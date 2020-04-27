This easy-to-use nail kit gives you the perfect at-home manicure

Though the brand's Studio Box is the most affordable way to get started, I decided to upgrade to the Everything Box since it comes with six nail polishes. Along with the nail polish, the 14-piece set comes with a nail polish remover pot, clean-up brush, flat-edge nail clipper, dual-grit nail file, buffer cube, top coat, cuticle serum and the Poppy universal polish bottle handle. You also receive a small pamphlet that gives you tips and tricks for doing your own manicure.

I was a little intimidated when I first opened the box. I was so used to just filing my nails, adding a base coat, then the polish and finishing off with the top coat. However, this kit had so many tools that it felt way more professional and advanced than I was used to.

The kit came with so many different tools to help you achieve that professional look and feel. Rylee Johnston/TODAY

What really helped me was following the tips and advice the brand provides in the pamphlet. It walks you through how to prep your nails and explains how many coats of the polish you should apply depending on the kind you are using. The whole process was super easy and took less than 15 minutes to finish.

The handle aims to help keep your hand still while you apply each coat and easily fits on top of each polish. Rylee Johnston/TODAY

I especially like the circular polish handle, which helped my hand remain steady while I applied the color to each nail.

Reviewers are also raving about how easy the kit is to use. One Olive & June reviewer used to get their nails done once a week, but has now found the kit to be a great replacement.

"I love it, I bought the main kit with six polish colors," wrote a reviewer. "The polish is very easy to apply. I am used to getting manicures once a week, I watched the video on how to use all the tools and it went great."

Another reviewer has found that their nails seem to feel healthier and stronger after using it.

"I love this box!" wrote another reviewer. "I bought this during quarantine to replace getting gel manis at a salon. My nails already feel healthier and stronger ... The Mani Bootcamp videos are super helpful. Thank you for creating such a fantastic product!"

I can safely say that the Olive & June kit is going to have a permanent place in my self-care routine — even when salons are back open for business.

