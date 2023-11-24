‘Tis the season to countdown — the best Black Friday Advent calendar deals of 2023

Black Friday 2023 is officially here! Shop TODAY editors scoured the internet and put together a list of the best Black Friday deals that we’ve found so far on a holiday must-have — Advent calendars! Scroll to see sales on every type of countdown from beauty and chocolate to Funko Pop, Lego and more — all for up to 55% off.

Below are the best Black Friday Advent calendar deals of 2023 based on available discounts and brands we love.

Keep checking back throughout the day for even more Black Friday sales as we update throughout the day! (And for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Under $25 | Under $50 | Beauty Advent calendar deals | For kids | All of our Black Friday deals 2023 coverage

Black Friday 2023 Advent calendars under $25

15 pairs of socks for less than $11? We're not saying "good grief" at that! During Target's Black Friday sales, you can snag this collection of festive Peanuts socks — along with options adorned with pop culture staples like The Grinch, "Star Wars," "Elf" and more — for less than a Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

For the creative in your life, this Andy Warhol-themed Advent calendar is loaded with a dozen of the pop artist's most profound, signature pieces in puzzle form. Even better, it's currently 30% off on the brand's website!

Potterheads are going to absolutely love receiving this 2023 "Harry Potter" Advent calendar. This amazing Black Friday deal features 25 collectible items and surprises to help count down the days to the holiday.

Lego Advent calendars are one of the most sought-after countdowns every holiday season. That said, it’s best to pick one up if you see it on sale, especially if it’s at a historically low deal like it is right now. What better time to grab one like this Lego Friends option than Black Friday?

Collectors young and old can’t get enough of Mini Brands, so it’d be hard to pass up this highly giftable, 24-day Advent calendar while it’s nearly 30% off.

Magic fans of all ages are going to love this bestselling National Geographic Advent calendar full of tricks and surprises. It includes 15 magic tricks and science experiments for 24 days of majestical fun leading up to the holiday. At less than $25, this is a great Black Friday sale to take advantage of.

Black Friday 2023 Advent calendars under $50

If you have someone on your list that loves Lego and Marvel, this Advent calendar offers the best of both worlds. Stocked with 24 gifts, this option is perfect for anyone 7 years of age and up.

Whether its whiffs of pine or gingerbread that evoke instant memories of holidays' pasts, your giftee can enjoy all kinds of seasonal scents inside this 12-day calendar. Just in time for the main Christmas stretch, you can nab it while it's under $30 at Kohl's.

Chocolate Advent calendars like this one from Godiva make for a sweet holiday surprise. A treat for all ages, it’s filled with 24 chocolate candies to be opened day by day.

This Disney Funko Pop calendar is a great gift for Mickey fans of all ages. It offers 24 mini Funko figurines in holiday clothing that the giftee can open and collect daily.

Funko Pop's Star Wars Advent calendar features 24 doors that the recipient can open as they countdown to the holidays. The 2.1-inch collectables include favorites like Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

If you're the sort who'd rather curate your own Advent calendar, this reusable option from West Elm — currently 50% off during the retailer's Black Friday sale — is a beautifully minimalist option that'll match many kinds of aesthetics.

Black Friday 2023 beauty Advent calendars

If achieving radiant skin is one of their 2024 resolutions, prepare them for success with Babor's serum-loaded Advent calendar while it's 30% off.

This Advent calendar from The Body Shop will help you get pampered from head to toe leading up to the holiday. It's filled with 25 skin care and hair care products from the brand. Grab this one for yourself or gift it to your favorite beauty lover.

This festive 3D Advent calendar from Rituals is sure to put a smile on any beauty lover’s face. Designed in the shape of a Christmas tree and decorated with string lights, it comes with 24 mini packages that can be opened during the countdown to Christmas.

Black Friday 2023 Advent calendars for kids

Designed for kids who love learning about minerals and stones, this 2023 crystals Advent calendar features a variety of rocks including, quartz, jade and more.

We're not L.O.L.-ing at this deal! This popular Advent calendar pick from the stylin' toy brand (filled with two dozen fabulous outfits and accessories for the accompanying Makeover Babe 2.0) is currently 30% off at multiple retailers, so you have no excuse to get one for your kiddo.

This "Paw Patrol" countdown will delight kids during the holidays. At less than $25, it's one of the better Black Friday deals we've seen thus far. It comes with seven Paw Patrol pups, eight friends and nine accessories that can be open daily in the lead up to the holidays.

The holidays are a great time to get creative with the kids, so ignite their imagination with this popular felt craft Advent calendar that's currently on deal for 30% off at Macy's.