your traveling accessories with something from the top-searched luggage brand of the last year (says Google Trends), now is the time!

This is a great gift for anyone who needs an easier alternative to keeping track of small personal items, such as your keys. Save up to 50% off Tile products during Black Friday sales.

If you have travel plans this New Year, you might want to stock up on some new luggage during Black Friday. Monos is having a 30% off sitewide sale if you use the code EARLYBF.

These headphones are more than impressive. They offer 34 hours of audio time, are compatible with iPhones and Androids, have cushioned ear buds, along with other features. They're also discounted!

Peloton says its Black Friday sale is offering the best deals of the season — we're seeing discounts up to $700 on packages and hundreds of dollars of savings on other models.