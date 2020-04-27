This easy-to-use nail kit gives you the perfect at-home manicure

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Getting a fresh manicure is one of the most satisfying feelings. However, since going to the nail salon is not an option at the moment, many of us are having to become our own manicurist.
Nail care is like my skin care routine — I consider it essential. I typically don't mind painting my own nails, but I always end up either smudging them or doing a sloppy job. Recently though, I tried one of Olive & June's nail kits and was surprised with the results.
Olive & June The Studio Box
Though the brand's Studio Box is the most affordable way to get started, I decided to upgrade to the Everything Box since it comes with six nail polishes. Along with the nail polish, the 14-piece set comes with a nail polish remover pot, clean-up brush, flat-edge nail clipper, dual-grit nail file, buffer cube, top coat, cuticle serum and the Poppy universal polish bottle handle. You also receive a small pamphlet that gives you tips and tricks for doing your own manicure.
I was a little intimidated when I first opened the box. I was so used to just filing my nails, adding a base coat, then the polish and finishing off with the top coat. However, this kit had so many tools that it felt way more professional and advanced than I was used to.
What really helped me was following the tips and advice the brand provides in the pamphlet. It walks you through how to prep your nails and explains how many coats of the polish you should apply depending on the kind you are using. The whole process was super easy and took less than 15 minutes to finish.
I especially like the circular polish handle, which helped my hand remain steady while I applied the color to each nail.
The Poppy Nail Polish Handle
Reviewers are also raving about how easy the kit is to use. One Olive & June reviewer used to get their nails done once a week, but has now found the kit to be a great replacement.
"I love it, I bought the main kit with six polish colors," wrote a reviewer. "The polish is very easy to apply. I am used to getting manicures once a week, I watched the video on how to use all the tools and it went great."
Another reviewer has found that their nails seem to feel healthier and stronger after using it.
"I love this box!" wrote another reviewer. "I bought this during quarantine to replace getting gel manis at a salon. My nails already feel healthier and stronger ... The Mani Bootcamp videos are super helpful. Thank you for creating such a fantastic product!"
I can safely say that the Olive & June kit is going to have a permanent place in my self-care routine — even when salons are back open for business.
