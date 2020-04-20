Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Just last month, Hilary Duff gave us a peek at her makeup routine by sharing her favorite mascara for longer, fuller lashes. Turns out she wasn't done spilling her beauty secrets, as the actress opened up her bag of beauty tricks yet again in a recent Instagram story.
On Thursday, Duff told her followers that she was treating herself to an evening of self-care while her kids were asleep. She shared all of the products she reaches for to indulge in a bit of "me time," starting with her new pick for hair care.
After debuting bright blue locks the same week, Duff decided to cleanse her hair with a new shampoo bar from one of her favorite brands, Odacite. Unlike some shampoos, this packaging-free option is completely soap-free.
"Guys this is from one of my favorite companies, it's called Odacite. And it's a shampoo bar, so it's soap-free ... I guess soap's not great for your hair, and I'm going to try it out. I'm so excited!" Duff said.
Odacite 552M Soap Free Shampoo Bar
The bar is crafted with argan and coconut oils, which help to hydrate hair and improve texture. According to the brand, the "soap-free" formula is intended to maintain the "purity of the scalp." This shampoo bar may also be promising for those looking for voluminous, silky hair thanks to nourishing ingredients such as cupuaçu butter.
The shampoo bar is meant to be suitable for all hair types — even color-treated hair like Duff's — and is free of sulfates and silicones. Odacite's use of plastic-free packaging is also in line with Duff's passion for sustainability, which she shared last month in an interview with People Magazine.
It was then time for a hydrating hair mask, so Duff reached for this popular treatment from Ouai.
Ouai Treatment Masque
"This will prob pull a ton of the blue out ... but my hair needs the love!" Duff wrote. It contains key ingredients such as tamarind seed extract and an amino acid blend, which help to hydrate and fortify the hair in as little as five minutes.
Esker Beauty Restorative Body Wash
Duff also revealed her go-to luxurious body wash by Esker Beauty, which she says she "knows and loves." The wash uses essential oils to nourish the skin, as well as other plant-based ingredients such as aloe leaf juice and rosemary. She follows the body wash up with two products from vegan skin care brand Glycelene: the Pink Sands of Sahara Body Polish to exfoliate and the Glisten Body Balm to hydrate.
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
Duff then reaches for this face mask for a radiant complexion. The vegan formula contains BHAs from white willow bark extract, which helps exfoliate and reduce the appearance of pores. The best part? Every ingredient in the mask is natural and comes in recyclable packaging.
When it comes to a night of self-care, Duff definitely knows how to keep it luxurious and sustainable.
