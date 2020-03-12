Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As soon as you know it, the flowers will be blooming, the weather will be warmer and you'll be trading in your dark winter nail polishes for fun neons and pastels. When it comes to spring nail polish colors, the world is your oyster!

Since so many of us typically stick with our usual shades, we sat down with two celebrity manicurists for tips on getting out of your comfort zone. Here are the top trending spring nail polish colors of 2020.

"What better color for Spring than a minty pale green? It's fresh looking and chic," said celebrity manicurist Sarah Chue. "This is still on the neutral side for those who do not like to veer off into the color wheel."

This shade would be great to pair with your Easter outfits and beyond!

If you can't get enough of red nail polish, this is the next shade to add to your collection.

"This polish is just a few steps away from the 'classic' red," said Chue. "This shade gives off spunk! A fiery, brighter red to match the spring's sun."

Everyone needs at least one white nail polish color that they can always rely on. This would look great on any skin tone and would go with every outfit.

"I really enjoy this color because it's not too sheer, and not too opaque of a white lacquer," said Chue. "It gives off a clean finish, perfect for everyday wear!"

Make your spring break tan pop with this beautiful cloud blue shade.

"A pale powder baby blue truly rings spring!" said Chue. "I love the stylish neutrality of it; it could go with many different vibes."

A good nude is always a great staple!

"This tannish-nude is perfect for any occasion and goes well with almost every skin tone," said Chue. "It's also vegan formulated and free of chemicals."

If you're looking for a more pinky-beige color, this could be a good neutral option for you, too!

"A great addition to the tinted nude family," said manicurist Arlene Hinckso. "I love that it's opaque and dries quickly and can be worn to simply feel like a lady."

If you're looking for a fun pop of color, this could definitely be your shade!

"This blue is subtle and serious," said Hinckson. "I love how this shade of blue feels like a denim gown — that can be worn to work, to meet the parents or to a church where the ladies wear pants too."

Another great color that would be great for your vibrant spring outfits.

"The perfect resemblance of pistachio ice cream, this hue manages to make me hungry just by looking at it!" said Hinckson. "It would complement any brunch or lunch outfit and looks great on any skin tone."

