The bar is crafted with argan and coconut oils, which help to hydrate hair and improve texture. According to the brand, the "soap-free" formula is intended to maintain the "purity of the scalp." This shampoo bar may also be promising for those looking for voluminous, silky hair thanks to nourishing ingredients such as cupuaçu butter.

The shampoo bar is meant to be suitable for all hair types — even color-treated hair like Duff's — and is free of sulfates and silicones. Odacite's use of plastic-free packaging is also in line with Duff's passion for sustainability, which she shared last month in an interview with People Magazine.

It was then time for a hydrating hair mask, so Duff reached for this popular treatment from Ouai.

"This will prob pull a ton of the blue out ... but my hair needs the love!" Duff wrote. It contains key ingredients such as tamarind seed extract and an amino acid blend, which help to hydrate and fortify the hair in as little as five minutes.

Duff also revealed her go-to luxurious body wash by Esker Beauty, which she says she "knows and loves." The wash uses essential oils to nourish the skin, as well as other plant-based ingredients such as aloe leaf juice and rosemary. She follows the body wash up with two products from vegan skin care brand Glycelene: the Pink Sands of Sahara Body Polish to exfoliate and the Glisten Body Balm to hydrate.

Duff then reaches for this face mask for a radiant complexion. The vegan formula contains BHAs from white willow bark extract, which helps exfoliate and reduce the appearance of pores. The best part? Every ingredient in the mask is natural and comes in recyclable packaging.

When it comes to a night of self-care, Duff definitely knows how to keep it luxurious and sustainable.

